Mark Geragos Attempts to Cast Doubt on New Diddy Witness Courtney Burgess

Yesterday Mark Geragos went on Cuomo hosted by NewsNation to cast doubt on a new witness in the Diddy federal case. The same day, the witness, Courtney Burgess, turned over new evidence consisting of videos and photos of Diddy and others involved in sexual assaults, as well as a manuscript, to the federal grand jury. Mark Gerago’s daughter Teny Geragos is representing Diddy in the federal case. Observers have called his comments an obvious attempt at mainstream media manipulation, an attempt to discredit Mr. Burgess and crucial evidence, on behalf of his daughter Teny Geragos. Sources are also pointing at the Geragos’ being directly involved in covering up for Diddy and his associates over the years.

Geragos Manipulating Grand Jury?

Mark Geragos is being accused of manipulating the federal grand jury on behalf of his ‘nepo-baby’ daughter Teny Geragos.

“I suspect that the prosecutors brought him infront of the grand jury to it down because I don’t think anybody’s buying what he’s selling” said Geragos on NewsNation.

What can only be described as a weak attempt to influence the federal grand jury, it appears to many that Mark Geragos is attempting to discredit Courtney Burgess for his daughter, Teny Geragos, and her client, Diddy. “This thinly veiled attempt to manipulate the grand jury will not go unnoticed by the feds,” a source stated. “This appears to be a major violation and a conflict of interest.”

This comes after a recent request by Diddy’s attorneys for a gag order to prohibit witnesses and attorneys for speaking on the federal case. Prosecutors have accused Diddy of attempting to “suppress highly probative evidence—a video of Combs brutally physically assaulting a victim in March 2016 that was published by a media outlet in May 2024—by claiming that it was grand jury material leaked by Government agents to CNN.”

The latest effort of manipulation by Diddy’s team, through Mark Geragos, is leading to many call for sanctions and gagging of him and his daughter, Teny Geragos. “This is an obvious attempt to tamper with the federal grand jury,” said the source. “I wouldn’t be surprised if they attempt to kick Teny off of the case, with all of her shenanigans.” Indeed, it appears that Teny is using her father to go on NewsNation and spew his psychic predictions in order to taint the grand jury, and usurp the governments case against Diddy. It also appears that Mark Geragos is using Teny to re-insert himself into the Diddy case.





Attacking a Witness: Courtney Burgess

Courtney Burgess has stated in interviews that he was shot over ten times in 2000 in East Orange NJ, by Diddy’s associates. Burgess has worked as a producer in the music industry, most famously known for working with Tupac Shakur and the Outlawz. Burgess has gone on to describe the events that led up to him obtaining crucial evidence, consisting of media drives containing sex videos and photos, along with a manuscript of Kim Porter’s memoir. According to Burgess, a friend of Kim Porter gave him the media drives approximately six months before she passed away under suspicious circumstances. Many have called for an investigation to be opened into her death, which they believe was a murder ordered by Diddy. Burgess is now being represented by Miami attorney, Ariel Mitchell.

Many have characterized Geragos’s attack on Burgess as a disgusting attempt to discredit a credible witness in possession of real evidence. This attempt to hide legitimate evidence and protect perpetrators both involved in the filming and participating in the assaults. Among celebrities mentioned on the sex assault tapes are Justin Beiber, Usher, Ray-J, Lil Bow Wow, Danny Boy, Jennifer Lopez, and Snoop Dogg. Other figures mentioned are Kobe Bryant and Lebron James.

Mark Geragos has been Diddy’s off-and-on again attorney. At the time of publication, it is unclear whether Mark Geragos himself is still publicly declaring himself to be a part of Diddy’s legal team. “It appears that the Geragos’ are taking over where Diddy and his gang left off, continuing to try and destroy Mr. Burgess,” said the source. “There’s nothing they fear more than these tapes getting into the fed’s hands and becoming evidence. This is unprofessional at best.”

18 U.S. Code § 1512 Tampering with a witness, victim, or an informant: Whoever knowingly uses intimidation, threatens, or corruptly persuades another person, or attempts to do so, or engages in misleading conduct toward another person, with intent to— influence, delay, or prevent the testimony of any person in an official proceeding. Source





Mark Geragos’s Checkered Past: A Tarnished Figure with Mob Connections

Mark Geragos is known for representing several high profile clients, including Michael Jackson, Scott Peterson, Roger Clinton Jr., Chris Brown, and others. Geragos served as co-counsel while representing Michael Jackson with mob-lawyer Benjamin Brafman. Brafman was recently representing Diddy in his criminal case at the beginning of this year, until he resigned.

Mark Geragos gained notoriety when he was implicated in an extortion scheme with attorney Michael Avenatti in the Nike extortion case. The judge in the Nike case referred to Geragos as “a central figure in the criminal conduct.”

In 2022 Geragos was the target of a State Bar probe over stealing settlement funds from Armenian genocide victims. Geragos had filed two class actions against insurance companies on behalf of Armenian genocide victims families. An LA Times investigation revealed many families never received the settlement money, with Geragos treating the funds as ‘petty cash.’

Geragos’s misconduct and thievery echoes another lawyer that has only recently been held to account – Tom Girardi. For decades Girardi and his law firm Girardi Keese, were able to steal tens of millions of dollars in funds from their clients. Girardi was able to avoid any repercussions through a corrupt State Bar of California, and corrupt judges. Coincidentally, Girardi has also been linked to shady attorney Gloria Allred, an associate and close friend of Ghislaine Maxwell.

Geragos has been repeatedly accused of working for organized criminal elements. A source has stated that Geragos is often referred to as the ‘mob lawyer’ that criminals can rely on to “play dirty and rig cases in their favor.” The alleged criminality includes tampering and intimidation of witnesses – both known and unknown, along with tampering with evidence. It comes as no surprise to many that Geragos is tied to another infamous name in Hollywood – Anthony Pellicano. The disgraced ex-PI was convicted of evidence tampering, wiretapping, and a slew of other federal charges stemming from his work for Hollywood attorneys.

In 2011 Geragos represented the family of Keith Carradine, a key figure in the Anthony Pellicano federal wiretap case. Sources state that Geragos had employed the services of Pellicano, who is now a convicted felon, many times prior to his arrest. Famously, Geragos was serving as Michael Jackson attorney while Pellicano was on Jackson’s payroll, to the tune of $100,000 a month. Pellicano has often been quoted that he settles disputes with baseball bats and blackmails his opponents. “It doesn’t get anymore gangster than that,” the source stated.



All in the Family?

Mark Geragos is said to often play both sides against the other, and critics have pointed to the similarities between him and his daughter, and Gloria Allred and her daughter Lisa Bloom. Lisa Bloom famously represented convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein and was accused of targeting victims and witnesses in order to silence them. Critics have linked the Geragos’ and Allred and Bloom as operating in the same organized crime rings.

Geragos and Meiseles: Criminal Enterprise Cover-Up

With all of the above history, it would make one wonder why exactly Geragos is chiming in on the Diddy case on a major network like NewsNation. Enter Jonathan Oddi, a key figure in the Diddy federal case. On May 18, 2018, Oddi went on a shooting rampage at Trump National Doral Miami Hotel for unknown reasons. Oddi was detained and interviewed on video, during which he made several damning revelations about Diddy and his criminal enterprise. Among those, that Diddy was trafficking cocaine using his private jet, and had employed the attorneys Mark Geragos and Ben Meiseles to pay him off and keep him quiet.

Ben Meiseles is known to have worked as an assistant for Diddy, and interestingly enough, Hillary Clinton. Ben Meiseles is the son of famed music attorney Kenny Meiseles. Until recently, Kenny Meiseles was also representing Diddy. The close associations and resignations of attorneys around Diddy have many wondering what is happening behind the scenes.





Geragos’ Role in the Diddy Criminal Enterprise

It appears that as the federal investigation continues, figures like Mark Geragos and Teny Geragos, acting in their official and un-official capacities as attorneys for alleged criminals like Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, will themselves be under increased scrutiny for their alleged role in silencing witnesses and tampering with the judicial process. Sources along with Oddi’s testimony, have linked both Geragos’ as being involved in Diddy’s inner circle and being an integral part of his cover-up team.

