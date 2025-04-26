Sean ‘Diddy’ Comb’s Attorneys Claim He is a Misunderstood ‘Swinger’

In what has become a series of blunders, Team Diddy is clawing at any semblance of a defense for disgraced rapper and mogul, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs. After asserting the ‘Freak Off’s’ and associated sexual assaults were “consensual,” Team Diddy is now pivoting and claiming Combs is nothing more than a ‘swinger.’ The so-called defense does not explain or account for, the drugging and raping of numerous unwilling victims over a period of decades.

The ‘Swingers’ Defense Debunked

In Team Diddy’s latest desperation, they’ve pulled out what is being referred to as the ‘swinger’ defense. Alleging that Diddy is simply a misunderstood swinger, his lawyers must be hoping the jury are easily fooled.

Offering no plausible explanation for the drugging of victims, Diddy’s attorneys are hoping to gaslight the public and jury into believing that Diddy is just a swinger living a swinger lifestyle.

“There’s a lifestyle, call it swingers, that he was in that he thought was appropriate,” Marc Agnifilo said, ABC reported. “The reason he thought it was appropriate is because it’s so common.”

Questions remain, however. Besides the obvious, none of the defenses presented by Team Diddy explain the criminal organization Diddy was allegedly running.

Team Diddy Desperate and at Breaking Point

Lately, Team Diddy has attempted to put out numerous defenses gearing up for his criminal trial in New York.

After attempting to use ‘the race card,’ it’s leaked out that Team Diddy is looking for a ‘black female attorney‘ to join the team. Critics have universally dismissed Diddy’s ‘racism’ defense as laughable.

Team Diddy, headed by criminal attorneys Marc Agnifilo, Teny Geragos, with new additions Mark Geragos, and Brian Steele, have been rocked by allegations of misconduct with the resignation of attorney Anthony Ricco.

Apparently, whatever attorney Anthony Ricco saw or heard was enough for him to realize no amount of money was worth defending Diddy, and that going along with the alleged criminal conduct of Diddy’s other attorneys, which includes intimidation and harassment of witnesses and victims, was simply not worth it.

Critics are waiting for the other shoe to drop, anticipating Diddy’s very own attorneys being possibly indicted for criminal conspiracy, for their roles in the numerous incidents of witness intimidation, and worse.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Heads an Organized Crime Group Involved in Money Laundering (Allegedly)

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs scenes in the movie, Made (2001). Credit, YouTube.

The movie Made, came out in 2001 and was Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs acting debut, alongside Vince Vaughn and Jon Favreau. Combs plays Harlem crime boss, Ruiz. Made was a spiritual successor to the movie Swingers, also starring comedy duo Vaughn and Favreau.

Roger Ebert wrote, “Made, a peculiarly entertaining comedy, revisits the rapport that Favreau and Vaughn had in “Swingers” (1996), and rotates it into a deadpan crime comedy.”

The movie is about two aspiring boxers who are life-long friends, that get involved in a money-laundering scheme through a organized crime group, headed by Combs.

Many critics have remarked that Combs was not acting, in his role as crime boss Ruiz. The film features quotes by Combs including: “You turned an Easter egg hunt into a butt f___-athon,” as well as, “I could have turned it all offshore in a week,” and “that n___ Bill Gates is a bad mother____.”

Diddy’s Next Defense?

Which brings us to Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs next possible defense. Will Team Diddy assert that Combs did not participate in human trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, and transportation to engage in prostitution, and other crimes, but was simply acting a role for a movie?

At this rate, Comb’s attorneys will try anything. The trial starts May 12th, 2025.