Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Corrupt Police Chief John Pelletier in Alleged Car Accident Coverup Was “Driving Intoxicated”

The Maui News is reporting that disgraced Maui Police Chief John Pelletier, who was recently named in a lawsuit tying him to Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, was involved in a car accident near his Wailuku home on Sunday around 5 P.M. While Pelletier allegedly self reported no injuries, independent journalist ‘Connect the Dots with Jeni,’ uncovered information about a possible DUI coverup.

The embroiled police chief was recently named in allegations of sex trafficking for Sean ‘Diddy Combs, who is currently facing a federal trial in New York. John Pelletier has also faced numerous accusations of misconduct against him during his tenure as Police Chief in Maui, including that he threatened and harassed fellow police officers.

“John Pelletier Drove Into a Ditch While Intoxicated”

According to Jeni’s sources, Pelletier was allegedly drinking with fellow officers, and drove into a ditch while intoxicated. A patrol officer then showed up to administer a breathalyzer test, and was yelled at by other officers to not administer it. A tow truck then came to pull out the vehicle out of the ditch.

Jeni reported, “Pelletier was upset because he wanted to blame everyone and everything else for driving, besides himself, for him driving into a ditch, while intoxicated. He tried to say there was a recall on his truck. Tried to claim that there was something faulty with his brakes. … The black box pulled out of his truck. … The accident was due to 100% acceleration. Meaning he was stepping on the gas. Maybe that’s why you shouldn’t be driving behind the wheel when you’re intoxicated, John Pelletier.”

Mayor Bissen had previously called for Pelletier to be placed on leave pending investigation, which Pelletier has refused despite a clear precedent.

A recent Maui Police Commission meeting in which they declined to force Pelletier to step down, has brought accusations of corruption both against it and Pelletier. Critics state that the Maui Police Commission has continually and unjustly protected Pelletier, despite numerous complaints and lawsuits filed against him.