Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Attorneys in Hot Water! Marc Agnifilo & Teny Geragos Caught Lying to Judge?

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’s attorneys are in hot water following yesterdays filing by his attorneys, Marc Agnifilo and Teny Geragos. Sources state it appears that Diddy’s lawyers lied in their filing to the court, misrepresenting material facts and entering in doctored evidence. But for the fraud, Combs would not have been granted emergency relief, our sources have stated. Observers are bracing themselves for the showdown before the lockdown tomorrow. The prevailing sentiment in the court of public opinion, is that both Marc Agnifilo and Teny Geragos should be disbarred immediately.

Desperate People Do Desperate Things

“Spectacular Clown Show”

In the continuing soap opera that is Sean ‘Diddy’ Comb’s defense strategy, it appears his attorneys have been caught attempting to trick the judge in his criminal case. Judge Arun Subramanian is demanding they explain themselves, in an order entered into the docket today. Observers have commented that Diddy’s attorneys have been pushing it recently, with Diddy threatening witnesses from jail, sending private investigators to bribe content creators, and having his sons attempting to silence grand jury witness Courtney Burgess, by shutting down his book sales.

This follows reports that Diddy paid off Kalenna Harper, to keep her from being a witness in Dawn Richard’s civil lawsuit.

Our source stated: “Apparently Diddy’s legal team feels like their usual mafia style tactics of tampering with evidence, and witnesses, would help them snow the judge and bury the government’s case. Agnifilio and Geragos are really running a spectacular clown show.”

Many are speculating that Teny‘s father, disgraced attorney Mark Geragos, is somewhere in the background, directing the “spectacular clown show.”

“Mark Geragos has apparently brought his West Coast dirty tricks to New York, and it’s backfired spectacularly,” said the source.

BREAKING | Diddy’s Attorney’s Just DESTROYED Any Chance He’ll EVA Get Bail | Facing SERIOUS. Tisa Tells, YouTube, 11/20/2024.

BREAKING! DIDDY CAUGHT LYING?! Judge Accuses Diddy Writing ‘Legal’ On His Notes AFTER Raid. The Pascal Show, YouTube, 11/20/2024.

Court Demands Answers from Geragos and Agnifilo

The defendant’s reply is due tomorrow by 12:00 EST. Critics are bracing themselves to see what shenanigans Geragos and Agnifilo will attempt to save their sinking ship. Stay tuned.