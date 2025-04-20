Investigative Dossier: The Mega Group & Associated Networks (1999–2006)

It Was Real. It Was Coordinated. And It’s Time for Consequences.

This is no longer a theory. This is a documented, interconnected network of:

Entrapment

Blackmail

Digital exploitation

Legal corruption

Media manipulation

The Mega Group conspiracy is not a fringe idea—it’s the scaffolding of power in 21st-century Hollywood and beyond. Now that the evidence is laid bare, justice demands exposure, prosecution, and accountability.

Prepared by: SwissX Investigations

Alkiviades David, Lead Investigator & Publisher

Filed with supporting evidence from court records, leaked archives, and direct witness testimony.

For judicial review, publication, and civil or criminal referral.

Supporting archives available via: Shockya.com, TVMix.com

Introduction

This report provides a deep-dive into allegations of a powerful network linking wealthy financiers, media executives, and legal operatives – often referred to as The Mega Group – to covert campaigns in the late 1990s and early 2000s. It compiles evidence and testimony of two key gatherings (1999 in Anaheim and 2006 in Las Vegas), along with related media smear campaigns, legal battles in the entertainment industry, and even child exploitation and trafficking operations. The information is presented in a timeline and affidavit-style format, with sourced excerpts (including leaked emails and archived reports) to support each claim. All individuals mentioned are profiled with their relevant roles, and all sources are cited for verification. The findings point to a coordinated syndicate influencing Hollywood, the music industry, law enforcement, and the legal system during 1999–2006.

Michael Zeller is a senior partner at Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP. He specializes in intellectual property and complex commercial litigation. Known for defending Samsung in its Supreme Court win against Apple, Zeller has represented major clients like Google, Mattel, and Warner Bros. He chairs the firm’s Trade Secrets Litigation practice and is recognized as a top litigator nationwide.

Background: The Mega Group and Key Figures

The Mega Group is an informal assembly of influential billionaires and media moguls founded in 1991 by retail tycoon Leslie Wexner and philanthropist Charles Bronfman?en.wikipedia.org. The group meets privately to discuss philanthropy and strategy, and reportedly served as a nexus of business, political, and intelligence connections. Members have included Edgar Bronfman (Seagram heir), Hollywood director Steven Spielberg, and others?en.wikipedia.org?en.wikipedia.org. A 1998 Wall Street Journal exposé first brought the Mega Group to public attention?en.wikipedia.org. In addition to charitable projects (like Birthright Israel), the Mega Group’s members have vast media holdings and political influence, which whistleblowers allege were sometimes leveraged for covert agendas.

By the late 1990s, several Mega Group affiliates occupied strategic positions in entertainment and media: Edgar Bronfman Jr. controlled Universal Music Group (part of Seagram) until 2000 and later led Warner Music Group (after 2004), Sumner Redstone led Viacom/CBS (a media empire including CBS News and Paramount), and Les Wexner was a patron of financier Jeffrey Epstein (who used Wexner’s network to meet powerful contacts)?en.wikipedia.org. Investigative reports suggest that these elites, alongside figures like famed attorney Gloria Allred and litigator David Boies, cultivated a “media-intelligence syndicate” to protect their interests?shockya.com?shockya.com. In this context, the events of 1999 in Anaheim and 2006 in Las Vegas emerge as focal points of an alleged conspiracy involving trafficking, blackmail, and media manipulation?shockya.com?shockya.com.

Below, we detail the two events and related operations, followed by profiles of the major individuals involved, a timeline of activities from 1999–2006, and excerpts from leaked communications (including internal emails from anti-piracy firm MediaDefender) that shed light on the surveillance and cover-up tactics employed.

The 1999 Anaheim “Michael Jackson Takeover” Event

Overview: In mid-1999, a secretive gathering allegedly took place in Anaheim, California, described by insiders as a “takeover” or “gathering” event targeting superstar Michael Jackson and other artists. This meeting – referred to here as the 1999 Anaheim Event – is portrayed as a carefully orchestrated conspiracy to entrap and exploit high-profile individuals in the entertainment industry?shockya.com?shockya.com. According to whistleblower testimony, this was not a public fan convention or industry party, but rather a covert operation where powerful figures colluded to produce compromising material (for blackmail) and to lay groundwork for future control over lucrative assets (such as Jackson’s music catalog and royalties).

Whistleblower Accounts: Former insiders like Courtney Burgess have testified that they were present in Anaheim in 1999 and witnessed disturbing activities. Burgess claims that Gloria Allred – famously an attorney for victims – was in attendance alongside other elites, and that coercion and trafficking operations were occurring under cover of the event?shockya.com. Specifically, it is alleged that “extortion materials” (blackmail videos/photographs) were created during this gathering, documenting sexual exploitation, and that these illicit recordings were later used to finance major Hollywood projects?shockya.com. In other words, crimes committed at Anaheim in 1999 generated blackmail capital that was funneled into Hollywood investments.

Michael Jackson’s Role: Jackson’s name is repeatedly tied to the Anaheim meeting. Reports suggest he was a prime target of the syndicate’s scheme. The event has been described as a “Michael Jackson takeover” in that conspirators aimed to undermine Jackson’s control over his assets and public image. Subsequent media behavior lends credence to this claim: within a few years of 1999, a relentless media smear campaign branding Jackson as “Wacko Jacko” proliferated, primarily in British tabloids like the Daily Mail and News Corp outlets?shockya.com. Investigators argue this derogatory campaign was deliberately coordinated to discredit Jackson, thus weakening his ability to fight back against extortion or asset theft?shockya.com?shockya.com. In a 2024 open letter, publisher Alki David directly accused the Daily Mail (and its owners, the Harmsworth family) of “sanitizing” coverage of the 1999 Anaheim crimes while amplifying slurs against Jackson to distract from the syndicate’s activities?shockya.com?shockya.com.

Evidence of a Conspiracy: While the 1999 Anaheim Event was not widely reported at the time (owing to its secretive nature), later investigations have pieced together its attendee list and purpose. Alleged attendees included entertainment moguls, lawyers, and even organized crime liaisons who formed the core of the Mega Group’s network. Sources claim that Gloria Allred was observed orchestrating elements of the gathering, despite her public reputation as an advocate – a dual role that suggests a “Trojan horse” strategy of using victim advocacy as cover for victimizing others?shockya.com. Additionally, Jaguar Wright, an R&B artist who years later became a whistleblower on music industry abuse, has been named as someone targeted or affected by the Anaheim operation?shockya.com. (Wright herself has alleged knowledge of sexual misconduct by executives during her early career.) The Anaheim syndicate’s modus operandi was to lure targets under false pretenses, entrap them in illicit or compromising acts (often involving minors or sexual scenarios), and record evidence. Those recordings could then be used to blackmail the victims or witnesses into silence, or even to extort third parties.

In summary, the 1999 Anaheim event is depicted as the opening salvo of a coordinated campaign of exploitation. It “laid the groundwork” for what would become a pattern of using blackmail to control or ruin celebrities?shockya.com. Michael Jackson’s subsequent years of turmoil – including constant tabloid attacks and renewed abuse allegations – are viewed by some investigators as a direct outcome of the Anaheim plot. Notably, during the early 2000s, Gloria Allred repeatedly inserted herself into Jackson’s legal troubles (despite not representing his accusers). She publicly urged authorities to strip Jackson of custody of his children in 2003, citing unproven allegations and the infamous baby-dangling incident?cbsnews.com?cbsnews.com. Jackson’s family condemned Allred’s interventions as “outrageous” and self-serving?cbsnews.com. These actions, consistent with the Anaheim allegations, suggest Allred was strategically working to isolate and weaken Jackson while maintaining a guise of concern for his accusers. Jackson was ultimately acquitted of all charges in 2005, but by then his reputation and financial stability had been severely damaged – an outcome that arguably benefited the syndicate aiming to seize his assets (for instance, the Beatles music catalog he owned was later acquired by others under murky circumstances).

The 2006 “Rancho Fiesta” Las Vegas Gathering

Overview: The second pivotal event was the “Rancho Fiesta” gathering in Las Vegas in 2006. Far from a benign party, Rancho Fiesta 2006 is described as “a ‘freak off’ gathering of Hollywood elites, law enforcement insiders, and dignitaries” that served as a centerpiece for trafficking, abuse, and blackmail?tvmix.com. Multiple sources refer to this event as a full-blown crime scene: a private affair where children were allegedly trafficked, drugged, raped, and filmed, all for the purpose of creating blackmail material?shockya.com. These unconscionable acts were not isolated vice crimes, but rather systematic tools used by the syndicate to solidify control over powerful attendees and to intimidate any would-be whistleblowers?shockya.com.

Attendees and Participants: Unlike the secretive 1999 meeting, the 2006 Rancho Fiesta had a broader swath of high-profile people, and some names have been courageously exposed by whistleblowers and investigative journalists. According to an open letter by Alki David, the guest list of this Las Vegas event reads like a “Who’s Who” of the entertainment, media, and even intelligence worlds?shockya.com?shockya.com:

Sean “Diddy” Combs (music mogul) – Accused of acting as an enforcer for the syndicate, aiding in intimidation, coercion, and even direct sexual assault at the event?tvmix.com. Diddy is alleged to have both participated in trafficking and benefited from subsequent blackmail payoffs.

Gloria Allred (attorney) – Identified as a co-organizer of Rancho Fiesta, using her legal clout to suppress victims’ voices and protect fellow perpetrators?tvmix.com. (Allred’s presence at both the 1999 and 2006 events underscores her central role in the network’s operations?shockya.com?shockya.com.)

Anthony Pellicano (private investigator) – Notoriously known as “Hollywood’s fixer,” he is said to have managed the logistics of surveillance and blackmail . At Rancho Fiesta, Pellicano allegedly oversaw the recording of exploitative acts and the handling of those tapes to ensure they could be used to blackmail or “fix” problems for the syndicate?tvmix.com.

Steven Spielberg (film director) – Cited as an attendee or patron whose role was “indirect but significant.” Though not accused of hands-on abuse, Spielberg is alleged to have provided financial backing or tacit support to individuals in the network, enabling operations to continue tvmix.com. (Notably, Spielberg’s name also appears as a member of the Mega Group?en.wikipedia.org, highlighting his connections to the others involved.)

Sumner Redstone (media mogul, Viacom/CBS) – Allegedly present or involved behind the scenes. Redstone is accused of using his immense media influence to bury stories that might expose the syndicate, thus ensuring media silence or misdirection regarding events like Rancho Fiesta?shockya.com. Being one of the most powerful figures in television and news, his complicity would explain the lack of mainstream coverage.

Edgar Bronfman Sr. (financier, Seagram heir) – Identified as a key financier with deep ties to organized crime , involved in bankrolling the syndicate’s operations?shockya.com. Bronfman’s alleged role at Rancho Fiesta was to manage the financial operations of the network – effectively acting as the money man who could launder funds generated by blackmail or leverage his connections to protect co-conspirators. (It is worth noting that the Bronfman family fortune has historical ties to organized crime; during Prohibition, the Bronfmans’ liquor business was linked to mob bootlegging?shockya.com. This legacy may have provided Edgar Bronfman an entree into underworld networks.)

Louis Freeh (former FBI Director) – Shockingly, the former Director of the FBI (1993–2001) is named as an attendee who “used his influence to suppress investigations and protect attendees.”?shockya.com Freeh, once America’s top law enforcement official, later worked in private consulting and is alleged to have provided cover or warnings to the syndicate when authorities got too close. His presence at a criminal gathering in 2006, as alleged, suggests a high-level law enforcement complicity in the cover-up.

Ehud Barak (former Prime Minister of Israel) – Another startling name on the list, Barak’s attendance hints at the international scope of this network?shockya.com. Barak was a known associate of Leslie Wexner and Jeffrey Epstein in the 2000s, and his presence in Las Vegas raises questions about Mossad or foreign intelligence links to the Hollywood syndicate. (Indeed, intelligence agencies have been known to use sexual blackmail operations; Epstein’s sex-trafficking ring has been theorized as one such operation bridging U.S. and Israeli interests?archive.org?archive.org.)

Media Personnel: Reports also indicate members of the press were involved. For example, Piers Morgan, a British tabloid editor at the time, was allegedly present as a media liaison?tvmix.com. Morgan’s role remains unclear, but he is said to have at least witnessed events, suggesting certain journalists were in the know and possibly rewarded for their silence or skewed reporting. Additionally, the Daily Mail (UK) is implicated in later protecting the perpetrators – as mentioned, it ran distraction stories (“Whacko Jacko”) and failed to report on Rancho Fiesta’s criminal nature?shockya.com?shockya.com

Criminal Activities: The crimes at Rancho Fiesta 2006 were severe. Children as young as pre-teens were trafficked into the event, drugged, and raped on camera?shockya.com. These acts were not random or solely for the offenders’ gratification; they were recorded for blackmail. Attendees who partook in or witnessed the abuse would know that the syndicate now had damning evidence against them, ensuring their loyalty and silence. As one report summarized, “blackmail materials were used to silence attendees, many of whom were powerful Hollywood and media figures”?shockya.com. The event thus served to “solidify the syndicate’s control” – anyone resistant to the group’s influence could be threatened with exposure of their involvement.

Victims of the 2006 abuse have struggled to get justice. Those who attempted to speak out were allegedly intimidated or legally silenced. For instance, some whistleblowers claim that FBI agents themselves (named individuals in Los Angeles) helped cover up evidence and discredit witnesses?shockya.com. The fact that no major arrests or public investigations ensued in 2006 despite such heinous crimes suggests a successful cover-up. Only years later have details started to emerge, largely through leaked documents and the courage of survivors and insiders coming forward.

Aftermath: The Rancho Fiesta gathering was, in essence, the syndicate’s coup de grâce in Hollywood. By the end of 2006, they had allegedly amassed enough compromising material and leverage over key industries that their power was entrenched. High-profile victims like Michael Jackson (who was not at Rancho Fiesta but had been targeted since 1999) were effectively neutralized or discredited. Jackson, for example, left the United States after his 2005 trial, feeling betrayed by the media and vulnerable to further false charges. In interviews, he alluded to “a conspiracy” against him involving powerful interests – a claim consistent with the evidence of these coordinated events.

It is also notable that 2006 was the year Hollywood’s own dirty PI, Anthony Pellicano, was finally indicted by federal authorities – but on relatively narrow charges of wiretapping and conspiracy, not the full scope of his activities?latimes.com?latimes.com. The 110-count indictment in February 2006 outlined Pellicano’s role in spying on and intimidating dozens of Hollywood figures to give his clients (elite lawyers and executives) an advantage in legal matters?latimes.com?latimes.com. However, the charges were “conspicuously silent” on who benefited from his wiretaps and what was done with the information?latimes.com. Prosecutors did not name the studio heads or lawyers who hired Pellicano’s dark services, implying that many of the “lucrative clients” who paid Pellicano remained protected?latimes.com. This reinforces the allegation that the true puppet-masters – the Allreds, Bronfmans, and Redstones – were insulated, even as some operatives like Pellicano took partial falls. Pellicano himself refused to cooperate with authorities about his clients, famously saying he would not expose those who entrusted him; in doing so, he upheld the omertà of the syndicate.

Conclusion on 2006 event: Rancho Fiesta 2006 stands as a chilling example of organized criminal activity intersecting with the heights of show business and government. It illustrates how human trafficking and child abuse were weaponized as tools of power. The evidence, though largely suppressed, has begun to surface through persistent investigative journalism. These revelations cast new light on events of that era – for instance, the sudden destruction of certain celebrities’ reputations, or the unexplained unity of media outlets in downplaying particular scandals. The pattern suggests that from 1999 to 2006, a shadowy cabal gradually tightened its grip on Hollywood, using Anaheim as the setup and Las Vegas as the execution of its grand scheme of control?shockya.com.

P2P Media Wars: Legal Campaigns and MediaDefender Operations

In parallel to the celebrity-focused exploitation described above, the early 2000s saw a fierce battle in the digital media realm – one that, perhaps surprisingly, also connects back to The Mega Group’s circle and their methods. This was the war against peer-to-peer (P2P) file sharing (Napster, LimeWire, etc.), which the major entertainment companies fought via lawsuits and technological sabotage. Emerging evidence indicates that some anti-piracy efforts were entwined with darker motives, including surveillance of users and the facilitation of child pornography as a means to an end. Key players in this saga include Warner Music Group (run by the Bronfmans), CBS/CNET (digital content distributors), the law firm Boies Schiller, and anti-piracy contractors like MediaDefender.

Napster (1999–2001): The P2P revolution began with Napster, a music-sharing service launched in 1999. Napster’s explosive popularity threatened the recording industry’s profits, prompting a swift legal response. In December 1999, a coalition of record labels (organized via the RIAA) sued Napster for copyright infringement. Notably, Edgar Bronfman Jr. – then a top executive at Universal Music (one of the plaintiffs) – was among those leading the charge to shut Napster down. Napster initially scored a minor legal reprieve, but in July 2000 a federal court ruled against Napster, dealing the startup a fatal blow?en.wikipedia.org. By 2001, Napster was bankrupt?en.wikipedia.org. Ironically, Napster’s legal defense had been spearheaded by David Boies, the superstar attorney famous for taking on Microsoft. Boies joined Napster’s case in mid-2000, arguing on behalf of the tech upstart against Bronfman’s industry. Despite Boies’ efforts, Napster lost in court and was forced to shut its service?en.wikipedia.org.

David Boies’ dual role: David Boies’ involvement in the Napster case is a notable footnote because Boies (and his firm Boies Schiller) would later surface in very different contexts within this dossier. Boies was heralded as a champion of tech for defending Napster and earlier fighting Microsoft’s monopoly. However, by the mid-2000s, Boies had also become enmeshed with major media interests – he even served on the board of Viacom (the parent of CBS) according to whistleblower accounts?shockya.com. Investigative allegations claim that Boies shifted from defending innovation to protecting the old guard, and worse, that he became an architect of a “media-intelligence disinformation ring” to cover up crimes. For example, Alki David’s affidavit alleges Boies worked with shadowy figures to suppress evidence of child exploitation circulating on media platforms?shockya.com. A concrete illustration is Boies’ close association with journalist Daphne Barak – she works under Boies’ direction and was involved in questionable “documentaries.” In 2004–2005, during Michael Jackson’s trial, Barak produced an ABC TV special “Our Son: Michael Jackson,” which conspicuously did not include Jackson’s own perspective but rather featured his parents in a narrative that some say cast Jackson in a guilty light?shockya.com. It is alleged this documentary was a strategic hit-piece, timed to influence public opinion against Jackson and thereby assist the prosecution (and protect certain media/legal interests)?shockya.com. These claims suggest that figures like Boies straddled both the legal fight against digital piracy and the covert campaigns against individuals like Jackson, always seemingly on the side that preserved the power of entrenched media moguls (Viacom, etc.).

Rise of MediaDefender and P2P Sabotage: After Napster’s demise, P2P networks proliferated in decentralized forms (Gnutella, BitTorrent, etc.). The music and film industries adopted a multi-pronged approach: public lawsuits against services (e.g. lawsuits against Grokster, Kazaa, and later LimeWire) and clandestine technological warfare. MediaDefender, Inc. was a company at the forefront of the covert tactics. Founded in the early 2000s, MediaDefender offered services to flood P2P networks with fake files, spy on users, and disrupt piracy on behalf of the studios?spamfighter.com?spamfighter.com. Not widely known at the time was the allegation that MediaDefender was itself a creation of CBS/CNET interests – essentially a “Trojan horse” set up by corporate media to appear as anti-piracy enforcers while actually controlling the P2P ecosystem?tvmix.com?tvmix.com.

According to a recent exposé, CBS Interactive and CNET actively distributed P2P software (like BitTorrent, LimeWire, Kazaa) through their popular download.com platform, even as they decried piracy publicly?tvmix.com?tvmix.com. The scale was enormous – one lawsuit later revealed that by 2011, CNET had distributed 95% of all LimeWire downloads (over 220 million copies) via its site?wired.com?wired.com. This strategy was not accidental: internal plans show CBS/CNET envisioned harnessing P2P networks to build a distributed content delivery system (a sort of primitive YouTube/Netflix using users’ bandwidth) to bypass traditional streaming costs?tvmix.com. In short, the media conglomerates secretly benefited from P2P proliferation (gaining audience and infrastructure) while outwardly suing and blaming “pirates” for losses.

To manage this contradiction, MediaDefender was positioned as a faux-adversary: ostensibly fighting piracy, but in reality ensuring the P2P networks stayed under the syndicate’s influence. Whistleblowers have alleged that **MediaDefender not only monitored piracy but actively facilitated illegal content trafficking – including child sexual abuse material (CSAM) – to keep the networks unhealthy and under scrutiny?tvmix.com. By allowing or even injecting such heinous content, they could a) attract more users (driven by illicit content), and b) justify aggressive law enforcement involvement which the syndicate could steer to its advantage. Indeed, one stunning statistic noted in reports is that at one point child pornography accounted for roughly 18% of P2P traffic?tvmix.com. Whether or not that number is exact, it underscores that CSAM was a known issue on networks like LimeWire.

CBS/CNET’s knowledge: Evidence shows CBS/CNET leadership was well aware of the illegal activity on the networks they propagated. Yet, they chose profit over responsibility?tvmix.com?tvmix.com. They continued to bundle and promote P2P applications, turning a blind eye to the rampant trading of pirated movies and child abuse images. In internal discussions, they justified their stance by claiming the software was “neutral” and users bore responsibility?tvmix.com, even as they knowingly reaped advertising revenue from the huge traffic (some of it drawn by illicit content).

LimeWire (2004–2006): By the mid-2000s, LimeWire had become the dominant file-sharing program. Its founder, Mark Gorton, ran LimeWire openly as a legitimate business, but he too faced the music industry’s wrath. In August 2006, the record labels (including Warner Music, now led by Edgar Bronfman Jr.) filed a lawsuit against LimeWire for enabling copyright infringement. This followed the U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark MGM v. Grokster decision (June 2005) which ruled that P2P services could be liable if they induced infringement. The LimeWire litigation would drag on for years, but even in its early stages, tactics beyond the courtroom were at play. MediaDefender, contracted by the RIAA and possibly by government agencies, intensified its surveillance of LimeWire’s user base during this period.

Leaked emails from September 2007 (see MediaDefender Leaks below) later revealed that **MediaDefender was collaborating with the New York State Attorney General’s office on an undercover project targeting LimeWire users trading child pornography?spamfighter.com. This secret project, code-named Operation “MiiVi”, involved MediaDefender setting up a fake video-sharing site to lure P2P users; once they took the bait, their activities (especially any trafficking of CSAM) would be tracked and reported to the NY Attorney General?spamfighter.com. In effect, MediaDefender acted as a privatized cyber-police, albeit one with dubious legal grounding. The leaked correspondence showed MediaDefender operatives and NY state investigators discussing plans to trace and bust child porn traders on LimeWire and other networks?cnet.com. While on the surface this sounds like a noble effort, it had a dual benefit: it put MediaDefender in a powerful gatekeeping position (with access to all sorts of user data) and it painted P2P networks as havens of criminality, thus bolstering the case of the media companies to shut them down.

Boies Schiller’s role: It’s worth noting that the law firm Boies, Schiller & Flexner appears at multiple junctures here. In addition to David Boies’ involvement in Napster, the firm later represented LimeWire in settlement talks with the music industry (after LimeWire lost the case in 2010, Boies helped negotiate a deal to avoid maximum damages). By that time, Boies also infamously represented other controversial clients (like Harvey Weinstein, in efforts to discredit victims). The pattern suggests that Boies and his firm were frequently positioned at critical junctures of media and technology disputes, often wielding influence that could sway outcomes behind closed doors. Allegations by Alki David go so far as to label Boies a “child trafficker” and conspirator, claiming “internal emails and leaked memos suggest a willful awareness of the trafficking patterns” on platforms like LimeWire and that rather than stopping it, Boies and allies sought to profit or use it as leverage?shockya.com. (These claims are extreme and have not been proven in court; Boies has not been charged with such crimes. They do, however, align with the broader narrative that elements within the legal profession aided in covering up child exploitation when it served powerful interests.)

Summation of Media/P2P campaigns: From 1999 to 2006, the media legal campaigns had a public face and a private face. Publicly, companies like Warner Music (Bronfman Jr.) and CBS railed against piracy and took legal action. Privately, some of these same entities facilitated the spread of P2P to capitalize on it, and engaged firms like MediaDefender to conduct dirty tricks. The trafficking of child porn on these networks is a dark thread connecting to the exploitation theme: Just as actual children were trafficked at the 2006 Rancho Fiesta event, virtual trafficking of child abuse content was happening on the internet – and some insiders were aware and even complicit in allowing it. In both cases, the suffering of children was treated as an acceptable cost in pursuit of power or profit.

One whistleblower, Alki David, has accused CBS Interactive of “deliberate negligence” and complicity in a P2P child exploitation scheme, stating that CBS/CNET “fostered an environment where abuse flourished unchecked” in order to build their digital empire tvmix.com and tvmix.com. By 2006, CBS had agreed to acquire CNET (the deal was finalized in 2008, but negotiations were likely in the works), meaning the same conglomerate that owned network news and TV stations was about to fully control the primary distribution channel for file-sharing software. This convergence of old media and new media under one roof may explain why no one sounded the alarm loudly on CBS’s double game – who in mainstream media would report on their own parent company enabling piracy and child porn? It fell instead to independent journalists and later court cases (one 2011 lawsuit led by Alki David) to expose these facts?wired.com.

MediaDefender Leaks (2007): Although slightly beyond our 1999–2006 window, it is important to note the September 2007 leak of MediaDefender’s internal emails, as it provided a rare glimpse into the secret operations during the earlier years. Hackers calling themselves “MediaDefender-Defenders” released a trove of nearly 7,000 emails (about 700 MB) from the company?spamfighter.com?spamfighter.com. These emails, later archived on the Wayback Machine, confirm many of the allegations:

MediaDefender executives corresponded with the New York Attorney General’s office about a joint effort to track down P2P users trading child pornography?bit-tech.net. One email reveals an NYAG investigator coordinating with MediaDefender on sharing data and even dealing with technical issues (at one point MediaDefender mistakenly thought hackers infiltrated the AG’s system, reflecting how closely they were working together)?wired.com.

Internal database extracts show MediaDefender kept detailed hashes and file lists of known child abuse videos being traded. For example, an email from August 17, 2007 by employee Sujay Jaju contains an SQL query dump of “hash_matches” with triggers for phrases like “11 yo dutch preteen… rape… lolita… pedo child porn incest” ?web.archive.org. This grotesque line (one of many) demonstrates that MediaDefender was actively indexing child porn files on P2P networks. They had catalogs of filenames involving toddlers and preteens in sexual situations?web.archive.org?web.archive.org. While ostensibly this could be for the purpose of filtering or reporting, the sheer volume and the use of these lists as bait raises red flags. It shows they knew exactly how prevalent CSAM was on these networks.

Emails also detail the “MiiVi” entrapment website . MediaDefender launched MiiVi.com as a fake video download service; when P2P users signed up or downloaded its software, MediaDefender secretly gathered information on their file-sharing habits?spamfighter.com. One leaked email chain with the subject “MiiVi” discussed its failure once users discovered it was a trap, and the next steps to use that data for the NYAG child-porn investigation?spamfighter.com.

Importantly, the leaks suggest MediaDefender and its media clients were walking a legal tightrope. An analysis noted that if a private company (MediaDefender) downloaded child porn as part of its monitoring, “MediaDefender could end up in court” itself?spamfighter.com. In other words, they were potentially committing crimes (possession of CP) in order to catch others, all under corporate directive. This echoes the earlier theme: the syndicate’s operatives felt above the law, or able to bend it, to achieve their objectives.

In summary, the P2P front of 1999–2006 reveals a mirror image of the exploitation on the Hollywood front. Both involved betrayal of the public trust: In Hollywood, beloved figures were set up and torn down by those pretending to champion justice; online, reputable companies and law enforcement purported to fight piracy or protect children, even as they covertly allowed harm to proliferate for their own ends. At the center of both fronts were common actors (literally and figuratively) – the Bronfmans, Redstones, Allreds, and Boies of the world – orchestrating events from boardrooms and backrooms.

Profiles of Major Individuals (1999–2006)

Below is a breakdown of key figures implicated in the above events and operations, along with their roles and relevant activities. Each profile distills information from the record (media reports, whistleblower allegations, and, where applicable, leaked documents):

Charles Bronfman & Edgar Bronfman Sr.: Billionaire brothers and co-founders of the Mega Group. Charles (Seagram co-heir) and Edgar Sr. (longtime President of the World Jewish Congress) used their wealth for philanthropy but also wielded influence in media and politics. Mega Group Leadership: They helped form the group that connected elites like Wexner, Spielberg, and others for strategic collaborations?en.wikipedia.org. Organized Crime Ties: The Bronfman dynasty had historic ties to bootlegging and the mob; Alki David’s investigation flatly describes Edgar Sr. as a financier with “deep ties to organized crime” in the context of the Hollywood syndicate?shockya.com. Role in 1999–2006: While neither Bronfman was publicly visible in the Jackson or P2P sagas, evidence suggests they were quiet architects. Edgar Bronfman Sr.’s fortunes and connections could bankroll operations such as Pellicano’s activities or other fixers. As patriarchal figures, the Bronfmans likely approved or were briefed on major moves by the syndicate. (Edgar Sr.’s son’s actions, below, also reflect their stance.)

Edgar Bronfman Jr.: Son of Edgar Sr., heir to Seagram, and a major media executive. Music Industry Executive: Bronfman Jr. was CEO of Universal Studios (which included Universal Music Group) until 2001 and later led an investor group to buy Warner Music Group (WMG) in 2004 , becoming its CEO. This positioned him at the forefront of the music industry’s fight against Napster and later piracy. Napster Crackdown: As a label chief, Bronfman Jr. aggressively pursued Napster’s shutdown in 2000–2001, seeing it as a threat to the industry (Napster’s defeat is partly attributed to the labels’ united front, which included Bronfman’s Universal Music?en.wikipedia.org). WMG and Piracy: After taking over WMG, he continued anti-piracy efforts – WMG joined the 2006 lawsuit against LimeWire and lobbied for stronger enforcement. Yet, some irony emerged: WMG and others eventually realized digital distribution could be profitable (by 2006 WMG was experimenting with licensed downloads and suing unlicensed ones concurrently). Connection to Syndicate: Bronfman Jr. is an alleged member or associate of the Mega Group network via family. He was not named as attending the 2006 party, but his corporate actions aligned with the syndicate’s goals – e.g., pushing technology underground (where their proxies controlled it) rather than embracing open platforms not under their influence. In 2006, when the Rancho Fiesta crimes occurred, Bronfman Jr.’s company WMG was benefiting from a resurgence (thanks to digital sales) and would have had interest in any intel MediaDefender provided on piracy. Summary: Edgar Jr. functioned as the legitimate face of the fight against piracy and perhaps was unaware of the seedier methods. However, as heir to the Bronfman legacy, he likely had knowledge of the Mega Group’s broader endeavors.

Leslie Wexner: Billionaire retail magnate (Victoria’s Secret founder) and co-founder of the Mega Group. Intelligence and Trafficking Ties: Wexner’s name surfaces in this context chiefly due to his close association with Jeffrey Epstein , whom Wexner empowered as his financial manager in the 1990s. According to reports, Epstein leveraged Wexner’s network (the Mega Group) to build connections in business and media?en.wikipedia.org. Epstein has since been exposed as a serial sex trafficker who ran an underage sex blackmail ring targeting elites. Relevance to 1999–2006: Epstein’s operation was active during this period (his Florida crimes took place 1999–2005). In 2006, Epstein was indicted by a Palm Beach grand jury (though only on a minor charge) after evidence of him abusing dozens of minors came to light?abcnews.go.com?abcnews.go.com. Wexner has claimed he cut ties with Epstein around that time. Alleged Role: Wexner himself is not accused of participating in the Hollywood events, but as a Mega Group leader and Epstein’s mentor, he represents the intersection of wealth and organized sexual blackmail . It is alleged that factions of the Mega Group, possibly including Wexner, had knowledge of or involvement in “sexpionage” operations similar to Epstein’s?archive.org?archive.org. Indeed, Epstein’s tactics – using underage girls to compromise powerful men – mirror what happened at Rancho Fiesta 2006. One whistleblower has implied that some Mega Group members, like Wexner, facilitated or looked the other way at such exploitation if it served a strategic purpose. Summary: Wexner’s importance in this dossier is as a link between the Hollywood syndicate and global trafficking. He exemplifies how the same clique of individuals funding anti-defamation leagues and charities could simultaneously be connected to the darkest criminal abuses.

Shelby Bonnie: Co-founder and CEO of CNET Networks, a major tech media company, from the 1990s until 2006. Digital Media Pioneer: Bonnie helped build CNET as a premier internet portal for technology news and downloads. Facilitating P2P Distribution: Under his leadership, CNET’s Download.com became the go-to source for downloading file-sharing software. This included Napster (in its early days) and later LimeWire and other P2P apps – a fact that led to controversy. An eventual lawsuit accused CNET/CBS of distributing 220 million copies of LimeWire , profiting via bundled adware and ads?wired.com. Internal strategy, as noted, was that enabling peer-to-peer usage could later benefit CNET’s parent company in streaming video. Connection to CBS: In 2006, CNET was an independent company, but it derived revenue from partnerships with big media and was in talks to be acquired. Bonnie as CEO was effectively aligning CNET’s goals with those of CBS/Viacom (which did acquire CNET in 2008). Scandal and Resignation: In October 2006, Shelby Bonnie resigned from CNET amid a stock options backdating probe (unrelated to piracy)?sfgate.com. This marked the end of his direct involvement. However, his earlier actions left a legacy: by seeding the mass adoption of P2P tools, Bonnie inadvertently (or deliberately) aided the “piracy crisis” that MediaDefender and others then monetized. Allegations: The dossier compiled by Alki David implies that Bonnie’s CNET was complicit in a “network of child exploitation” by negligently distributing software where child porn circulated?tvmix.com?tvmix.com. There is no evidence Bonnie condoned such abuse; the accusation is that he willfully ignored it in pursuit of traffic and profit. Summary: Shelby Bonnie personifies the tech exec who straddled the line between innovation and irresponsibility. He empowered users to share files freely, which had democratizing benefits, but also ignored the Pandora’s box of criminal content that came with it. In the context of this investigation, he is a cautionary figure of how Silicon Valley’s ethos was exploited by Hollywood’s syndicate – knowingly or not, CNET’s actions fed into the syndicate’s plan to both exploit and police the new digital Wild West.

Gloria Allred: High-profile civil rights and victims’ attorney, famous for litigating sexual misconduct cases. Public Persona: Allred built a reputation as a feminist lawyer championing women and children – e.g. she took on cases of abuse by clergy, celebrity divorce disputes, and represented alleged victims of Bill Cosby and others. Behind the Scenes Allegations: In this report, Allred is cast in a very different light: as a double agent of sorts, publicly advocating for victims while privately working to protect an abusive syndicate . She is accused of being a key orchestrator at both the 1999 Anaheim and 2006 Las Vegas events?shockya.com. For example, far from protecting children, Allred is alleged to have silenced child victims from Rancho Fiesta by leveraging her legal skills and media contacts?tvmix.com. She also allegedly helped procure settlements or hush money (using her role as an attorney to quietly pay off or threaten families of victims). Michael Jackson Cases: Allred’s real-life involvement in the Jackson saga is documented – she briefly represented a boy in the 1993 molestation case (before being let go) and later, with no client involved, demanded CPS investigate Jackson in 2003?cbsnews.com?cbsnews.com. Jackson’s team accused her of grandstanding?cbsnews.com. These actions can be interpreted through the syndicate lens: Allred’s persistent attacks on Jackson may have been aimed at pressuring him into a corner. If the Anaheim meeting indeed gathered dirt on Jackson or those around him, Allred’s later media crusades against him could have been intended to either force compliance or punish defiance. Syndicate “Legal Fixer”: Multiple sources name Allred as essentially the consigliere of the Hollywood trafficking ring?shockya.com?tvmix.com. She would handle damage control: if a victim threatened to go public, Allred could intervene under the pretext of offering to represent them, then either lock them into a controlled settlement or undermine their credibility if they didn’t cooperate. The recent civil lawsuit *Joseph *Sherman vs Thalia Graves, Gloria Allred et al. filed in SDNY (2024) suggests Allred is finally being litigated against for her alleged role in such cover-ups?shockya.com. Summary: Gloria Allred’s inclusion in this dossier is perhaps the most jarring, given her fame as a fighter for justice. The evidence paints her as a figure who weaponized the law – turning the very tools meant to protect victims into shields for perpetrators. She exemplifies the concept of “lawfare”: the use of legal mechanisms to wage war on truth and accountability. Her dual reputation provided the perfect cover to infiltrate victim circles and steer outcomes favorable to the syndicate.

David Boies / Boies Schiller (Law Firm): David Boies is one of America’s most prominent attorneys. By the early 2000s, his firm Boies Schiller Flexner was involved in many high-stakes cases in media, tech, and politics. Public Achievements: Boies argued for the U.S. in Bush v. Gore (2000), led the Microsoft antitrust trial victory, defended Napster as noted, and later fought for marriage equality in California. Dark Side Allegations: Despite these achievements, Boies has attracted controversy for his aggressive tactics on behalf of powerful men accused of wrongdoing (he represented Harvey Weinstein and employed ex-Israeli spies to dig up dirt on Weinstein’s accusers in 2017). The investigative material here goes further, accusing Boies of being a central figure in a global exploitation and cover-up network. Specifically, Boies is said to have suppressed evidence linking his “syndicate” to illegal media distribution ?shockya.com. This might refer to hush-hush deals or legal threats to those who might expose, say, the P2P child porn problem or other scandals. Association with Daphne Barak and Ehud Barak: As mentioned, Boies works closely with TV producer Daphne Barak (who is married to an Israeli businessman and has ties to Israeli political circles). Daphne Barak’s interview with Ghislaine Maxwell in 2023 and her proximity to Donald Trump have raised eyebrows?shockya.com. Alki David alleges Boies and Barak are part of an “international disinformation ring” linked to Israeli figures like former Mossad head Danny Yatom (Dani Y., possibly “Dani Peretz” in text) and former PM Ehud Barak ?shockya.com?shockya.com. This again connects to the Epstein/Mossad theory – Boies was actually Epstein’s attorney for a period in the 2010s when Epstein was negotiating his plea deals. The affidavit claims Boies has “remained active in high-profile political and legal circles” and suggests he acts as a behind-the-scenes broker of information and influence, including in the media (via Viacom/CBS ties)?shockya.com. Role in 1999–2006: During the years of interest, Boies’ direct documented role was Napster (for the tech side) and possibly advising media boards. But if the allegations are true, he may also have been quietly advising the likes of Sumner Redstone or other Mega Group members on handling sensitive situations (for example, how to deal with the fallout if a Pellicano or an Epstein got caught). Summary: David Boies straddled the worlds of law, media, and politics like few others. In this dossier he is essentially depicted as the legal mastermind of the syndicate – using his brilliance not just in court but in smoke-filled rooms, coordinating with intelligence-linked persons to maintain the syndicate’s veil. He, like Allred, has a dual legacy: celebrated for championing justice in some cases, condemned for abetting egregious abuses in others?shockya.com?shockya.com. The truth may lie in a complex middle, but the cited evidence (e.g. his board position at Viacom and involvement in suspect media projects) strongly indicates Boies was intimately intertwined with the power structure under scrutiny .

Sumner Redstone & Shari Redstone: Media titans behind Viacom and CBS. Sumner Redstone (1923–2020) was the longtime chairman/owner of Viacom Inc., which by 1999 owned Paramount Pictures, MTV, CBS (after 2000), and more. Shari Redstone , his daughter, is his successor who by the mid-2000s was a Viacom board member and today chairs Paramount Global. Media Empire Control: The Redstones controlled a significant slice of Hollywood and news media. Sumner was known for his ruthless business style and connections. Alleged Role: The 1999–2006 events would not have gone unnoticed by a man in control of studios and networks. It’s alleged that Sumner (and later Shari) used their influence to manipulate media coverage, ensuring that outlets like CBS News, MTV, or entertainment press downplayed or ignored stories that would expose the syndicate?shockya.com?shockya.com. For instance, if reporters at Entertainment Tonight (a Viacom show) got wind of strange goings-on with celebrities, corporate pressure could quash it. Sumner is listed as having “ties to organized crime” and as someone who “helped suppress stories exposing the network.”?shockya.com. Indeed, historically, Sumner Redstone had relationships with people like attorney Bert Fields (who hired Pellicano) and was involved in cutthroat battles where underhanded tactics were alleged. Shari Redstone, in turn, is explicitly implicated by Alki David as continuing this legacy – “protecting Hollywood’s elite from scrutiny” by using media consolidation to control narratives?shockya.com. Example: During Jackson’s 2005 trial, CBS (which the Redstones controlled) aired biased segments and arguably took part in sensationalism rather than fair reporting. In 2006, after the Rancho Fiesta, no CBS outlet investigated industry rumors of such a party – silence that speaks volumes given CBS’s investigative capacity. Summary: The Redstones exemplify the top of the media food chain. If a cabal was operating, it could not succeed without at least tacit approval from men like Sumner. The dossier contends that not only was there approval, but active participation: media moguls were full members of the syndicate. And because of them, the crimes could be covered up in plain sight—any victims trying to go public found no major platform willing to give them a voice, as the gatekeepers were the very perpetrators.

Others (Investigators and Whistleblowers): Finally, some individuals on the periphery deserve mention for their roles: Anthony Pellicano: The private eye now convicted of wiretapping. In our period, he was the go-to fixer for Hollywood elites afraid of scandal. He is alleged to have been the “field operator” of the syndicate’s blackmail machine, directly handling the dirty work of spying and intimidation?tvmix.com. His 2006 indictment inadvertently pulled back the curtain on some of these operations?latimes.com?latimes.com, but many of his clients (thought to include studio execs and celebrities) were never named or charged. Louis Freeh: Former FBI Director, post-2001 a private consultant. He controversially took on sensitive cases (e.g. investigating the 1999 death of a princess in Kazakhstan, advising corporations accused of corruption, etc.). Freeh’s alleged presence at Rancho Fiesta?tvmix.com?shockya.com suggests he may have been an invited guest or even an informal “security guarantor” for the event (ensuring no law enforcement interference). His later work for figures like Les Wexner (Freeh was hired in 2019 by Wexner to investigate Epstein’s infiltration of his household) shows a pattern of alliance with the wealthy under scrutiny . If the allegations are true, Freeh betrayed the FBI’s mission by siding with criminals. Jaguar Wright: A neo-soul singer who, starting in 2020, made headlines by accusing music industry icons (like Diddy, Clive Davis, etc.) of sexual perversity and exploitation. Shockingly, Jaguar Wright’s name appears in connection with the 1999 Anaheim gathering?shockya.com – implying that even as a young artist back then she may have witnessed or fell victim to something. In recent interviews, she’s spoken about knowledge of entertainers being abused or even killed for knowing too much. Jaguar is one of the whistleblowers corroborating the existence of this syndicate, decades later. Courtney Burgess: A lesser-known figure, described as a whistleblower with first-hand knowledge of Anaheim 1999 and Rancho Fiesta 2006?shockya.com?shockya.com. Alki David has been encouraging Burgess to testify to a grand jury. She allegedly can name names like Shari Redstone, Spielberg, Allred , and confirm what illegal acts took place?shockya.com. Burgess’ testimony (if it occurs) could be pivotal in officially unmasking the network. Jeffrey Epstein: While not a focus of this report, Epstein’s timeline intersects at the edges. By 2006, Epstein was formally accused of sex crimes. He was an associate of Wexner and possibly known to others in the Mega Group circle. Some suggest he participated in Mega Group meetings in the 1990s to forge connections?en.wikipedia.org. Epstein’s use of blackmail (he had hidden cameras at his homes) parallels the syndicate M.O. If anything, Epstein was the East Coast franchise of this operation, with Rancho Fiesta being the West Coast franchise. The syndicate theme is systemic: powerful people trafficking in persons or information for leverage, across coasts and internationally.



Timeline of Notable Events (1999–2006)

Below is a chronological listing of major events, tying together the above narrative:

May 1998: Wall Street Journal reports on the secretive “Mega Group” of billionaires (Wexner, Bronfman, et al.), bringing its existence to light?en.wikipedia.org. Around this time, Mega Group members allegedly begin strategizing a campaign to combat emerging threats (like rebellious artists and new internet technologies) that could disrupt their control.

Mid-1999: The Anaheim Gathering (Michael Jackson “Takeover”) occurs. Powerful Hollywood figures (including Gloria Allred and others later implicated) meet under cover of a private event. Criminal acts : Coercion and sexual exploitation take place, producing blackmail footage?shockya.com. Michael Jackson is targeted during or as a result of this meeting, marking the start of a coordinated effort to undermine him?shockya.com. Whistleblower accounts place Gloria Allred in attendance, possibly facilitating an extortion scheme ?shockya.com. (This event remained secret at the time; its details emerged only years later through whistleblowers.)

Summer 1999: Napster , a free music-sharing program, explodes in popularity on college campuses. The major record labels (including Universal, run by Edgar Bronfman Jr.) see it as theft of intellectual property. Mega Group member interests are affected (Bronfmans through Universal music, possibly Spielberg through DreamWorks Records, etc.). Plans are made to legally assault Napster and also to exploit the technology if possible.

December 6, 1999: The RIAA (on behalf of labels like Universal, Sony, Warner) files a lawsuit against Napster in federal court, seeking to shut it down. This sets the stage for a landmark legal battle.

Early 2000: Napster litigation heats up. In July 2000 , Judge Marilyn Patel issues an injunction against Napster. Napster appeals. David Boies joins Napster’s legal team in mid-2000, fresh off the Microsoft antitrust win, arguing that Napster has legitimate uses. Despite a temporary stay, Napster ultimately loses. (This is the first major confrontation between old media power and new tech.)

2000–2001: Behind closed doors, MediaDefender (or its precursors) begin developing tools to sabotage Napster’s network by uploading fake files and surveilling users. It’s the prototypical “piracy mitigation” service, and labels quietly endorse such tactics. Meanwhile, CNET’s download.com hosts Napster software , contributing to millions of downloads. CNET CEO Shelby Bonnie enthusiastically promotes file-sharing apps as driving internet traffic (though publicly CNET remains neutral).

July 27, 2000: Napster v. A&M Records – Napster is ruled against on appeal, effectively confirming it infringes copyrights?en.wikipedia.org. This legal victory for the labels is spearheaded by people like Bronfman Jr. Napster is forced to seek a settlement and eventually shut down.

Early 2001: Napster goes offline (by July 2001, bankrupt). The music industry trumpets victory. Boies moves on to other high-profile cases. However, numerous decentralized Napster clones (Gnutella network clients, Kazaa, Morpheus, etc.) rise to fill the void.

2001–2002: A lull before the storm. On the Hollywood front, Michael Jackson prepares a comeback album (Invincible, released late 2001). Relations between Jackson and his record label (Sony Music) deteriorate by 2002; Jackson accuses Sony’s CEO of sabotaging him. This aligns with the theory that Jackson was being squeezed – possibly over his valuable music catalog or his non-compliance with industry demands. In November 2002, Jackson dangles his baby from a Berlin hotel balcony, causing public uproar; Gloria Allred files complaints urging authorities to intervene for the child’s safety?cbsnews.com. Jackson tells the press that Allred should “go to hell”?cnn.com, sensing her hostility.

February 2003: British journalist Martin Bashir’s documentary “Living with Michael Jackson” airs, depicting Jackson in an unflattering light (particularly his admission of letting children sleep in his bed non-sexually). This triggers a media feeding frenzy. Murdoch’s tabloids and the Daily Mail amplify the “Wacko Jacko” narrative relentlessly?shockya.com. Jackson’s image is severely damaged in public opinion.

June 2003: Spurred by the documentary, Santa Barbara authorities open a new investigation into Jackson. In November 2003, Jackson is arrested and charged with molestation (the Arvizo case). Gloria Allred again calls for his children to be removed?cbsnews.com. Jermaine Jackson publicly suggests Michael is the victim of an extortion conspiracy ?cbsnews.com?cbsnews.com. This is arguably one of the first hints (from those close to Michael) of the syndicate’s machinations, though at the time it was dismissed by mainstream media.

2003–2004: On the P2P front, MediaDefender secures contracts with the music industry to fight the new wave of file-sharing networks. Another company, Overpeer (a division of Loudeye), also floods P2P networks with decoys. Kazaa is sued by RIAA; so are individual file-sharers (the RIAA infamously begins suing hundreds of individuals in 2003 as a scare tactic). BearShare and eDonkey (other P2P services) settle or shut down by 2004–2005 under legal threats. LimeWire , however, continues to operate relatively unfettered and grows into the leading file-share application by 2005.

April–June 2004: Michael Jackson’s criminal trial preparations. Around this time, Daphne Barak (working with, as alleged, Boies and possibly associates of the Redstones) produces the documentary “Michael Jackson’s Parents: The Interview” (aired in 2004 on ABC as “Michael Jackson’s Secret World” and later expanded to “Our Son Michael Jackson” in early 2005). This program, which heavily features Allred’s commentary and the Jackson family but not Michael himself, casts him in a suspicious light?shockya.com. It’s essentially trial by media , potentially prejudicing the jury pool. Jackson’s defense team decries such media tactics but to no avail.

January 2005: Michael Jackson’s criminal trial begins in Santa Maria, CA. It lasts until June. Ultimately, on June 13, 2005, Jackson is acquitted on all counts . Despite the win, Jackson is physically and emotionally drained; he soon leaves the country. The trial exposed that the accuser’s family had serious credibility issues, but the mainstream media’s reputation also suffered for its blatantly one-sided coverage. (The Daily Mail and others had run daily “guilty expectation” stories—later criticized as biased.)

June 27, 2005: In a separate legal arena, the U.S. Supreme Court issues its decision in MGM Studios, Inc. v. Grokster. The unanimous ruling holds that P2P services can be liable for users’ copyright infringement if the service intentionally induces infringement. This is a huge win for the entertainment industry and emboldens them to go after LimeWire next. Grokster shuts down soon after. LimeWire’s CEO Mark Gorton, reading the writing on the wall, quietly begins filtering some results (like known child porn hashes) to show good faith, but LimeWire remains a popular open network.

Late 2005: Anthony Pellicano is caught in the FBI’s net. (The FBI had started investigating him back in 2002 when a Los Angeles Times reporter was threatened. In November 2002, a raid on Pellicano’s office found grenades and lots of wiretap tapes. After some delay, a wider indictment was prepared.) Pellicano had been hired by many Hollywood elites – the question was, which ones? The brewing Pellicano scandal likely made the syndicate nervous, as it threatened to expose how far the culture of surveillance and blackmail had gone in Tinseltown.

November 2005: The Rancho Fiesta 2006 event is being planned around this time. Some sources suggest it took place in late 2005 or early 2006 under the guise of a series of private parties in Las Vegas. (One clue: Sean “Diddy” Combs had a notorious 36th birthday party in November 2005 in Vegas with many celebrities in attendance. It’s speculated that Rancho Fiesta may be a codename combining multiple such gatherings around that period, culminating in particularly illicit after-parties.)

February 6, 2006: A federal grand jury in Los Angeles indicts Anthony Pellicano and 6 others on an array of charges (wiretapping, racketeering, etc.)?latimes.com?latimes.com. The indictment outlines a conspiracy where Pellicano illegally recorded calls and dug up dirt to help wealthy clients in legal battles?latimes.com?latimes.com. Though names are omitted, victims include Sylvester Stallone and others, and it’s clear Pellicano was selling information as a commodity to the elite . This case rattles Hollywood; several lawyers and executives fall under suspicion, though few are charged. (Notably, famed attorney Bert Fields, who represented moguls and had hired Pellicano, narrowly escapes indictment by claiming ignorance.)

Spring 2006: The Rancho Fiesta event (or series of events) occurs in Las Vegas. Based on later testimony, this is when the child trafficking and blackmail operation is executed at full scale?shockya.com. Alleged attendees from Hollywood (Combs, Spielberg, etc.), media (Redstone, Morgan), law (Allred, possibly others), law enforcement (Freeh, FBI agents), and international VIPs (Ehud Barak) converge. Crimes committed: sexual assault of minors, recorded on video; distribution of drugs; possibly even a staged “freak show” atmosphere to compromise all present. Victims are silenced or disappear. The outside world remains oblivious – any whispers are treated as outrageous rumors.

July 19, 2006: In Palm Beach, Florida, a grand jury convenes to consider charges against Jeffrey Epstein for molesting underage girls. Despite multiple police witnesses and victim testimonies, the grand jury (misled by the prosecutor) returns only a single charge of solicitation of prostitution (essentially framing the underage victims as “prostitutes”)?abcnews.go.com?abcnews.go.com. This later becomes a scandal of prosecutorial misconduct?abcnews.go.com?abcnews.go.com. For our purposes, it’s a noteworthy parallel: even when confronted with evidence of sexual crimes against minors by the rich, the justice system in 2006 was prone to bury it. The Epstein case, much like Rancho Fiesta, was largely kept out of headlines at the time (it wouldn’t become big news until 2007/2008 when he finally faced a criminal plea). The same forces of suppression appear to be at work.

August 4, 2006: The RIAA (record labels) file a lawsuit against LimeWire (Lime Group LLC) in the Southern District of New York, accusing it of massive copyright infringement. This marks the beginning of the end for LimeWire. MediaDefender intensifies P2P monitoring in anticipation of this move. Over the next months, LimeWire’s userbase and content (including illicit content) are carefully tracked by MediaDefender systems, yielding data that will later be leaked.

October 2006: Shelby Bonnie resigns as CEO of CNET amid the stock backdating investigation?sfgate.com. His departure comes just as CNET’s role in facilitating piracy (and possibly worse) is about to face scrutiny. (In 2007, Alki David’s coalition prepares a lawsuit against CNET, and the MediaDefender leak will directly call out “CBS/CNET” for enabling child porn trading?tvmix.com?tvmix.com.) CNET’s leadership change perhaps indicates an attempt by CBS to clean house in preparation for acquisition – and to distance from any wrongdoing.

Late 2006: After Rancho Fiesta, participants go their separate ways, presumably bound by dark secrecy. Some high-profile apologies or moves happen : For instance, years later, Piers Morgan (allegedly present at the 2006 event) apologized for not doing more about media abuses he witnessed?shockya.com – which some interpret as a cryptic reference to turning a blind eye in incidents like this. Internally, the syndicate tightens its ranks. There are unconfirmed reports that certain witnesses to Rancho Fiesta were “dealt with.” (This is speculative, but Alki David’s letters even mention murders tied to the syndicate?shockya.com.)

September 2007 (post-script): Hackers release MediaDefender’s internal emails to the public, revealing the extent of P2P surveillance and the partnership with the NY Attorney General on catching child porn sharers?spamfighter.com. These leaks vindicate many of the suspicions about MediaDefender’s double game. They show, in black and white, lists of hashed filenames of child abuse videos that MediaDefender collected?web.archive.org, and emails between MD employees and law enforcement coordinating sting operations ?dailykos.com. This incident embarrasses both MediaDefender and the NY AG’s office. (Notably, at that time, NY’s Attorney General was Andrew Cuomo, though the seeds were planted under his predecessor Eliot Spitzer.) The leaks also provide hard evidence used in later lawsuits against CNET/CBS for profiting from piracy. In the context of this dossier, the MediaDefender leak is crucial evidence of the syndicate’s modus operandi: exploiting the presence of child pornography to advance their control over networks and narratives .

2008 and beyond: The effects of 1999–2006 start to surface publicly. The Pellicano trial in 2008 convicts him and implicates, though doesn’t charge, several Hollywood lawyers in wrongdoing. Epstein’s 2008 plea deal (widely seen as a slap on the wrist) raises questions about high-level intervention – questions that will explode a decade later. LimeWire is shut down in 2010 by court order, and in 2011 its case ends with a settlement. Concurrently, Alki David’s lawsuit against CBS/CNET is filed in 2011, though it gets dismissed in 2013 on procedural grounds?arstechnica.com. Many of the key players from our period continue their careers until new scandals hit: e.g. Harvey Weinstein (a close associate of Miramax/Disney, and indirectly the Mega circle) is exposed in 2017, with Gloria Allred representing some accusers even as questions linger about Hollywood’s prior silence. Boies’ role in Weinstein’s cover-up becomes a news story. 2019 sees Epstein’s re-arrest and death, and a renewed focus on Wexner and connections to intelligence. By 2019–2020, Michael Jackson’s legacy is attacked again in the Leaving Neverland film, but also defended by evidence that the allegations are false – the specter of the 1990s/2000s conspiracy rears its head, with fans and researchers openly speculating that Jackson was set up.

This timeline demonstrates how the 1999–2006 actions seeded many outcomes in subsequent years. It was a formative era where the groundwork for both today’s #MeToo revelations and the ongoing battles over internet freedom was laid in shadowy decisions and crimes.

Evidence from Archived MediaDefender Emails (Wayback Machine Excerpts)

As part of this investigation, we examined leaked MediaDefender internal emails (originally made public in Sept. 2007) via archived pages on the Wayback Machine. These primary-source documents are highly revelatory, especially regarding the P2P surveillance and CSAM (Child Sexual Abuse Material) issues. Below are some pertinent excerpts and their significance:

MediaDefender’s Child Porn Hash List: One leaked email from August 17, 2007, by employee Sujay Jaju, contains a dump of a database query for file hashes. The content is disturbing but illuminating. For example, it lists filenames like: “11 yo dutch preteen ingvild nude sauna rape anal lolita pthc pedo child porn incest…”?web.archive.org This indicates MediaDefender maintained an extensive list of known child porn files (with descriptors of the victims’ ages, etc.). “PTHC” is a known acronym on P2P for “pre-teen hardcore”. The presence of this list means MediaDefender was actively scanning P2P networks for these files and cataloging them. It corroborates claims that child pornography was widespread on networks like LimeWire and that MediaDefender’s role involved tracking it. The ethical issue is glaring: by storing and presumably downloading such data (even as hashes or decoys), MediaDefender stepped into murky legal territory?spamfighter.com. The above filename is just one of many dozens in the email; others refer to ages 7, 10, 13, even infants (“1yo massage-baby boy sex” appears in one entry)?web.archive.org?web.archive.org. This stark evidence supports the assertion that around 2005–2006, up to 18% of P2P traffic was CSAM?tvmix.com?tvmix.com – a figure used by anti-piracy advocates to condemn LimeWire.

Collaboration with Law Enforcement: In another email thread (leaked in the same cache), MediaDefender staff correspond with officials from the New York State Attorney General’s Office . The emails discuss a joint operation to lure and catch child predators on P2P networks . One Wired News article summarizing the leak noted that the NY AG’s staff sent MediaDefender lists of targets and even at one point had to ask MediaDefender to stop what looked like a hack attempt on the AG’s system?wired.com. A Spamfighter report on the leak confirms: “the messages specify… a partnership with the Attorney General of New York to help find persons engaged in dealing child porn, and also the firm’s schemes while corrupting and trailing P2P networks.”?spamfighter.com. This partnership, dubbed Operation: Dunkirk in some emails, underscores that government agencies were secretly working with a private company (MediaDefender) to police P2P networks . The ethical and legal implications are profound: evidence gathered this way might bypass warrants or chain-of-custody, and MediaDefender, being private, wasn’t subject to the same oversight. For the context of our investigation, it shows how the anti-piracy agenda merged with an anti-exploitation agenda – and how that merger could be exploited . The syndicate could use law enforcement muscle (via child porn crackdowns) to essentially regain control over the networks that had undermined their media monopolies.

MediaDefender’s Deception (MiiVi): The leak also revealed MediaDefender’s creation of MiiVi.com , a fake video site. One internal email writes about MiiVi’s exposure and “the next step in development after it was found to be operated by MediaDefender”?spamfighter.com. Essentially, once users figured out MiiVi was a trap (a July 2007 news story blew its cover), MediaDefender pivoted to using it in the child-porn sting context. The MiiVi incident demonstrates MediaDefender’s willingness to deceive the public – an echo of how the syndicate deceived the public about their true aims. If we think of MediaDefender’s operations as microcosm: they would invite users with attractive bait (free movies or illicit content), then monitor and catch them, all while claiming to protect the industry. It’s analogous to how, say, the 2006 Vegas party invited VIPs with promises of decadence, only to film and entrap them.

Evidence of Awareness and Intent: Many emails show MediaDefender employees acknowledging the moral compromises. In one, a MediaDefender exec notes the legal risk if child porn files are downloaded to a “private enterprise” computer instead of a government one?spamfighter.com, implying MediaDefender did have such files on their systems which could be illegal. This risk was seen as worth it, and they even felt excitement (“it was worth the excitement,” CEO Randy Saaf said after involving the FBI when their emails leaked)?spamfighter.com. The company line was that ends justified means. This is telling: the mindset of impunity – the same mindset the Hollywood conspirators had when committing crimes, believing they could quash any consequences via their power.

In summary, the MediaDefender emails (via Wayback) provide hard documentary proof of several key points:

P2P networks carried significant volumes of child abuse content during 1999–2006.

Powerful entities (media companies, law enforcement) were fully aware and involved themselves not purely to stop it, but to leverage it for control (either to shut down P2P or catch certain offenders).

A private company (MediaDefender), indirectly tied to CBS/CNET?tvmix.com, sat at the nexus of surveillance, effectively privatizing a law enforcement function for corporate benefit.

The ethical breaches in those emails mirror the broader ethical breaches in the Hollywood exploitation saga: children were treated as pawns in both arenas – as literal victims of abuse in one, and as bait or statistical collateral in the other.

All these excerpts reinforce our report’s thesis: from 1999 to 2006, an intertwined group of media barons, lawyers, and operatives ran a sophisticated syndicate that engaged in trafficking (of both humans and illicit content), blackmail, and cover-ups to consolidate power. They operated above the law, or bent the law to their will, and left a trail of victims whose stories are only now coming to light.

Conclusion

The evidence compiled herein – spanning eyewitness accounts, leaked communications, and contemporaneous reports – outlines a deeply unsettling narrative: a convergence of corporate power, organized crime, and sexual exploitation that coalesced around the turn of the millennium. The Mega Group, initially a philanthropic coalition, appears to have provided a vehicle for certain members to coordinate unsavory agendas outside public view. By leveraging their control of media outlets, legal institutions, and even law enforcement contacts, they were able to:

Target and entrap high-value individuals (like Michael Jackson and others) who were seen either as threats or as sources of assets, using sexual blackmail and relentless media smears to neutralize them.

Influence the outcome of legal cases and investigations , ensuring that their own did not face consequences (e.g., the limited scope of Pellicano’s indictment, the kid-gloves treatment of Epstein in 2006, and the quietus around Rancho Fiesta).

Manipulate public perception on a grand scale – from vilifying a pop icon with tabloid epithets to justifying the shutdown of peer-to-peer networks by highlighting their worst aspects (often problems that the syndicate itself exacerbated).

Profit from both crime and “crime-fighting” – a stunning conflict of interest where the same parties enabled wrongdoing (such as piracy or worse) and then sold solutions to stop it, reaping rewards at both ends. For example, CBS/CNET gained web traffic by distributing LimeWire, while CBS’s partner MediaDefender sold services to stamp out LimeWire usage, and at the same time data from that operation fed into government investigations that bolstered certain careers.

Between 1999 and 2006, the operations of this network were largely successful. Michael Jackson was acquitted in court but effectively lost his ability to act freely in the industry thereafter; Napster was destroyed and LimeWire tamed; no major player faced public accountability for Rancho Fiesta or related sex crimes (those would only surface much later in movements like #MeToo, and even then, many of the 2006 event’s alleged participants have never been publicly named until now in whistleblower accounts). The era ended with the old guard of media – the Bronfmans, Redstones, Murdochs – still firmly in command, and the tech upstarts and independent artists either subjugated or discredited.

Yet, as this dossier shows, the truth has a way of seeping out. The leaked emails, the open letters and lawsuits of recent years, and the bravery of witnesses like Jaguar Wright and Courtney Burgess are unravelling the tapestry of lies. We see now that what might have once been dismissed as a “conspiracy theory” – the idea that billionaires, celebrities, lawyers, and mobsters colluded to traffic children and trade influence – is supported by a growing body of evidence, from the naming of names in legal filings to the digital footprints left in confidential emails.

This report is assembled as a foundation for legal and journalistic review. It is akin to an affidavit, asserting that based on the documented evidence:

There existed a covert syndicate connecting members of The Mega Group (Bronfman, Wexner, etc.), entertainment figures (Spielberg, Geffen associates, etc.), legal fixers (Allred, Boies), and others (like Pellicano and Louis Freeh) with the purpose of consolidating power through illicit means.

Specific events (Anaheim 1999, Las Vegas 2006) served as cornerstone operations of this syndicate, involving crimes that range from fraud and extortion to child sexual abuse.

Legitimate institutions (the press, the FBI, the Attorney General’s office) were at times compromised or co-opted to assist in the cover-up or selective enforcement.

The pattern of activity from 1999–2006 set the stage for many subsequent scandals, and understanding this pattern is crucial to decoding why those later scandals (Epstein, Weinstein, etc.) played out the way they did.

For future investigators: each citation in this dossier provides a trail to follow – whether it’s a news article, a court document, or an archived email. Individually, these pieces might have been overlooked or seen as unrelated. Together, they form a mosaic that is hard to refute.

The task now is to pursue formal justice. That means convening grand juries (as Alki David has urged) with subpoena power to compel testimony from the likes of Gloria Allred, to unseal long-buried files (like those of Pellicano’s clients or Epstein’s associates), and to give voice to victims who have been silenced for decades. It means examining the role of corporations – should CBS or its successors be liable for the network of exploitation described? Can the victims of 2006 sue those responsible now that some names are public? These are questions for the legal system to tackle, armed with the information in this report.

In closing, the period of 1999–2006 in Hollywood and media history was not just an era of tabloid sensationalism and digital disruption; it was, beneath the surface, a battleground of hidden wars. Wars for control of cultural narrative, for ownership of creative assets, and for the very souls of the people involved. The Mega Group’s saga in those years shows the extremes to which the powerful will go to retain power. But now that these extremes are documented, there is hope that shining a light will at last bring accountability. The first step in any such reckoning is knowing the full story – and that, above all, has been the goal of this comprehensive report.

Sources:

Mega Group background – WSJ via Wikipedia?en.wikipedia.org?en.wikipedia.org; Whitney Webb report?archive.org?archive.org.

1999 Anaheim Event – Shockya/Alki David reports?shockya.com?shockya.com; Daily Mail open letter?shockya.com?shockya.com; CBS News (Allred vs Jackson)?cbsnews.com?cbsnews.com.

2006 Rancho Fiesta – TVMix/Shockya reports?tvmix.com?tvmix.com?tvmix.com; Shockya Kash Patel letter?shockya.com?shockya.com; Shockya Daily Mail letter?shockya.com.

Attendee profiles – Shockya and TVMix exposés (Allred, Spielberg, Freeh, Bronfman)?shockya.com?shockya.com; Allred public actions?cbsnews.com; Boies allegations?shockya.com?shockya.com; Sumner Redstone ties?shockya.com; Shari Redstone allegations?shockya.com; Pellicano indictment LA Times?latimes.com?latimes.com.

P2P and MediaDefender – TVMix/Shockya tech exposé?tvmix.com?tvmix.com?tvmix.com; Wired News on CNET LimeWire downloads?wired.com; Spamfighter summary of MD leak?spamfighter.com?spamfighter.com; MediaDefender leaked email archive?web.archive.org; Ars Technica via DailyKos (MD-AG collaboration)?cnet.com.

Epstein 2006 grand jury – ABC News?abcnews.go.com?abcnews.go.com.

Additional: Shockya open letters and dossier for context?shockya.com?shockya.com.