Diddy Attorney Mark Geragos’ ‘Mental Capacity’ Questioned, Alongside Diddy’s

With Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs latest defense involving his ‘mental capacity,’ many are questioning the mental capacity of his criminal defense team. Seemingly desperate, Diddy’s lawyers have been spinning increasingly bizarre defenses on behalf of their client, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs.

Followers of the case, have remarked that Team Diddy are picking out defenses out of a hat, to the delight of the prosecution because they make no sense at all.

Diddy Defense Smorgasbord

We covered Diddy’s ‘diminished mental capacity’ defense earlier today, which follows his attempt at the ‘swingers’ defense just days earlier. With new defenses coming out daily, many are attributing the ‘spaz attacks’ to the total incompetence of newly appointed legal hack, Mark Geragos.

As we reported earlier, many believe that Mark Geragos is attempting to bury his client Diddy. The theory is that Geragos makes more money when his clients get locked up, and stay there. Geragos is attempting to make money off of appeals, and appeals of appeals.

When not allegedly conniving at his clients defeat, Geragos is writing his next book and writing his next contract with TMZ, states an insider.

Stay tuned, the jury is out.