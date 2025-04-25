How Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Attorney Mark Geragos Keeps Getting Away With Murder

Infamous attorney Mark Geragos wears many hats these days. After recently coming out publicly as Diddy’s attorney, Mark Geragos, who is the father of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs other criminal lawyer, Teny Geragos, has been on a spree of sorts, trying to save Diddy, or Puff Daddy as he used to call him. Or has he?

How Mark Geragos Keeps Getting Away With Murder

Shifting from Diddy’s informal publicist and spokesperson, to his attorney once again, Mark thinks he has the public fooled. After months of grandstanding and spinning lies using TMZ, News Nation, and others, Mark has gotten desperate. His final act of desperation, involves emerging from the shadows to formerly appear as Diddy’s attorney.

Somehow, Mark Geragos always seems to get away with it.

Tensions Rising

Team Diddy continues to grow its ranks. Recently, Atlanta attorney Brian Steele joined the dredges. Feeling the squeeze of losing attorney Anthony Ricco, has Team Diddy scrambling once again.

It is alleged that Anthony Ricco refuses to even be contacted by any of Diddy’s remaining attorneys. Sources state Ricco does not want to be swept up in what is being called ‘the muck’ that is Diddy’s defense.

The latest blow to Team Diddy is the denial of their request of a continuance. Now the criminal trial will be starting May 12, 2025. Many critics are applauding the judge for reining in Diddy’s derelicts. Observers are counting the days, marking the beginning of the end for Diddy and his attorneys.

Mark Geragos is alleged to have done “anything” Combs wanted during his reign as his attorney in the 2000’s. Victims have alleged this included delivering threats, intimidation, and physical attacks, that further retraumatized the victims.

The Show Must Go On

Mark Geragos’s other famous client, Scott Peterson, has been in the news recently for his new found bid for freedom. Of course, Mark Geragos did what any good attorney would do, and went on his podcast, 2 Angry Men, with partner in crime Harvey Levin.

Former attorney Harvey Levin has been giving a public platform for Mark Geragos, to attack the federal government’s case against Combs. Geragos’s unhinged rants have even included his daughter Teny Geragos, making a special appearance at her father’s behest.

Many have jokingly referred to the podcast as ‘2 Angry Balding Men.‘ Viewers have noticed the extremes to which TMZ has been going to, in order to defend Mr. Combs. Recently, Mark and Harvey were joined by Nancy Grace to spout off about Geragos’s former client, Scott Peterson.

Always dramatic and theatrical, Nancy Grace focuses on non-issues, including that she has experience in childbirth.

Mark Geragos infamously destroyed any chance of Scott Peterson having a fair trial, which started way back in 2003. Mark Geragos, who is allegedly known to be a mob attorney, was ridiculed for his weak defense of Peterson, and intentionally excluding evidence and witnesses that would have exonerated his client.

Aided by certain media, including Nancy Grace, Geragos was credited as masterfully sabotaging any hope of Peterson having a fair trial, let alone being acquitted. Now, rotting in a jail cell, Scott Peterson may be finally getting a shot at a fair trial, and effective counsel, through the LA Innocence Project.

A Life Sentence Under Geragos

With a life sentence in prison, many legal experts have blamed Mark Geragos for Scott Peterson’s incarceration.

Many critics are wondering if Geragos will be doing the same intentional sabotage to client Combs, in order to toe the line for other interests.

So far, Team Diddy, had made numerous mistakes and missteps, including enlisting private investigators to harass and threaten numerous witnesses and media. Some feel the mistakes have been intentional, with Geragos possibly sabotaging Combs in order to ‘bury’ his past transgressions as Combs attorney in the 2000’s.