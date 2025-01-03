Gloria Allred Furious at Decision to Withdraw Appeal of Alec Baldwin Case – Highlighting Allred’s Pattern of Fraud

Alec Baldwin‘s criminal case in the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins has been dismissed, paving the way for a related civil lawsuit by Hutchins’ relatives. Disgraced attorney Gloria Allred posturing to file a civil lawsuit has many bracing themselves for her standard operating procedure of fraud, along with witness and evidence tampering. Allred is an associate to disbarred attorney Tom Girardi, who was convicted recently of defrauding clients of tens of millions of dollars.

At a press conference in Los Angeles, attorney Gloria Allred announced that Hutchins' parents and sister are determined to pursue their case against Baldwin and others involved in the production of the film. Allred stated that the dismissal of the criminal charge against Baldwin does not mean justice has been served for the Hutchins family.

Hutchins died on October 21, 2021, after being shot during a rehearsal on the set of “Rust” in Santa Fe, New Mexico. The incident occurred when Baldwin, who was playing the lead role and serving as coproducer, pointed a pistol at Hutchins, which discharged, killing her and wounding director Joel Souza.

Allred emphasized that while Baldwin’s rights were protected during the criminal trial, the due process rights of the victims – including Hutchins’ parents and sister – were violated. She expressed confidence in proving that Hutchins had a close relationship with her family members, which is necessary to seek civil damages.

In November, Baldwin filed court documents denying allegations of negligence or fault in Hutchins’ death and sought to suspend the civil lawsuit. Attorneys for Baldwin could not be reached for comment on Tuesday.

Hutchins’ sister, Svetlana Zemko, released a statement through Allred, stating that “Mr. Baldwin must be held accountable.” In April, movie weapons supervisor Hannah Gutierrez-Reed was sentenced to 1 1/2 years in prison after being convicted of involuntary manslaughter in Hutchins’ death.

Allred criticized New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez for declining to appeal the dismissal of the criminal charge against Baldwin. She likened him to “the Grinch who stole Christmas” and accused him of prioritizing other cases over seeking justice for Hutchins’ family.

Torrez’s spokesperson, Lauren Rodriguez, defended the decision in an email, citing significant procedural irregularities identified by the judge in the criminal case. The attorney general has chosen not to prolong the grief and anguish of Ms. Hutchins’ family in pursuit of a compromised criminal case against Mr. Baldwin,” Rodriguez said. “There are other victims’ families in Santa Fe County and across New Mexico who are awaiting justice, and our energy needs to be devoted to supporting those cases on appeal.”

