Diddy Accomplices Attempt to Silence Grand Jury Witness Courtney Burgess

Diddy‘s alleged accomplices, Christian and Quincy Combs, are apparently carrying out Diddy’s direct orders from prison. Leaked jail calls that are allegedly between Diddy and his son, discussed getting rid of “pizza boxes” and “recycle all the plastic.” Many believe the cryptic instructions involved destroying evidence on behalf of Diddy, or even killing witnesses. Now many believe that Quincy and Christian Combs are acting on those orders, attempting to silence grand jury witness Courtney Burgess, and stop the release of Kim Porter’s damning memoir.

Courtney Burgess has repeatedly stated that he believes the jail call is referring to silencing him. It comes as no surprise that yesterday, Christian and Quincy Combs fired off a cease and desist letter to Burgess and his attorney Ariel Mitchell. The letter demands that Burgess stop selling copies of his book, Tell It All, and to stop doing interviews regarding the book. The book is referred to by Burgess as the uncensored version of Kim Porter’s memoir, given to him by an associate of Kim Porter.

Kim Porter passed in 2018 under suspicious circumstances, of what some refer to as ‘Diddy Pneumonia.’ The memoir catalogues Diddy’s violent behavior, and sexual blackmail.

An edited version of Tell it All, titled Kim’s Lost Words, was released under the alias Jamal T. Millwood, and sold by Chris Todd. Following similar demand letters, that book was taken off of Amazon roughly two months ago.

Burgess has gone on the record stating that Chris Todd, real name Todd Guzze, had attempted to extort him for flash drive evidence that he subsequently turned over to the Diddy federal grand jury. The attempts by Guzze to acquire critical evidence in the Diddy federal case seems to be par for the course. The case has seen numerous desperate attempts to silence witnesses, and in this case, acquire evidence for nefarious purposes. What Guzze would have done with the evidence is unknown.

Guzze’s motivations have been under question by those following the case. Described by former colleagues as a snake and a shady character, Guzze has attempted to brand himself as the “worlds greatest investigator,” claiming to have solved the OJ Simpson, and Jon Benet Ramsey case, among others.

The attempted extortion of Burgess by Guzze set of a chain of events that resulted in Burgess being subpoenaed by the Diddy Federal Grand Jury. After turning in the flash drives to the federal grand jury, Burgess made public references to threats on his life.

TMZ: Hollywood’s Protector?

Harvey Levin‘s propaganda machine, TMZ, is once again central to the plot. Levin has been called out repeatedly for running interference for Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and his accomplices. Levin has been connected to criminal organizations with vested interests in covering up for Diddy and his gang. Once again, somehow, TMZ has managed to obtain a copy of the cease and desist, most likely from either Christian and Quincy Combs, or directly from Diddy’s attorneys.

It’s unknown if Mark Geragos or nepo baby Teny Geragos, were the Diddy attorneys that leaked the letter to Levin.

Many observers have accused Harvey Levin and TMZ of working with Diddy’s legal team to run defense. TMZ has been notorious for their role in both catch and kill schemes, as well as refusing to run stories that implicate members of the Hollywood criminal syndicate.

TMZ’s network of spies and saboteurs has been well documented. The article How TMZ Operates Like A Spy Network To Ruthlessly Get Their Stories, written in 2016, details the questionable ethics and down right illegalities that TMZ abides by. This includes the alleged blackmailing of celebrities by holding back damaging stories, referred to as ‘collateral.’

Harvey Levin recently released a documentary in which he speaks to Ray-J who is seemingly soliciting or brokering offers to pay off victims of Diddy’s associates. Many critics point to Levin’s close associations with Gloria Allred and Nancy Grace as being suspect. There has been a public outcry demanding answers regarding the coordinated media protection of Diddy and others, for the last 3 decades.

Many are calling for Harvey Levin to face obstruction charges.