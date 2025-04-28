Critics are saying Team Diddy has outdone itself once again with their latest assertion in federal court. Team Diddy is now claiming that Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs had ‘diminished mental capacity’ during his drug use, as a defense to the crimes he is alleged to have committed. The 23 page filing (Filing #276), was entered yesterday by the US Attorney in the Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs criminal case in SDNY, to preclude the testimony of an Dr. Elie Aoun, in support of the ‘mental capacity’ defense.

The new so-called “insanity defense” has pundits asking whether Diddy is insane, or his attorneys are.

The irrational defense ignores the diminished mental capacity of his victims, while they were drugged by Diddy and his associates.

Diminished Mental Capacity Defense

While the public has always known that Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs wasn’t the brightest bulb in the room, his associate Shawn Corey Carter, also knows as Jay-Z, is constantly being referred to as the “smarter one,” and “more cunning.” The fact that Diddy is currently in jail and Jay-Z is not at the time of this writing, is often referred to as an injustice by pundits.

Despite victim assassin attorney Alex Spiro’s efforts to distance Jay-Z from Diddy, overwhelming public opinion still believes that the two are joined at the hip. Spiro’s deplorable attack on the ’13 year old’ rape victim led the victim’s attorney, Tony Buzbee, to countersue the Roc Nation mogul in late December.

The Insanity Defense

The government’s filing refers to the “Insanity Defense Reform Act of 1984 (IDRA),” arguing that Dr. Aoun’s testimony is inadmissible under IDRA and Federal Rule of Criminal Evidence 12.2.

The filing goes on to attack Dr. Elie Aoun, citing “contradictory information,” stating “it is impossible to “discern any reliable method; rather the opinions . . . are supported by what appears to be a ‘because I said so’ explanation.”

Finally, the filing ends stating that Dr. Aoun’s “opinions are both unreliable and irrelevant.

Read the filing here.

Team Diddy Offers New Defenses Weekly

Critics are calling Team Diddy’s newest defense “almost as ludicrous” as his ‘Swingers’ defense, which was unveiled only last week. Our sources state, “At this point, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ attorneys are throwing mud against the wall to see what sticks. So far nothing they put out there is able to gain any traction.”

Just hours ago, we reported about how Diddy’s attorneys compared rape to tax evasion and drunk driving, in a desperate effort to get the government’s expert witness blocked.