Diddy Lawyer Mark Geragos Accused of Fraud and Conspiracy – Again

Attorney Mark Geragos is once again being accused of fraud and conspiracy, this time involving a shell company owned by him, used to allegedly defraud New York jewelry designer, Pamela Love.

Geragos Sued for “Fraud” and “Conspiracy”

Diddy’s infamous attorney Mark Geragos has been sued in court, yet again. This time it’s for fraud and conspiracy.

New York based jewelry designer Pamela Love filed a lawsuit against lawyer Mark Geragos and Lyndon Lee, in the Supreme Court of the State of New York. The $7 million lawsuit follows after the plaintiff was granted a final partial and an interim final award, last December. Plaintiff Love alleges that the Alex and Ani owners have still not paid her, and that Mark Geragos is part of the scheme.

“Sham to Defraud Creditors”

“The transfer was from insider to insider,” the lawsuit states. “With two insider liens on Alex and Ani’s assets and no defenses to Pamela Love’s claims … Geragos caused the Bathing Club and Alex and Ani to execute a strict foreclosure on Alex and Ani’s assets on or around July 24, 2024.”

The suit alleges that the foreclosure “was part of a sham to defraud creditors” and did not disrupt business operations.

“The purported foreclosure was in name only. Employees of Alex and Ani were ‘laid off’ and ‘rehired’ on the same day,” the lawsuit reads.

Mark Geragos: Criminal Lawyer, or Criminal?

Mark Geragos list of alleged misdeeds continues to pile up, with the frequency appearing to increase lately. In 2019 Geragos was implicated in the multi-million dollar Nike extortion scam with currently incarcerated partner Michael Avenatti.

In 2021, Mark Geragos and his law firm partner Ben Meiseles, were the subjects of a lawsuit against the City of Mesa, AZ. The Court found that the pair violated Arizona ethical rules.

Chief US District Judge Snow, ruled that Geragos “is required to disclose this finding of ethical violations and attach this order to the pro hac vice application,” should he or his law firm seek to practice law in Arizona ever again.

Worse yet, Mark Geragos faced State Bar of CA investigations into his alleged thievery from Armenian genocide victims in 2022.

Mark’s own daughter Teny Geragos has been under the microscope as of lately, due to the controversy regarding the stepping down of fellow Diddy attorney, Anthony Ricco.

Ricco left Team Diddy two weeks ago, with many speculating he refused to do Diddy’s bidding, and was not on board with the alleged criminal activity. Many critics have questioned whether Teny Geragos and her interloper father Mark Geragos, were behind the in-fighting.