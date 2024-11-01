Focus on Snoop Dogg Following Bombshell Evidence in Diddy Fed Case

Following the surprise testimony and evidence of new witness Courtney Burgess in the Diddy federal trial in the Southern District of New York, attention is shifting to Diddy’s associates who are allegedly on the sex tapes. One of those names is Calvin Broadus, better known as Snoop Dogg. The popular rapper is a close associate of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, going back to the early 1990’s. Both are front and center in a federal investigation against a criminal enterprise, allegedly headed by Diddy.

West coast rapper Snoop Dogg’s name has come up repeatedly in discussions of who is on the Diddy sex tapes. In a stunning interview with Courtney Burgess, it is alleged that Snoop Dogg appears on the sex tapes with none other than Diddy himself. Burgess goes on to call Snoop Dogg a “house dog” and a “double-agent” that was jealous of Tupac Shakur’s success, and stated that Snoop and Diddy were involved in Tupac’s murder in 1996. Burgess was a close associate of Tupac Shakur, referring to himself as “his shadow.”

Burgess was shot himself over 10 times, on 4/13/2020 in East Orange, New Jersey, in a hit he believes was ordered by Diddy. He was hit in the arm, leg, and chest, injuries he still feels the repercussions of today. Burgess recently retained attorney Ariel Mitchell to represent him in the federal grand jury subpoena that was served on him on 10/24/2024.

The federal grand jury subpoena appears to be centered on media drives that were given to Courtney Burgess by an associate ofKim Porter, Diddy’s deceased ex-girlfriend and mother to four of his children. The drives are said to have video footage and photos of sex acts including sexual assault, by Diddy and others, against numerous victims, including minors. Many believe that the drives and footage are part of the blackmail that Diddy used to leverage power in the music industry. Diddy has been repeatedly referred to as the Jeffrey Epstein of music.

Burgess states that Snoop Dogg and Diddy were real close, and that their kids frequently went to each others houses. In 1994, Snoop Dogg bought a home in Claremont, CA, later adding to his real estate portfolio with a home in Diamond Bar, CA in 1998. Burgess goes on to say that Snoop’s heralding as a mainstream media figure makes no sense given his criminal history. He points to his being charged in a murder, as well as the rape of two teenage “white girls,” as reason enough for him not to be the face of the recent Olympic games.

Snoop was also accused of rape in 2022 by an Orange County woman. The lawsuit alleged other victims were scared to come forward, fearing Snoop Dogg would “threaten and retaliate against them as he has done in his past.”

Snoop Dogg was previously represented in his 1996 murder trial by disgraced L.A. attorney David Kenner, who pled guilty to criminal contempt earlier this year in a complex case involving leaking confidential grand jury minutes. The mess didn’t stop there, with allegations that Kenner had used AI to write flawed legal arguments that led to a guilty conviction of his client, Prakazrel “Pras” Michel of The Fugees. Without going into too much detail, Michel’s campaign finance conspiracy case involved having meetings at the White House with casino magnet Steve Wynn and included testimony from actor Leonardo DiCaprio regarding his relationship with Malaysian fugitive con-man billionare Jho Low. If that wasn’t crazy enough, Michel alleges that Kenner’s AI system, had misappropriated a song by Diddy as sung by The Fugees.

Sources have stated the Snoop Dogg is involved in Diddy’s criminal syndicate, in more ways than one. As the federal case against Diddy expands, many speculate that other Diddy associates, including possibly Snoop Dogg, will be next on the indictment list. Many critics are taking a guess at who Snoop Dogg will hire to defend him, seeing that David Kenner is out of the picture. Mark Geragos perhaps?

