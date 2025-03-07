Diddy RICO – Are Attorneys Involved? Mark Geragos, Teny Geragos, Ben Meiseles in the Spotlight

The RICO Enterprise – Are Attorneys Involved?

Mark Geragos is best known for being Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs attorney, with his daughter Teny Geragos currently representing Diddy in his federal trial. The father and daughter legal clean-up team have been scrambling to save their client Diddy, as the federal government’s charges against him seem to grow by the day.

Recently, Teny joined her father Mark and TMZ lackey, Harvey Levin, to try and twist the narrative surrounding Diddy’s federal case. Their transparent attempt to skew public opinion backfired, with viewer comments being overwhelmingly negative.

Mark Geragos had also attempted to cast doubt on the government’s case back on November 1st, 2024, going on NewsNation. It appears to many observers that Mark Geragos and Teny Geragos’s luck, is finally running out.

Superseding Indictment

To add insult to injury, a second superseding indictment dropped against Diddy yesterday. The racketeering and conspiracy charges continue to grow, aided by evidence secured by HSI. Included are self-recorded phone calls by Diddy himself, ordering people to change their stories and lie.

Many critics are speculating that the co-conspirator list which will be unveiled to the public on March 10, will include names that will continue to unravel the Combs RICO Enterprise.

Just two weeks ago, Diddy attorney Anthony Ricco quit, stating that “under no circumstances” he could continue to represent Mr. Combs. Ricco’s exit prompted many legal observers to question what exactly, prompted him to quit. And more importantly, why did his legal partners Marc Agnifilo and Teny Geragos, choose to stay. Was there criminal conduct in Diddy’s legal team?

How far have Diddy’s attorneys already gone, in order to clean up their clients legal mess? With numerous incidents of witness intimidation, there seems to be a very real undercurrent of criminality within the Combs legal team.

Diddy’s Legal Fixers

Mark Geragos, who has been a longtime ‘fixer‘ attorney for Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, and has been alleged to be involved in many cover-ups for Diddy and his RICO criminal enterprise. How far exactly Geragos went for his client, remains to be seen.

Witness Jonathan Oddi told authorities that Diddy used his private jet to traffic cocaine, and that Diddy’s attorneys Mark Geragos and Ben Meiseles were involved in paying him off and keeping him quiet. If that wasn’t enough, Oddi was arrested on May 18, 2018, after going on a shooting rampage at Trump National Doral Miami Hotel.

Is it any coincidence that attorney Ben Meiseles, was a former assistant to none other than Diddy himself, and had previously worked as an intern for Hillary Clinton? Meiseles runs the DNC mouthpiece, MeidasTouch Network. Diddy has publicly advocated for the DNC party, specifically for Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama.

Some have speculated that Oddi’s violent attack at Trump National Doral, was connected to Diddy, and may have been done to send a message to Donald Trump.