Catch, Pocket, and Kill – The Gloria Allred, Lisa Bloom, Jay-Z, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, & Harvey Weinstein Connection

Catch, Pocket, and Kill

Gloria Allred: A Pattern of Criminality

Gloria Allred has been recently exposed for her role in the Tom Girardi criminal syndicate. Her recently filed case on behalf of Thalia Graves against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs for sexual assault, has brought fresh accusations of blackmail and fraud against her and her daughter, attorney Lisa Bloom.

Diddy bodyguard Joseph Sherman filed a counter suit against Graves and Allred for defamation, negligence, malicious prosecution, abuse of process, and other causes of actions. Sherman accuses Allred and Graves attempting to both blackmail him and bribe him for $3 million.

Many former clients have accused Gloria Allred of pocketing secret settlements behind their back, along with other allegations of fraud. Her scheme is referred to as ‘catch, pocket, and kill,” as opposed to the widely known “catch and kill,” since the money ends up in Allred’s pockets only.

Gloria Allred has also been accused of being involved in the murder of multiple attorneys, which is currently under investigation.

The Jay-Z and Harvey Weinstein Connection

Lisa Bloom: Fruit of the Poisonous Tree

Allred’s daughter Lisa Bloom, who is frequently referred to as the ‘Spawn of Satan‘ by critics, has also faced her own litany of scandals. Her representation of Harvey Weinstein put the spotlight on her role in the Hollywood Criminal Syndicate, with Bloom “advising him on how to smear and discredit the very women who had come forward against him.”

Bloom’s underhanded work to silence victims with murdered private investigator, Jack Palladino, is well documented in the New Yorker article, “Harvey Weinstein’s Army of Spies.” The article details the desperate lengths Weinstein, Bloom, and their hired army of strongmen, went to, in order to silence victims.

Harvey Weinstein also happens to be a longtime business associate of rapper Jay-Z, real name Shawn Carter. Jay-Z is currently under fire for his alleged role in the rape of a then 13 year old girl in New York. Both Jay-Z and Diddy’s legal teams have also been accused of underhanded tactics to silence and intimidate their victims.

Recently, Jay-Z’s attorney Alex Spiro has gone after plaintiff’s attorney Tony Buzbee, a move many critics refer to as the Gloria Allred & Tom Girardi playbook.

Allred frequently utilized the services of disgraced former private investigator Anthony Pellicano, who is now a convicted felon. Allred is reportedly part of the Hollywood Criminal Syndicate, along with other prominent attorneys including Mark Geragos, and former Diddy assistant, Ben Meiseles, who are tasked with protecting the Hollywood elite and their criminal operations, at any cost.

The so-called Hollywood elite allegedly includes Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and Jay-Z. The two are alleged to utilize fixers to physically intimidate, and if needed, eliminate people who pose a threat to their empire. Numerous murders have been attributed to both Diddy and Jay-Z, and which are currently under investigation.

Jay-Z was recently named in reports covering the suspicious death of his former bodyguard, Uncle Ron at age 59. Uncle Ron had gone live on social media prior to his death, vowing to expose Jay-Z and others in Hollywood.

Pellicano: Birds of a Feather

Allred’s fixer, Anthony Pellicano, was known to make people disappear, making sure victim’s claims never saw the light of day. Pellicano’s federal charges included tampering with evidence and witnesses along with destruction of evidence.

Allegedly, Pellicano is also the likely culprit behind the brutal rape and assault of former LA Times reporter Anita Busch, who was reporting on him, along with complicit Hollywood celebrities, and their mafia connections at the time. Busch’s attack was so severe, she was wheelchair bound for several years.

Our sources state that Pellicano’s mafia tactics are alive and well, with so-called ‘hitters‘ going around attempting to silence victims, witnesses, and even reporters, with force and violence.

“The three decades crime spree of Diddy, Jay-Z, and Weinstein, was enabled by crooked attorneys like Allred, Bloom, Girardi, Geragos, and Meiseles, and fixers like Pellicano and Palladino,” stated the confidential source. “The bodies are being uncovered, one by one. The attorneys at the top of the criminal syndicate are terrified.”

Pellicano‘s role in numerous murders has recently been back in the news, examining his direct involvement in the murder of Anaheim AT&T worker, Sandra Rodriguez in May 2000. Amazingly, Pellicano served as the private investigator for the accused, San Diego dentist Kami Hoss. Pellicano’s Svengali like ability to morph from perpetrator to investigator, and back to perpetrator again, is a revolving door that never ends. As a PI, Pellicano attempted to steal valuable photographic evidence from the Long Beach Police station investigating the murder.

As you may recall, Pellicano was using AT&T headquarters in Anaheim to illegally wiretap celebrities and law enforcement. Insiders refer to him as “Epstein before Epstein,” in his efforts to amass large troves of blackmail on celebrities and powerful figures.

Two AT&T workers (formerly SBC, and Pacific Bell) were charged and convicted in assisting Pellicano in facilitating his illegal wiretaps at the AT&T offices.

Apparently Sandra Rodriguez was a “loose end” for Mr. Pellicano and his Hollywood Organized Criminal Syndicate, and was ordered to be murdered.

Anthony Pellicano was also tasked with an event in 1999, that took place at this same AT&T building in Anaheim, where several whistleblowers were tortured, raped, and beaten with baseball bats. The crimes, just like others Pellicano was involved in, were conviniently covered up. Mob attorney Gloria Allred along with Pellicano and other syndicate members, were at the forefront to murder any remaining witnesses, and destroy evidence.

All ropes have an end, are we there yet?

Jay-Z and Harvey Weinstein: Common Interests

The relationship between Jay-Z and Harvey Weinstein is long, and well documented. A cursory image search on a popular search engine yields hundreds of results showing the two together at different events, over numerous years.

Weinstein famously mis-quoted Jay-Z’s song 4:44, in a public apology gone wrong. Weinstein and Jay-Z had worked together on numerous business endeavors, including a six part 2017 documentary titled Time: The Kalied Browder Story. The same year it was announced that Jay-Z was looking to purchase Harvey Weinstein’s interest in his company, The Weinstein Company.

“In 2016, JAY-Z signed a first-look deal with The Weinstein Company. TMZ’s report cites “multiple sources connected” to JAY-Z, who claim that the rapper “wants his relationship with the company to continue and grow.” Other investors would join JAY-Z in the purchase of Harvey Weinstein’s 23% stake in the company,” according to The Fader.

Attorney Alex Spiro recently gave a press conference in which he desperately tried to distance his client Jay-Z from Diddy. Many critics were not impressed. It was obvious Spiro’s ploy had backfired spectacularly, with a flood of hundreds, if not thousands, of social media posts and articles easily establishing and documenting the long standing relationship between the two.

Many critics are now giving a hard look at the connection between Jay-Z, Harvey Weinstein, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, human trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, and of course, their crooked lawyers.