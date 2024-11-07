Roc-a-Fella Records Alum Choke No Joke, Calls Damon Dash “The Original Diddy”

Choke No Joke, real name Arthur D Alston III, posted a live video on his YouTube channel yesterday, claiming that Damon Dash was a “Diddy before Diddy.” Choke No Joke is a former videographer for Roc-a-Fella Records and associate of Jay-Z and Damon Dash. Choke No Joke has been in a long running feud with Damon Dash over ownership of videos the videographer recorded while working with Dash and Roc-a-Fella, and a recent back and forth in which Dash has been alleging Choke was a “rat.”

Observers have referred to the Roc-a-Fella Records infighting as being deep rooted. Jay-Z, real name Shawn Carter, has made headlines recently with some whistleblowers connecting him to the alleged criminal syndicate of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs. Combs is currently under federal indictment and faces a bevy of civil lawsuits, alleging everything from kidnapping, sexual assault, battery, racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, forced labor, obstruction of justice, among other crimes. Comb’s associates have been tied into many of the lawsuits, leading many to wonder if Jay-Z and Damon Dash are next to be named.

Choke No Joke states the Damon Dash and ‘his man,’ presumable Jay-Z, blacklisted him from the music industry.

He goes on to attack Damon Dash for accusing him of being ‘a rat’ ‘without receipts,’ then pointing to Dash as the ‘original Diddy.’

“You never been arrested when you was 14 years old? Tell people what you caught a case for? See what he got arrested for when he was 14. Now he out here talking about Diddy? … You was the original Diddy!” [8:20]

You was the original Diddy!

Reference to Kirstie Thompson Alleged Rape by Damon Dash

The Naomi Campbell, Diddy, and Damon Dash Connection

Choke No Joke goes on to tell viewers to look up “Kirstie Thompson, NY Post 2003,” presumably referring to this article, written about the aforementioned filing a $15 million lawsuit against Damon Dash, for a rape that she alleges happened at a 2003 New Years Eve party in Brazil. Thompson had alleged that during the encounter Dash stated “Everyone has sex with me.” Thompson goes on to state, “We had heard that Damon was going with Naomi. I don’t know whether that is a fact or not.”

The reference to Naomi Campbell had many raising eyebrows after her connections to Jeffrey Epstein were exposed. Even more bizarre, is the long running connection between Naomi Campbell and Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs. Many believe their relationship started dates back to at least 2001. Sources have alleged that Naomi Campbell was involved in sex trafficking with Diddy.

Commentary: Alleged ‘Damning Footage?’

Comments on the viral video were mostly supportive of Choke No Joke, referring to Damon Dash as a “Diddler,” and stating “No means no Damon.” A user commented that “he should know better than to poke the bear though I know you have some damning footage.”

The comment has been a recurring allegation that Choke No Joke is in possession of potentially incriminating footage of Damon Dash, Jay-Z, and possibly Diddy. The videographer has drawn the ire of his former Roc-a-Fella associates, raising questions of what exactly is on those videos.