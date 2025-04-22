By SwissX Investigations | Lead Report by Alkiviades David

Filed April 22, 2025 – Criminal Complaint Submitted in the High Court of Antigua & Barbuda

Let’s get something straight: CBS is not a media company. It is the broadcast arm of a criminal syndicate. A syndicate known as The Mega Group, built by predators like Leslie Wexner, Charles Bronfman, and their legal enablers at Boies Schiller Flexner.

And now, Austin Petersen has outed himself as one of their errand boys.

In his slanderous hit piece attempting to smear the nation of Antigua and the whistleblowers exposing this international crime cartel, Petersen failed to mention even once that CBS itself is implicated in a massive global child pornography ring, facilitated through its acquisition of CNET, LimeWire, and their shadow partner, Media Defender.

What kind of man omits child rape to protect his bosses?

One who may be directly involved.

Petersen’s smear article didn’t just defend CBS. It defended Leslie Wexner, the Mega Group’s chief financier, and his cousin Dr. Erix Wexler—a so-called psychiatrist with direct ties to chemical torture, forced drugging, and sexual abuse of victims under the guise of mental health “treatment.”

Why did Petersen write that article?

Because SwissX, Antigua, and our allies have exposed their operations.

We’ve linked CBS Interactive to 67,200+ files of child pornography —redistributed globally under the protection of U.S. courts.

We’ve traced the legal warfare of Boies Schiller directly to The Mega Group’s financial strategy : destroy sovereign nations, steal assets, and silence anyone who speaks.

We’ve shown that Petersen’s handlers operate out of the same dark-money slush funds that backed Moonves, Epstein, Weinstein, and Wexner.

Austin Petersen is not just complicit. He is under suspicion.

Is he blackmailed? Filmed on Epstein’s network? Funded by Bronfman cash?

Or is he just another coward with a laptop—parroting lines written by rapists and child traffickers?

Either way, the result is the same: he is now part of the investigation.

The criminal complaint submitted to the High Court of Antigua has placed Austin Petersen in the crosshairs of justice—alongside the corporate monsters he works to protect.

This is no longer about opinion.

This is a matter of international law, child protection, and sovereign survival.