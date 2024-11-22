Nore Goes Off On Damon Dash Claiming He Spiked Drinks Just Like Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

MRECKTV went live today, regarding Damon Dash claiming Nore spiked people’s drinks, just like Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs. The controversy follows Damon Dash’s comments suggesting that he may have been drugged himself. Rapper Nore, real name Victor James Santiago Jr., is an associate of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs. Nore can be seen being gifted a Maybach by Combs back in 2022. Nore has hosted popular podcast Drink Champs, which has aired on Comb’s former network REVOLT, since 2016.

The accusations follow many speaking out about Damon Dash’s role in Diddy’s circle of drugging and assaults. Former Roc-a-Fella associate Choke No Joke, has also come out against Damon Dash, for “being the original Diddy,” alluding to his role in assaulting unsuspecting victims. Choke No Joke, real name Arthur D Alston III, specifically mentions Damon Dash’s rape of Kirstie Thompson, which allegedly occurred in 2003.

Choke has also gone after Damon Dash for minimizing his role at Roc-a-Fella, and not properly crediting him as a producer and videographer, among other roles he held while working with Jay-Z and Damon Dash. Dash has accused Choke of not returning video footage, which he claims is his.

Breaking News: Nore Goes Off On Dame Dash Claiming He SP!KED Drinks Like Diddy Did | Call/310-598-2974. MRECKTV, YouTube. 11/22/2024.

The clip MRECKTV referenced, can be seen below.

Nore Claps Back At Dame Dash For Spiked Drinks Comment. ChangeTheGameTV. YouTube. 11/21/2024.