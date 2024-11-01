Trump Takes Campaign to the Streets After Biden’s ‘Garbage’ Comment

Donald Trump’s re-election campaign has taken an unexpected turn, captivating attention as footage emerged of the former president driving a trash truck in Wisconsin, sporting an orange vest emblazoned with a bold “Trump 2024” ad. The dramatic visual came just a day after President Joe Biden stirred controversy by referring to Trump’s supporters as “garbage,” sparking outrage among conservatives nationwide.

Donald Trump boards a garbage truck to draw attention to Joe Biden remark https://t.co/DJhjvKAPDi pic.twitter.com/q7H8bCs2Wm — Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) October 31, 2024

Jason Miller, a senior Trump campaign advisor, lauded the move as entirely driven by Trump himself. While specific details on the quick coordination remain unclear, Miller confirmed, “It was President Trump’s idea,” adding that the former president’s enthusiastic base in Wisconsin made the bold stunt possible.

The symbolism was unmistakable: Trump, at the wheel of a working-class vehicle, underscored his campaign’s message of representing everyday Americans. “He’s showing that he’s serious,” Miller noted, contrasting this with what he described as Harris’s divisive campaign. “The few undecided voters still out there will see these images and remember how Biden and Harris dismissed them,” Miller said, referring to the push to rally those offended by Biden’s comment to turn out and vote.

Trump’s strategy in these final days stretches beyond stunts; he is set to visit New Mexico and Virginia, traditionally Democratic strongholds, a signal that his campaign sees opportunity to sway these states back into contention. Miller argued that Harris’s campaign, lacking offensive moves in these areas, leaves an opening for Trump to appeal to voters beyond his traditional base.

As the race nears its climax, Trump’s campaign seeks to capitalize on visual, impactful moments that resonate with working-class America, emphasizing the belief that their voices matter. For many, the sight of Trump in an orange vest was more than a campaign stunt—it was a statement of defiance and solidarity.