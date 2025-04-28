Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Attorneys Compare Rape to Drunk Driving and Tax Evasion

Team Diddy Argues Rape, Compares to Drunk Driving and Tax Evasion

On 4/25/2025, Team Diddy filed an opposition (Filing #271), to the government’s expert witness, Dr. Dawn Hughes in the federal case against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs. The blubbering filing made by Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs attorneys, dubbed “the lame brains,” includes Teny Geragos, Marc Agnifilo, Alexandra Shapiro, Jason Driscoll, and Anna Estevao. The legal hit squad makes several arguments that critics are calling “lame.”

One of Team Diddy’s non-sensical arguments appears to be, that rape is not underreported, and that because crimes like drunk driving and tax evasion are not included in the same surveys, it means they may be even more underreported than rape.

“Hughes seeks to testify that rape is “underreported.” Set aside the question of how such testimony is even relevant to a jury’s determination of guilt or innocence in an individual case about sex trafficking (not rape) as opposed to browbeating jurors into thinking they must do something.”

“According to the NCVS, sexual assault is reported less than many other crimes. But it is important to remember that there are inherent limitations in such surveys, and the NCVS does not even cover crimes like tax evasion and drunk driving, which likely have much lower report rates.”

Team Diddy goes on to label Dr. Hughes other statements about sex crimes and women, “extreme claims.”

‘Then, once she gets on the stand, she makes even more extreme claims, such as: “sex crimes and crimes against women are the most underreported crimes that we have.”’

To end the meandering, the filing goes on to attack ALL sexual assault and battered women’s advocates serving as expert witnesses:

“In short, Hughes’s testimony, like that of many other sexual assault and battered women’s advocates who testify as experts, is riddled with “conceptual, evidential and other general problems.”

Critics are stating that Team Diddy is getting more desperate with each filing.