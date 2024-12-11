Tony Buzbee Alleges Investigators Linked to Jay-Z and Diddy Are Offering to Pay Clients to Sue Him

Famed attorney Tony Buzbee posted on Instagram yesterday, alleging that “investigators” were contacting current and former clients, offering to pay them to sue his law firm. Buzbee stated that a client recorded the shake down. Buzbee is representing multiple victims in lawsuits against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and Shawn Carter, also known as Jay-Z.

An Offer You Can’t Refuse?

Criminal Schemes in the Spotlight

Buzbee alleges that the “investigators” are on tape offering to pay his firm’s clients to sue his law firm. No word yet which of Diddy’s or Jay-Z’s attorneys can claim credit for the terror campaign; Alex Spiro, Mark Geragos, and his daughter Teny Geragos, are all radio silent. Mark Geragos has a history of questionable behavior, including the use of investigators to intimidate and silence victims.

Critics point out the alleged criminal schemes are eerily familiar to the illegal tactics of disgraced former private investigator, now convicted felon, Anthony Pellicano. Pellicano previously worked for Diddy attorney Mark Geragos. Pellicano has been linked to several murders, and attempted murders of witnesses and victims in high profile cases. Many are calling for the cold cases to be reopened and properly investigated.

Our interviews with victims have revealed that Mark Geragos was “very involved,” in the intimidation and silencing of Diddy victims. Geragos used his law enforcement contacts to both threaten victims, and prevent them from reporting.

Desperate Measures



An insider stated they are not surprised at the latest round of tactics. “The defense team is desperate. This seems like a last ditch effort to derail one of the lead plaintiffs attorneys. It appears to be backfiring.” The insider goes on to state, “They’re afraid this could unravel their entire criminal enterprise, and bring alot of other powerful people down with them.”

“Conspiracy of Harrasment, Bullying, and Intimidation”

The latest news follows the revelation of Shawn Carter (Jay-Z) being named as a defendant in the previously filed Diddy civil lawsuit, 24-cv-07975-AT. The lawsuit alleges that Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and Shawn Carter raped a 13 year old girl at a 2000 VMA’s after party.

The first amended complaint, details the alleged assault by Combs and Carter. Carter had previously been identified only as “Celebrity A.” The amended complaint goes on to allege that Jay-Z “orchestrat[ed] a conspiracy of harrasment, bullying and intimidation against Plaintiff’s lawyers, their lawyers, employees, and former associates in an attempt to silence Plaintiff from naming Jay-Z herein.”

…

