Exposing Druski: His Sudden Rise to Fame – Diddy Involved?

After being named in a Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs lawsuit, Parham et al vs. Combs et al., Drew Desbordes, better know as Druski, has gone to Instagram to deny the allegations, by stating that he was not even known in 2018. “I wasn’t a public figure in 2018…” However research shows this might be patently false.

Druski Was Already Know in 2017

An investigation reveals he was indeed a public figure in 2017. According to his Wikipedia:

“On October 2, 2017, Desbordes began posting comedic skits and other comedic content on his Instagram account under the handle “druski2funn”, now Druski.”

‘”Illegal Things” to earn money’

In a Complex article The Viral Life of Druski, it states that “by 2017, when he began uploading skits, Druski had dropped out of school and moved back in with his mom. He’d also given up on working at a trampoline park, a warehouse, a Red Lobster … and doing unspecified “illegal things’’ to earn money.”

Druski has stuck by these facts up until a week ago, when he heard a lawsuit was filed against him.

Is living in grandma’s basement a defense to doing horrible crimes with Diddy? We think not.