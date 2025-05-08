Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Troubled Attorney Mark Geragos Brings Disturbance to New York Courtroom

In a continuing wrong known as Mark Geragos’ legal career, Mark once again finds himself in legal trouble. Sean ‘Diddy’ Comb’s attorney was admonished yesterday by Judge Submaranian in his federal trial in New York. The Judge blasted Geragos for his comments referring to the prosecution as a “six pack of white women.”

The admonishment followed US Attorney Jay Clayton’s filing (#391) on Tuesday, requesting the Judge force Mark Geragos to follow court rules, specifically Local Rule 23.1. At issue is Mark’s ongoing media disinformation campaign, while acting as Diddy’s attorney, and failing to file a notice of appearance in the case.

For months, Mark Geragos’s daughter Teny Geragos has been the public face of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ legal defense team, while Mark Geragos hides in the shadows. Several scandals involving threats and intimidation, have been attributed as Mark Geragos doing. Sources have implicated Geragos as working for organized criminal interests, including for Combs’ criminal syndicate.

In November 2024, two YouTubers came out to expose that Private Investigators working for Team Diddy were attempting to bribe them to put out pro-Diddy coverage.

Mark Geragos Facing His Own Legal Trouble

As we previously covered, Mark Geragos has been in a slew of controversy lately, finding himself in legal trouble. In March, Mark Geragos was sued in a fraud and conspiracy lawsuit against him in New York. The infamous attorney is also facing three legal malpractice cases against him, with one starting tomorrow. Our sources state there is one more legal malpractice case in the works, to be filed against him in federal court.

Mark Geragos Alleged to be Involved in Campaigns To Silence Victims

Several victims have outed the ‘fixer’ attorney, as being directly involved in the intimidation and threatening of witnesses, including using violence. Mark Geragos has been Diddy’s ‘fixer’ attorney for decades, when Geragos utilized the services of ex-private investigator and convicted felon, Anthony Pellicano.

Pellicano was tried and convicted for a litany of federal crimes, including illegal wiretapping, and tampering with evidence. The career criminal, who worked on behalf of Geragos and others, bragged that he settled disputes with baseball bats, and made “witnesses disappear.”

YouTube personality That Surprise Witness published a video showcasing the “circus atmosphere” that Mark Geragos has brought with him to the Diddy federal trial in New York:

Mark Geragos’ Law License on the Line?

Mark Geragos is currently a licensed attorney in California, bar license #108325. Anyone with information regarding any ethical violations or criminal violations, is able to contact appropriate law enforcement, and submit a complaint with The State Bar of California, and may submit a complaint with the Attorney Disciplinary / Grievance Committee, for the State of New York.

This is part of an ongoing investigative series.

