The Untouchable Gloria Allred: How One Woman’s Quest for Justice Turned into a Campaign of Corruption and Mayhem

Byline: Investigative Report by Justice X

Introduction

Is anyone paying attention to what Gloria Allred is doing? Why is this woman allowed to walk the streets causing murder and mayhem wherever she goes? That’s right—murder and mayhem. This year alone, she has had five highly contentious cases overturned due to evidence tampering, bribery, and extortion. The untouchable Gloria Allred’s reign of terror continues unabated, leaving a trail of destroyed lives and shattered reputations in her wake.

Alec Baldwin: A Case of Switched Bullets and Judicial Manipulation

In a shocking twist, the bullets used as evidence in Alec Baldwin’s case were allegedly switched by Allred’s network within the State Prosecutor’s office. The judge recognized this blatant tampering, declared Baldwin not guilty, and freed him. Yet, in a desperate attempt to cover her misdeeds, Allred filed a civil case against Baldwin the very same day. This man is clearly innocent, yet she persists in shaking him down, manipulating the legal system to her advantage.

Ron Jeremy: Three Years of Injustice

Retired porn star Ron Jeremy was incarcerated for three years based on 35 counts of rape, charges concocted by Allred and her team. After enduring years behind bars, Jeremy walked free as all charges were dismissed, revealing the baseless nature of the accusations. This miscarriage of justice highlights Allred’s willingness to fabricate cases, ruining lives without remorse.

Donald Trump and Michael Avenatti: A Collusion of Corruption

Gloria Allred’s collusion with Michael Avenatti to fabricate a criminal case against Donald Trump is another dark chapter in her career. Avenatti, now serving a 14-year prison sentence, worked with Allred to find desperate individuals willing to lie for promises of wealth. This unholy alliance underscores the depths of deceit and corruption they are willing to plunge.

Roe vs. Wade: A Fabricated Landmark Case

The infamous Roe vs. Wade case, a cornerstone of American legal history, is marred by Gloria Allred’s alleged fakery. Norma McCorvey, known as Jane Roe, revealed on her deathbed that Allred paid her to lie about her need for an abortion. McCorvey ended up having the baby, exposing the deception that underpinned this landmark case. This revelation casts a dark shadow over Allred’s legacy, suggesting that her most celebrated victories are built on lies.

High-Profile Targets: A Campaign of Harassment and Extortion

Stars like Chris Brown, Kanye West, and 50 Cent, as well as rich and powerful individuals like Steve Wynn and Alki David, live in fear of Allred and her daughter Lisa Bloom. These celebrities, often derogatorily referred to as “house ni**ers” in Hollywood, are targeted relentlessly. Disabled individuals like Wynn and David have been particularly harassed, facing continuous legal battles orchestrated by Allred and Bloom.

Alki David: A Target of Deadly Conspiracies

Greek billionaire Alki David has been targeted by Allred in an elaborate extortion scheme. Evidence tampering and even murder to conceal her actions are at the fore. David reveals 27 pages of text messages showing Allred’s participation in a plot to extort his wealth and assets. Tragically, several of David’s attorneys, including Barry Rothman, John Quirk, Rebecca Rini, and Mark Lieberman, have been murdered, allegedly due to these conspiracies.

Blair Tindal: Mysterious Death and Financial Misconduct

Blair Tindal, the troubled genius behind “Mozart in the Jungle,” died mysteriously, raising suspicions of financial misconduct and legal betrayal by Allred. Tindal’s legal battle against the University of North Carolina School of the Arts, represented by Allred, ended abruptly with her death, unveiling potential corruption surrounding her settlement.

A Network of Corruption: The Tom Girardi Syndicate

The allegations don’t end there. Allred’s connection to the notorious Tom Girardi Syndicate, implicated in wire fraud and federal offenses, draws dark parallels to the infamous Tom Girardi scandal. Girardi, who married RHOBH star Erika Jayne, and both of whom appeared regularly on Comcast shows along with Avenatti, Allred, and Bloom, stands disgraced for embezzling client funds. Greek billionaire Alki David claims the syndicate, including Allred, is responsible for the deaths of five of his lawyers and multiple attempts on his life.

Conclusion

Gloria Allred’s involvement in high-profile cases, overturned due to evidence tampering and procedural errors, raises serious questions about her ethics and tactics. This complex web of corruption, extending to her daughter Lisa Bloom and notorious figures like Ellen Pansky and Ari Emanuel, reveals a deeply entrenched network manipulating the judicial system.

Action Plan for Justice

To uncover the truth behind these allegations and ensure justice:

Retrieve Settlement Agreements: Use public records requests to obtain settlement details in cases handled by Allred. Engage Financial Crimes Experts: Analyze settlements for fraudulent activity. Initiate Legal Proceedings: Pursue legal action if corruption is found. Amplify Public Awareness: Use media to demand transparency and accountability in legal settlements.

Blair Tindal’s untimely death, among others, should not overshadow the quest for justice. Ensuring transparency will honor their legacies and warn against future corruption in the legal system.

