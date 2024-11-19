Sean ‘Diddy’ Comb’s Private Investigators Are Allegedly Targeting Content Creators. Is Mark Geragos Involved?

On November 18, popular YouTuber Amala Ekpunobi published a video in which she claimed Sean ‘Diddy’ Comb‘s private investigators showed up at a place she used to live, trying to locate her.

“Two private investigators just visited a place I used to live in search of me. They were coming to ask me whether or not I’ve been paid to talk about P Diddy and his connection to other celebrities on my show,” stated Ekpunobi.

“Not only would they pay me to disclose who I was being paid by, but they would pay me more than whatever I was getting to share the opposite story,” she disclosed.

UPDATE: Influencer Samson Crouppen filed a police report today with LAPD, regarding the harassment from two individuals presenting themselves as private investigators.

Nothing New Under The Sun

Geragos’ Behind Bribe Attempts?

Many critics are wondering if Diddy’s hack legal team, including Mark Geragos and nepo baby Teny Geragos, are behind the coat and dagger attempts to bribe content creators. Diddy’s team has been in the spotlight recently for attempting to unfairly influence his federal case in the SDNY. Recently released jail calls allegedly placed by Diddy to his sons, used a series of code words, including “pizza boxes,” in what many believe were instructions to Diddy’s sons, Justin, Christian, and Quincy, to destroy evidence in the case.

Federal grand jury witness Courtney Burgess stated he believed the reference was to “get rid of him,” given his nickname is “Pizza.”

According to filings in the federal case, Diddy has also been threatening witnesses from behind bars. Documents list a litany of damning calls by Diddy from prison, using other inmate’s pin codes, and three way calls, to circumvent restrictions and evade the authorities monitoring.

Mark Geragos is no stranger to controversy. In 2019, after being dropped as a CNN contributor, Mark Geragos made threats to expose key figures, ‘God forbid that I start telling some stories …’ The severing between Geragos and CNN came after he was implicated in the Nike extortion scheme with alleged partner in crime, Michael Avenatti.

Obstruction of Justice: Diddy Pity Party

Given Mark Geragos‘s long history with convicted criminals like Anthony Pellicano, many are not surprised at the recent revelations. Apparently, Mark has brought his daughter Teny Geragos into the fold. Both are alleged to work with organized criminal syndicates, and have attended mafia events where crimes occurred.

Sources state “Old habits are hard to break. Having access to a PI like Pellicano is like having the cheat codes to a game. Geragos still wants that edge in litigation, and will stop at nothing to turn the tide in Diddy’s favor.”

Many observers are waiting for the other shoe to drop, with anticipation that Diddy’s legal team may face severe consequences for their obstruction.