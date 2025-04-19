Diddy’s On-Again, Off-Again ‘Fixer’ Attorney Mark Geragos Back In The Spotlight

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs long time attorney, Mark Geragos, is once again repping the notorious rapper in his criminal trial. A long time lawyer to the checkered rap mogul, Geragos is now publicly joining nepo-baby Teny Geragos on Diddy’s criminal defense team.

Teny on Twenty: Geragos’ Shady Role

Mark Geragos is once again emerging from the shadows. As ShockYa readers already know, Mark Geragos has been working in the background with daughter, Teny Geragos, to desperately defend Diddy and his alleged criminal enterprise. Teny has been the public face of Diddy’s criminal defense team, alongside lawyer Marc Agnifilo.

We were first to expose Mark Geragos’s shady role in Diddy’s criminal defense team, long before his surfacing. Not so silently operating in the mire, Mark has allegedly been ordering daughter Teny Geragos to ‘clean up’ the Diddy case.

Diddy’s arsenal of criminal defense attorneys was recently rocked by the departure of attorney Anthony Ricco, who declared ‘under no circumstances’ can he continue. This abrupt exit led many to wonder, what, exactly was going on behind the scenes.

The impression many observers had, was that Diddy was ordering, or other members of his legal team, were allegedly engaging or attempting to engage in, illegal or unethical tactics. This may have included intimidation of victims and witnesses, profiled below. Ricco’s exit had many side eyeing the rest of Diddy’s criminal defense team. Enter, Mark Geragos.

Attempting to Unjustly Influence Public Opinion:

TMZ Podcast, 2 Angry Men, Backfires

Levin and Geragos’ desperate attempt to protect Diddy

Recently, we highlighted Mark Geragos’s transparent attempts to shift the public narrative, by using TMZ lackey Harvey Levin’s podcast to broadcast misinformation. The misinformation campaign included a podcast episode with his daughter, Teny Geragos, in which both attempted, and failed, to unjustly influence public opinion towards the state’s criminal case, against their client Diddy.

The overwhelming majority of comments on the spin piece were negative, with many users questioning why TMZ and Harvey Levin were working so hard to protect Diddy.

Our sources state that Mark Levin and Mark Geragos have been long time friends. Who better to launch a podcast with, than a good friend like Mark Geragos?

TMZ and founder Harvey Levin are alleged to be ‘catching and killing,’ and sometimes outright burying, many stories not only about Diddy, but other Hollywood stars and musicians involved in heinous acts, and in some cases, organized crime.

Better Call Mark Geragos – the Mob Attorney?

Geragos & Geragos, Alleged Criminal Underpinnings

Mark Geragos has been described by sources as an attorney that is allegedly ‘connected,’ to organized criminal interests. With a ‘win at all costs’ attitude, sources describe Geragos as a “fixer attorney” that criminals go to, when they need “bodies buried.”

Geragos’s law firm in Los Angeles, Geragos & Geragos, includes law partner Ben Meiseles. As our readers know, Meiseles has his own, long, sordid history with Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs.

Having started as Diddy’s own personal assistant, Meiseles also served as an intern for Hillary Clinton. Recently, Ben Meiseles and Mark Geragos were fingered by Trump Doral shooter, Jonathan Oddi, as having paid him off to be quiet about being Diddy’s sex worker and trafficking cocaine using his private jet.

Police Interrogation of Trump Doral Shooter, Jonathan Oddi, 5/18/2018

It comes as no surprise that Diddy’s legal fixer, Mark Geragos, was working with the rest of Diddy’s criminal defense team, all along.

Where Mark Geragos Goes, Trouble Follows

Diddy Victims Face Intimidation and Threats

Many are taking Mark Geragos’s public stepping forward as Diddy’s attorney, as an escalation and warning, to all victims and witnesses in the Diddy criminal and civil cases.

Back in November 2024, we covered Diddy’s legal team’s targeting of content creators, attempting to bribe them to change their stories about Diddy. In December, we wrote about how, once again, Diddy’s attorneys were being accused of sending private investigators to solicit former clients of famed plaintiff’s attorney Tony Buzbee, offering to pay them to sue him.

Back then, our sources suspected that Mark Geragos had a hand in the underhanded, cloak and dagger operations, being carried out by Team Diddy, in order to silence and intimidate victims.

The Many Sins of Mark Geragos

Mark Geragos’s sketchy history includes allegations of stealing funds from Armenian genocide victims, attempted extortion of millions of dollars from Nike, with convicted felon Michael Avenatti, and many, many more. Listing all his misdeeds, would take a multi-volume encyclopedia.

Most recently, just one month ago, Mark Geragos was once again being accused of fraud and conspiracy, in a “sham to defraud creditors.”

Many critics view his daughter, attorney Teny Geragos, as having taken the lead from her father, in representing organized criminal interests. As with many criminal enterprises, the business is often kept ‘in the family.‘

In addition to Jonathan Oddi, several other witnesses have come forward alleging wrongdoing by attorney Mark Geragos. In addition to multiple State Bar complaints against him, it is alleged that Geragos had a role in the silencing of victims “by any means necessary.”

Geragos’s role as Diddy’s lawyer, since the early 2000’s and possibly the 1990’s, demonstrates his role as alleged ‘legal fixer’ in the Diddy Criminal Enterprise. Geragos’s role in the intricate web of corrupt law enforcement, as alleged by Rodney ‘Lil Rod’ Jones, and other victims of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, paints a picture of a sophisticated racketeering operation.

Many observers are anticipating more superseding indictments against Diddy, with the possibility of his own attorneys being implicated in his syndicate’s crimes. Mark Geragos publicly coming forward as Diddy’s attorney, is being seen as a last ditch effort to salvage Diddy’s defense.

“The advantages Mark Geragos had, working in the background, were being outweighed by the terrible job his daughter Teny was doing on the case. The defense is getting slaughtered, and losing Anthony Ricco as an attorney on the team, only made things worse,” our source stated.

“Apparently being the daughter of a notorious criminal defense attorney does not translate to success.”

Diddy’s Criminal Enterprise

The state’s case against Diddy now includes five criminal charges.

Prosecutors alleged that “Combs relied on the employees, resources, and influence of the multi-faceted business empire that he led and controlled—creating a criminal enterprise whose members and associates engaged in, and attempted to engage in, among other crimes, sex trafficking, forced labor, kidnapping, arson, bribery, and obstruction of justice.”

Diddy’s legal team recently attempted to have the trial date pushed out, but were shut down by Judge Arun Subramanian. The trial is set to begin in sixteen days.