Santa Monica, Calif: How Wexler, Lieberman, Allred & Pellicano Use Chemical Warfare to Erase Threats to the Mega Group

Filed by SwissX Investigations | Affidavit of Alki David | April 2025 | For Global Prosecution

This is not medicine.

This is a death protocol disguised as mental health care, executed by state-licensed terrorists in white coats. These individuals are responsible for murder, rape, and psychological genocide, all hidden behind clipboards, forced injections, and media cover-ups.

THE FOUR PSYCH-WAR OPERATIVES:

Dr. Eric Wexler – Predatory psychiatrist, cousin to Epstein’s banker Leslie Wexner. He prescribed me a chemical castration regimen meant to destroy my mind and will.

Dr. Carole Lieberman – Mossad-linked agent, Lebanese-born, armed with a pistol on her ankle , signs off on 5150s like they’re parking tickets.

Gloria Allred – Litigator and public executioner, responsible for laundering psychiatric fraud through the court system for decades.

Anthony Pellicano – Convicted wiretapper, sexual blackmailer, Hollywood’s muscle, stalking victims on behalf of Sony, CBS, and the Mega Group.

THE CHEMICALS THEY PRESCRIBED TO ME (AND OTHERS)

These are not treatment drugs—they are bioweapons, used to:

induce psychosis,

erase memory,

impair speech,

cause sexual dysfunction,

and ultimately render the victim institutionalized and dependent.

RISPERIDONE (Risperdal)

Effect: Causes massive dopamine suppression

Side Effects: Tardive dyskinesia (involuntary facial/body movements), lactation in men, suicidal ideation, permanent cognitive dulling

Long-Term Damage: Brain volume loss, permanent impotence, hormonal collapse

Real-World Use: Given to prisoners to sedate rebellion. Also used in chemical castration protocols.

Why Wexler Used It: To destroy my sexual identity and neutralize my will to fight.

2. ZYPREXA (Olanzapine)

Effect: Severe sedation, memory disruption, visual and auditory hallucinations

Side Effects: Permanent brain fog, coma risk at high doses, insulin resistance leading to diabetes

Long-Term Damage: Frontal lobe shrinkage, irreversible metabolic damage, suicidal ideation

Real-World Use: Deployed in psych wards to eliminate “unruly” patients

Why Wexler Used It: To induce public embarrassment, confusion, and slurred speech—to make me appear mentally unstable in court or media.

KLONOPIN (Clonazepam)

Effect: High-potency benzodiazepine; shuts down higher brain function

Side Effects: Blackouts, loss of motor coordination, suppressed respiration, extreme dependency

Withdrawal Risk: Fatal seizures, psychosis, violent hallucinations

Real-World Use: Used by intelligence agencies in forced confessions and memory erasure

Why Wexler Used It: To render me defenseless, helpless, and erase memory of abuse—potentially sexual abuse while under its effects.

THE COCKTAIL’S INTENDED RESULT:

A human being stripped of ego, memory, speech, and sexuality.

A body kept alive for humiliation.

A mind erased for the convenience of the syndicate.

This was a chemical crucifixion, backed by Wexner’s billions, Lieberman’s Mossad training, Allred’s court manipulation, and Pellicano’s terror tactics.

THEY’VE DONE THIS BEFORE:

Michael Jackson – Threatened with 5150 days before death. Rose McGowan – Drugged, gaslit, nearly killed.

Britney Spears – Slaved under psychiatric guardianship for 13 years.

Blanket Jackson – Monitored and harassed post-Michael.

Alki David (me) – Jailed 6 days after refusing Wexler’s poison. Dog stolen. Life threatened.

All of us were victims of this exact chemical matrix, tailored to erase dissent and enable the Mega Group’s media, legal, and financial takeover.

INTENT TO RAPE:

Wexler’s behavior—his proximity, his silence, his smile as he slid that prescription across the table—wasn’t just clinical. It was predatory.

THE KILLER DRUGS

Combine Klonopin and Zyprexa, and you have a perfect drugging tool for sexual assault:

You won’t remember what happened.

You can’t speak clearly.

You won’t be believed.

And that’s the point.

THIS IS AN INTERNATIONAL CRIME SYNDICATE:

This isn’t malpractice. This is organized chemical warfare used by a Mossad-licensed kill team.

Wexler and Wexner are blood.

Lieberman is Mossad.

Allred is a legal black widow.

Pellicano is Hollywood’s intelligence rat.

They are targeting celebrities, whistleblowers, activists, artists, and anyone who gets close to the truth about:

Jeffrey Epstein

Leslie Wexner

Sony and CBS trafficking networks

Michael Jackson’s assassination

Hollywood’s asset theft and conservatorship machine