$10 BILLION RICO LAWSUIT FILED AGAINST THE MEGA GROUP SYNDICATE IN ANTIGUA’S HIGH COURT

Leslie Wexner, Epstien’s banker and Edgar Bronfman Sr., with the late Robert Maxwell (father of Ghislaine Maxwell) —Top Mega Group Financiers Finally Face Global Reckoning

PRIME MINISTER GASTON BROWNE: THE STATESMAN WHO DEFIED A GLOBAL SYNDICATE

In a world of compromised courts and collapsing institutions, Prime Minister Gaston Browne emerged as a rare force of moral clarity. His decision to support the RICO proceedings against the Mega Group syndicate was not only brave—it was historic. By refusing to yield to external pressure and media manipulation, Browne placed the rule of law, national sovereignty, and global justice above political expediency.



https://www.shockya.com/news/wp-content/uploads/g1.mp4 “This is not justice. This is economic warfare. Antigua will not be used by foreign agents as a puppet state to attack whistleblowers and dismantle sovereignty. Enough is enough.” — Prime Minister Gaston Browne His defiance transformed Antigua from a quiet Caribbean nation into a judicial fortress—a rare place where truth is pursued, where whistleblowers are protected, and where the world’s most dangerous syndicate is finally being held to account. A COURT THAT DEFIED THEM ALL At the center of this case stands the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court, bolstered by the unflinching resolve of Prime Minister Gaston Browne, who made global headlines by declaring—on live television—Antigua’s refusal to bow to foreign pressure. The court has not only accepted the $10 billion RICO case, but has become the global frontline in the war against legal racketeering.

“This is not justice. This is economic warfare. Antigua will not be used by foreign agents as a puppet state to attack whistleblowers and dismantle sovereignty. Enough is enough.”

— Prime Minister Gaston Browne

Black Cube, CBS Interactive, LimeWire NFT Marketplace, and a Web of Elite Operatives Exposed in Antigua

Filed: High Court of Antigua & Barbuda | April 2025

Lead Plaintiff: Alki David

Jurisdiction: Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court

THE HEAD OF THE SNAKE IS CUT OFF

Though the syndicate’s network remains vast and dangerous, this prosecution marks the decapitation of its leadership. The original architects—Leslie Wexner, Edgar Bronfman Sr., and the late Robert Maxwell—have either been publicly disgraced, legally implicated, or exposed through international investigation. With their influence diminished and their operations publicly detailed in this case, what remains is a desperate structure in retreat.

The case has destabilized their legal, financial, and media infrastructure—and shown the world what coordinated lawfare and racketeering look like when exposed at the highest level.

THE NETWORK: WHO THEY ARE AND WHAT THEY DID

This case also implicates a wider circle of high-profile figures long associated with the Mega Group’s covert operations, Mossad affiliations, and legal suppression efforts, including:

Nir Yatom & Danny Yatom – High-ranking Mossad operatives who provided intelligence cover and strategic guidance for Mega Group activities, including the suppression of whistleblowers, surveillance coordination with Black Cube, and international asset concealment.

– High-ranking Mossad operatives who provided intelligence cover and strategic guidance for Mega Group activities, including the suppression of whistleblowers, surveillance coordination with Black Cube, and international asset concealment. Dani Peretz – Mossad-linked financial operative and brother-in-law to Alki David, who turned against him in one of the most personal betrayals of the case. Allegedly involved in laundering funds through shell trusts, organizing smears, and coordinating psychological operations alongside Daphne Barak.

– Mossad-linked financial operative and brother-in-law to Alki David, who turned against him in one of the most personal betrayals of the case. Allegedly involved in laundering funds through shell trusts, organizing smears, and coordinating psychological operations alongside Daphne Barak. Shari Redstone – Media executive and controlling force behind CBS/Viacom, used to sanitize narratives and suppress exposure of syndicate-linked platforms like Media Defender and LimeWire.

– Media executive and controlling force behind CBS/Viacom, used to sanitize narratives and suppress exposure of syndicate-linked platforms like Media Defender and LimeWire. Ehud Barak – Former Israeli Prime Minister with ties to Epstein, Wexner, and Black Cube, facilitating diplomatic immunity and surveillance contracting.

– Former Israeli Prime Minister with ties to Epstein, Wexner, and Black Cube, facilitating diplomatic immunity and surveillance contracting. Harvey Weinstein – Collaborated with Gloria Allred and Lisa Bloom to silence victims and execute legal hit jobs on whistleblowers.

– Collaborated with Gloria Allred and Lisa Bloom to silence victims and execute legal hit jobs on whistleblowers. Ron Burkle – Billionaire financier with repeated links to Wexner-affiliated trusts and Mega Group strategic asset laundering.

– Billionaire financier with repeated links to Wexner-affiliated trusts and Mega Group strategic asset laundering. Daphne Barak – Mossad-tied media asset connected to Dani Peretz and involved in psychological operations and evidence suppression in key Hollywood cases.

These names appear repeatedly in evidence files, whistleblower testimony, and historical court records—forming the outer ring of influence that sustained the core syndicate for decades.

Additional Indicted Figures:

Louis Freeh – Former FBI Director, now indicted for aiding and abetting the Mega Group’s use of intelligence cover to shield traffickers, suppress evidence, and obstruct international criminal investigations.

– Former FBI Director, now indicted for aiding and abetting the Mega Group’s use of intelligence cover to shield traffickers, suppress evidence, and obstruct international criminal investigations. Robert Shapiro – Indicted attorney deeply embedded in the Mega Group’s legal infrastructure, charged with coordinating case tampering, laundering settlements, and protecting high-level offenders under fraudulent litigation.

– Indicted attorney deeply embedded in the Mega Group’s legal infrastructure, charged with coordinating case tampering, laundering settlements, and protecting high-level offenders under fraudulent litigation. Fred Heather – Now formally indicted for conspiracy to obstruct justice, operating within the media-lawfare complex to suppress whistleblower testimony, falsify court records, and sabotage regulatory probes.

This lawsuit formally names and indicts the full transnational criminal infrastructure behind decades of weaponized litigation, false prosecution, asset theft, and media suppression.

Intelligence & Enforcement Arms:

Dr. Eric Wexler – Psychiatrist with direct familial ties to Leslie Wexner, used to orchestrate psychological warfare against whistleblowers via fraudulent 5150 psychiatric holds and forced medication schemes. Operated under Mossad-linked medical manipulation programs in partnership with UCLA.

– Psychiatrist with direct familial ties to Leslie Wexner, used to orchestrate psychological warfare against whistleblowers via fraudulent 5150 psychiatric holds and forced medication schemes. Operated under Mossad-linked medical manipulation programs in partnership with UCLA. Dr. Carole Lieberman – Mossad-affiliated media psychiatrist who enabled and facilitated psychiatric targeting and defamation campaigns. Worked closely with Gloria Allred and Lisa Bloom to discredit high-profile whistleblowers and sexual abuse victims who resisted the syndicate. Dr. Eric Wexler & The UCLA 5150 DEATH PROTOCOL:

– Mossad-affiliated media psychiatrist who enabled and facilitated psychiatric targeting and defamation campaigns. Worked closely with Gloria Allred and Lisa Bloom to discredit high-profile whistleblowers and sexual abuse victims who resisted the syndicate. Dr. Eric Wexler & The UCLA 5150 DEATH PROTOCOL: Chief John Pelletier (Maui Police Department) – Former law enforcement officer turned enforcer for the syndicate, implicated in cover-ups, violent suppression, and linked to intelligence-backed intimidation operations tied to the Maui wildfires and coordinated harassment of whistleblowers.

– Former law enforcement officer turned enforcer for the syndicate, implicated in cover-ups, violent suppression, and linked to intelligence-backed intimidation operations tied to the Maui wildfires and coordinated harassment of whistleblowers. Black Cube Ltd – Israeli intelligence-for-hire firm used for stalking, intimidation, illegal surveillance, and psychological manipulation.

– Israeli intelligence-for-hire firm used for stalking, intimidation, illegal surveillance, and psychological manipulation. Anthony Pellicano – Convicted wiretapper and Hollywood enforcer.

– Convicted wiretapper and Hollywood enforcer. Jack Palladino – Private investigator murdered while turning on the syndicate.

– Private investigator murdered while turning on the syndicate. Terry Vance Luce – Contract killer sent to assassinate Alki David.

– Contract killer sent to assassinate Alki David. Joseph Chora – Private investigator who arranged armed home invasions using falsified court documents and rogue sheriff’s deputies.

Media & Tech Platforms Used for Lawfare Propaganda:

CBS Interactive – Used to push false narratives and suppress exposés.

– Used to push false narratives and suppress exposés. LimeWire NFT Marketplace – Platform allegedly used to launder stolen IP and embed illicit content.

– Platform allegedly used to launder stolen IP and embed illicit content. TMZ / Harvey Levin – Operated as an arm of Allred/Bloom smear campaigns.

– Operated as an arm of Allred/Bloom smear campaigns. Vivendi / Media Defender – Historically linked to trafficking illegal content under guise of copyright protection. Media Defender is directly tied to the trafficking and redistribution of over 67,200 files of child sexual abuse material (CSAM), hidden under the cover of copyright enforcement and distributed through platforms associated with CBS and LimeWire.

Financial Architects of the Syndicate:

Westinghouse Electric Company & Fidelity Investments – The conspiracy extends to the top of the global financial food chain. Westinghouse, now backed by Mossad-linked financiers and heavily invested in nuclear fuel development, stands in direct ideological and economic opposition to Alki David’s green diesel conservation initiative. Fidelity Investments, managing trillions in assets, is tied to covert funding of these operations, including capital movements through Bronfman-linked trusts. Both entities represent the syndicate’s global-scale pivot toward extractive, destabilizing technologies wrapped in geopolitical influence.

– The conspiracy extends to the top of the global financial food chain. Westinghouse, now backed by Mossad-linked financiers and heavily invested in nuclear fuel development, stands in direct ideological and economic opposition to Alki David’s green diesel conservation initiative. Fidelity Investments, managing trillions in assets, is tied to covert funding of these operations, including capital movements through Bronfman-linked trusts. Both entities represent the syndicate’s global-scale pivot toward extractive, destabilizing technologies wrapped in geopolitical influence. The Bronfman Family – In addition to financial engineering, members of the Bronfman dynasty—particularly through NXIVM and related organizations—have been directly implicated in systems of sexual exploitation and human trafficking. Their foundations and trusts helped shield perpetrators from prosecution, funneling legal protection through lawfare firms while profiting from syndicate-controlled litigation.

– In addition to financial engineering, members of the Bronfman dynasty—particularly through NXIVM and related organizations—have been directly implicated in systems of sexual exploitation and human trafficking. Their foundations and trusts helped shield perpetrators from prosecution, funneling legal protection through lawfare firms while profiting from syndicate-controlled litigation. Matteo Messina Denaro – Late Sicilian Mafia boss with verified links to the Mega Group’s financial networks. Played a key role in laundering funds through offshore entities and high-end art and media investments, including connections to the Bronfman family and Leslie Wexner’s charitable shell companies. His ties to the Mega Group’s financial crimes were publicly discussed in a podcast between Alki David and whistleblower Jaguar Wright, further validating long-held suspicions about his role in syndicate money flows.

– Late Sicilian Mafia boss with verified links to the Mega Group’s financial networks. Played a key role in laundering funds through offshore entities and high-end art and media investments, including connections to the Bronfman family and Leslie Wexner’s charitable shell companies. His ties to the Mega Group’s financial crimes were publicly discussed in a podcast between Alki David and whistleblower Jaguar Wright, further validating long-held suspicions about his role in syndicate money flows. MXMI Trust (suspected Bronfman/Wexner asset) – An opaque trust structure used in partnership with Mossad-linked financiers and Epstein-affiliated law firms to hide capital transfers, launder settlements, and fund litigation-for-profit schemes under the guise of humanitarian finance.

– An opaque trust structure used in partnership with Mossad-linked financiers and Epstein-affiliated law firms to hide capital transfers, launder settlements, and fund litigation-for-profit schemes under the guise of humanitarian finance. Leslie Wexner – Mega Group financier, Epstein handler.

– Mega Group financier, Epstein handler. Edgar Bronfman Sr. – Architect of international legal funding ops.

– Architect of international legal funding ops. David Boies – Lead counsel to Wexner and Epstein, architect of lawfare model.

BACKGROUND: THE LONG WAR FOR TRUTH

Seven years ago, in direct response to the environmental devastation caused by the syndicate’s nuclear agenda, Alki David launched SwissX—a revolutionary green fuel and conservation platform built on clean bio-diesel derived from sargassum and agricultural waste. This initiative was not just a business; it was a direct counterattack against the destructive ambitions of Westinghouse Electric Company and Fidelity Investments, who were pushing a global shift toward dangerous, centralized nuclear infrastructure.

SwissX became a movement for regenerative energy independence, rooted in Caribbean sovereignty and climate resilience. Its success exposed the hypocrisy and eco-fraud of the syndicate, threatening billions in planned nuclear contracts—and for that, it was targeted.

The attacks on SwissX, its founder, and its sovereign partners now stand as part of the larger pattern of criminal conspiracy, showing how deeply intertwined financial corruption is with climate collapse.

Before this case reached international courtrooms, it was forged in fire through Alki David’s long and brutal legal war against corporate corruption in the entertainment and tech industries. His companies—FilmOn TV, Hologram USA, and CinemaNow—were visionary disruptors that the old guard wanted dead. Each one posed a threat to entrenched power structures in broadcasting, streaming, and live performance rights.

FilmOn TV won landmark battles for digital broadcast rights and First Amendment protections. The most notable of these was FilmOn vs. DoubleVerify , where FilmOn defeated efforts by the ad verification cartel to blacklist and demonetize its content based on false metadata and censorship.

won landmark battles for digital broadcast rights and First Amendment protections. The most notable of these was , where FilmOn defeated efforts by the ad verification cartel to blacklist and demonetize its content based on false metadata and censorship. Hologram USA pioneered holographic performance technologies—challenging the IP status quo and drawing the ire of entrenched entertainment syndicates.

pioneered holographic performance technologies—challenging the IP status quo and drawing the ire of entrenched entertainment syndicates. CinemaNow disrupted digital streaming before Netflix and Hulu had dominance, and for that, it too was targeted.

These companies were attacked through coordinated lawsuits, negative media blitzes, and fraudulent judgments—all orchestrated by many of the same actors named in this RICO suit. What they couldn’t beat in court, they tried to kill in the press. When they couldn’t kill it, they resorted to violence, surveillance, and attempted murder.

But David didn’t just survive. He fought back.

This RICO case is the culmination of that fight.

This RICO prosecution finds its deepest roots in the labor racketeering networks of the 1940s and 1950s, where the modern-day Mega Group evolved from criminal alliances between media moguls and organized crime.

Sumner Redstone , Edgar Bronfman Sr. , and Meyer Lansky —three of the most powerful figures of their era—established financial and legal infrastructures that fused union control, Hollywood capital, and state-sanctioned racketeering.

, , and —three of the most powerful figures of their era—established financial and legal infrastructures that fused union control, Hollywood capital, and state-sanctioned racketeering. These operations laid the groundwork for decades of legal manipulation, money laundering, and sexual blackmail, ultimately maturing into the present-day alliance involving Wexner, the Bronfmans, and their global syndicate of lawfare enforcers.

Their influence infected both media conglomerates and judicial institutions—creating a fortress of influence, surveillance, and silence now finally being dismantled in court.

This RICO case traces its origins back over a decade. Fourteen years ago, Alki David uncovered and attempted to expose the very same evidence that now forms the foundation of this lawsuit—evidence of media laundering, IP theft, and syndicated false claims used to defame, bankrupt, and silence whistleblowers.

At the time, the legal battlefield was dominated by complex copyright fights and intellectual property disputes. From studio wars to digital distribution lawsuits, Alki David’s platforms like FilmOn TV and SwissX were under coordinated attack by lawyers and firms now revealed to be part of the syndicate.

When David began revealing the connections—between Media Defender, LimeWire, CBS Interactive, and the 67,200 CSAM files—everyone walked away. Judges, attorneys, even former co-defendants went silent, and many cases were quietly withdrawn or dismissed.

Now, in 2025, the curtain has been fully pulled back. The same criminal structure that once hid behind copyright law is now on trial for what it truly is: a transnational racketeering operation fueled by fraud, exploitation, and state-sponsored terror.

FALSE ACCUSERS & CIVIL FRAUDSTERS:

Marguerita Nichols – Center of a $900M rape hoax lawsuit; connected to Boies, Allred.

– Center of a $900M rape hoax lawsuit; connected to Boies, Allred. Lauren Reeves – Fabricated evidence in Swiss case; repeat plaintiff.

– Fabricated evidence in Swiss case; repeat plaintiff. Chasity Jones – Coached by Bloom for multiple false cases.

– Coached by Bloom for multiple false cases. Elizabeth Taylor – Operative used in HR fraud and asset strip schemes.

WHISTLEBLOWERS STAND UP:

The case is now backed by a coalition of whistleblowers and survivors:

Michael Jackson’s family

Rose McGowan

Kanye West

Barry Rothman, John Quirk, Rebecca Rini, Mark Lieberman (murdered whistleblowers)

(murdered whistleblowers) Ashley Parham, Jane Doe, John Doe, (survivors of kidnapping and trafficking)

(survivors of kidnapping and trafficking) and others…

IF FOUND GUILTY:

The ECSC will:

Issue international arrest warrants

Enforce the $10B judgment globally

Trigger asset seizures in cooperating nations

Refer criminal cases to ICC and other courts

Void prior U.S. civil judgments built on fraud

JURISDICTION ESTABLISHED:

This case is lawfully and rightfully being tried in Antigua & Barbuda due to:

The Alpha Nero superyacht scandal (used to smear and implicate Alki David and PM Gaston Browne)

The Austin Petersen Facebook smear ad

The coordinated attacks on Brian Stuart-Young by UPP operatives and foreign intelligence-linked actors

IT’S HAPPENING.

The Mossad has a long-documented history of covert influence operations, dating back to the late 1980s, when similar suppression tactics, blackmail operations, and legal interference programs were deployed against whistleblowers, sovereign states, and political targets. Many of the same operational patterns evident in the current case—media control, psychiatric targeting, and legal racketeering—mirror strategies that have been documented in past intelligence disclosures.

This time, however, those strategies have met their match.

Prime Minister Gaston Browne is taking the snake out at the root. With the syndicate’s head already cut off, Antigua stands as the front line in dismantling the global machine that has ruled through fear, fraud, and silence.

Thanks to the courage and conviction of Prime Minister Gaston Browne, Antigua & Barbuda has emerged as the first nation willing to say: Enough is enough. In a world where institutions are often too compromised to challenge entrenched global corruption, Browne’s leadership has ensured that the Eastern Caribbean remains one of the last jurisdictions where true justice is possible.

We now await to see what disruptive efforts these individuals and organizations will attempt to deploy in an effort to derail the proceedings. Based on historical tactics—ranging from media smears, legal obfuscation, and intimidation, to outright sabotage—there is little doubt that the syndicate will seek to undermine the court’s process. However, the jurisdiction of Antigua & Barbuda has demonstrated its resilience, and the case remains firmly on track.

The $10B RICO lawsuit is active. The syndicate is on trial.

Antigua is not backing down.

The fall has begun.