Three Diddy Lawyers: Teny Geragos, Mark Geragos, and TMZ’s Harvey Levin

An attempt to sway public opinion in the Diddy trial, has once again backfired on Team Diddy, this time with TMZ lackey Harvey Levin at the helm. Levin’s new podcast, 2 Angry Men, has become a mouthpiece for his partner in crime, Mark Geragos, to spew his lunacy all over the airwaves.

Sources state Diddy’s defense team has been feeling the heat, and are desperately attempting to shift the narrative in the federal case against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs. Diddy’s off-again, on-again attorney, Mark Geragos, has resurfaced in an attempt to save his fledgling daughter, Teny Geragos. Described by critics as a “wimpish, know nothing, consummate liar,” Teny Geragos once again finds herself holding on for dear life, as she reps Diddy in the federal trial.

Enter her father, “sleazebag in Chief,” Mark Geragos. Geragos was previously implicated in the Nike extortion scheme with partner Michael Avenatti, with the judge referring to him as “a central figure in the criminal conduct.” His partner Avenatti ended up in federal prison, leaving many wondering how Geragos skated after throwing him under the bus.

Never satisfied, Mark Geragos was later accused of stealing millions of dollars in settlement funds from Armenian genocide victims in 2022. Apparently Geragos is not ‘done,’ and seeks to add to his repertoire.

Hollywood Crime Syndicate: Geragos and Meiseles

Mark Geragos‘s partner at his law firm Geragos & Geragos, Ben Meiseles, is Sean ‘Diddy’ Comb’s former assistant. It’s no surprise that after interning for Hillary Clinton and working as Diddy’s assistant, that Meiseles would follow in his own father’s footsteps.

His father, music industry attorney Kenneth Meiseles, was named in a recently filed lawsuit by Kirk Burrowes, a former music exec at Bad Boy Entertainment. In the suit, Burrowes accuses Meiseles of acting in conspiracy with Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, his mother Janice Combs, and others, to steal his ownership in Bad Boy.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and Kenneth Meiseles are accused of threatening Burrowes with a baseball bat, in order to get him to sign over his 25% ownership, of Bad Boy Entertainment.

Mark Geragos‘s is no stranger to using threats and intimidation to get his way. Geragos‘s long association with convicted felon and ex-private eye, Anthony Pellicano, has been documented extensively. Both Geragos and Pellicano were on Michael Jackson’s payroll leading up to the 2002 molestation trial. Pellicano has stated that he settles disputes with baseball bats, and blackmails his opponents.

Apparently using baseball bats to intimidate and threaten victims is a common recurrence in Mark Geragos‘s world.

“Mark’s the kind of guy you would hire if you were guilty, no normal person would hire that marble mouthed excuse,” stated our confidential source. “He’s known for his criminal syndicate connections.”

Defending the Indefensible

Teny Geragos, who has previously faced calls to be disbarred, is clearly feeling the pressure. Critics state, that as Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs federal trial date looms closer, she is making exceedingly desperate moves. “With her father Mark Geragos facing his entire legal career and legacy crumbling, it seems he is increasingly relying on Teny to make risky and stupid moves. If Diddy goes down, they all go down. They’ve been complicit in Diddy’s crimes and have helped him cover them up,” a confidential source stated.

Many are also calling for a boycott of Harvey Levin’s mouthpiece, TMZ. Comments for their YouTube video had many questioning why TMZ has been working so hard to cover up for Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs. Some users stating that Harvey Levin may have worked for Diddy, or was receiving some sort of monetary compensation after evidence was destroyed.