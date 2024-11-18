Current Maui Police Chief John Lawrence Pelletier faces renewed scrutiny over his mishandling of the Lahaina fire disaster, along with other allegations of corruption. The former Las Vegas Metro Police Captain appears to have brought his tarnished reputation with him as he’s settled into his new position. Pelletier has been accused of negligence and corruption during what many insiders have described as his “reign of terror.” Pelletier has been named as the chief cause of several high ranking members of the Maui Police Department resigning or taking early retirement, due to his threats. Further, sources have confirmed Pelletier’s direct trafficking connections to Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and Oprah Winfrey.

Maui’s TOP COP Faces HEAT Over Botched Lahaina Fire Response! 11/17/2024, Brush Junkie, YouTube.



Terror in Chief – Collusion and Corruption Alleged

Many Maui citizens and family members have banded together to demand accountability from the person they have dubbed, Terror in Chief, John Pelletier. The moniker given to him seems fitting, given the long running controversies that seem to follow Pelletier wherever he goes. Since his selection as police chief, Pelletier has been hit with allegations of corruption. The Maui Police Commission has also been accused of wrong doing for their role in choosing Pelletier, over other more qualified local candidates. Allegations of Pelletiers unethical behavior in Maui dates back to 2021, when Pelletier was accused of collusion with Maui Police Commission members, along with ‘abusing the system,’ leading to his improper selection as Chief. Strewn in are accusations of suspicious flights to Las Vegas by Commission members. Pelletier brought on his Las Vegas Metro Police Dept. cronies, Charles Hank, also known as ‘Hank the Shank,‘ and Ron Olsen with him, as part of his takeover and corruption of the Maui Police department. After removing Ricky Uedoi from Internal Affairs, Pelletier placed Hank the Shank in the position. What could go wrong?

The known corruption that happens in Las Vegas is slowing rearing its ugly head on Maui.

The grassroots campaign to hold Pelletier and the Maui Police Commission accountable, has gained traction recently through local news station Hawaii News Now, and popular YouTubers. Traci Derwin, co-author of the book Sound the Alarm: The Maui Disaster that Sparked an Awakening, has brought attention to the plight of Maui fire victims, affected by the mishandling of the Lahaina fire, and by the rank-and-file corruption of Pelletier.

In February of this year, Derwin outlined the controversy surrounding Pelletier:

“We have discovered NEW info about how the previous Police Chief, Tivoli Faaumu, was forced into early retirement, how Maui Police Chief John Pelletier was selected, how Police Commissioner Mark Redeker was committing ethics violations (by disclosing confidential information to Pelletier to give him an unfair advantage in the selection process), how the circumstances around the death of Terry Jones were suspicious, then how 3 highly regarded and outspoken Police Commanders (Traffic Commander William Hankins, Internal Affairs Commander Ricky Uedoi, and Assistant Police Chief Clyde Holokai) were forced into retiring early as a result of a “hostile work environment“, which eventually earned Pelletier 8 official complaints reported to the State of Hawaii Organization of Police Officers (SHOPO) within the first 8 months of his becoming Chief. “

Corruption at the Maui Police Department, 2/3/2024, Brush Junkie, YouTube



What Happens in Vegas Doesn’t Stay in Vegas – Apparently

Critics of John Pelletier have been accusing him of lying on his application and resume, threatening fellow police officers, and other egregious crimes.

Pelletier has previously mis-represented that he was the incident commander of the Mandalay Bay October 1st, 2017 shooting.

Pelletier is no stranger to misrepresentations or claiming mysterious awards. Pelletier’s ‘Coroner’s Office‘ received a ‘phantom award‘ from the IACME, days following the airing of an interview by HNN Investigates, “with the department’s former morgue contractor, who said the recovery process was so mismanaged, ashes families received, might not be their loved ones.” HNN Investigates was not able to confirm such an office exists, and frankly, no one we talked to has been able to either.

John Pelletier Alleged Ties to Organized Crime

Sources have revealed to us that during Pelletier‘s days as a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Dept. captain, he was allegedly involved in working for organized criminal syndicates.

Allegedly, his modus operandi was to threaten victims with charges of car theft, or other contrived allegations, in order to cover for the sex trafficking criminals he worked with. In other words, kidnapping and assault victims would be threatened with false charges, to silence them and prevent them from filing charges against their assailants. The victim would be forced to drop the complaint, or not file the complaint at all. Allegedly, Pelletier would threaten that the assailants would file charges against the victim, claiming that the victim stole their car and drove themselves to Las Vegas. Our source states Pelletier would flip everything on it’s head, enabling the perpetrators.

Sources continued, stating that at LVMPD, Pelletier also served in internal affairs, (stating he was, even during times he was not in that role), and would threaten victims with charges of filing a false police report. Further it is alleged he would misuse police resources including drones and helicopters, in order to stalk targets of the mob. Has also attempted to get warrants and court orders against victims, to bust into hotel rooms and settle scores for his mob associate friends. “Pelletier is known for his mob and cartel connections. It’s nothing short of scandelous to think of all the crime shemes and dirty tricks he’s gotten away with.”

Allegations link John Pelleiter to the Buffalo crime family also known as the Magaddino crime family, the Todaro crime family, the New York State crime family, the Buffalo Mafia, the Upstate New York Mafia, and the Arm, known for running a cocaine pipeline from Buffalo, NY, to Las Vegas. Pelletier is always quick to mention his family’s long history in law enforcement, originating from Buffalo, NY.

Our sources have exclusively connected John Pelletier as working for Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, and Oprah Winfrey.

Citizens Demand Answers

Citizens are urged to report all complaints with the Maui Police Commission, and any information regarding law enforcement corruption, including John Pelletier and his associates, with their local FBI field office.

The meeting is scheduled for 11/20/2024 at 10 a.m. at the County of Maui Service Center on Alaihi Street in Kahului.

Per Derwin:

For those on Maui who want to attend the Maui Police Commission Meeting Wednesday, November 20th at 10 am County of Maui Service Center Conference Room – Suite 212A 110 ‘Ala’ihi Street Kahului, Maui, Hawaii

The deadline for email testimonies is Monday the 18th at noon. Their email is: mauipolicecommission@mpd.net

For those wishing to give in person testimony, you must arrive by 10 am for Roll Call and know which agenda item(s) you wish to speak on. Speakers will get 3 minutes per agenda item. The most important is Agenda Item 7: “Evaluation of the Chief of Police“, where you can give your testimony about any of the grievous things Chief Pelletier has done before the fire (like lying on his resume, and threatening retaliation for reluctant compliance), during the fire (like the roadblocks), or after the fire (mishandling remains), as well as things that he didn’t do, like not being present at the Emergency Operations Center during the disaster.

…

This is part of an ongoing investigative series.

If you have any tips or information, contact us via email or Session:

email: m.despite775 (at) passinbox.com

Session: 055cbe43cc0dff766ddd5eb3316d7c80be8a74aebbf9f578971d65a29b41a7590c