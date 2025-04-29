Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Attempting to Hire Joe Tacopina – Will He Save Jay-Z and Bury Diddy?

The Daily Mail is reporting that Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is considering hiring attorney Joe Tacopina, but is balking at the $2400 an hour fee. The outlet wrote that “Tacopina’s hourly rate is among the highest in New York, where he is based, but he claimed in a recent interview that for that his clients get ‘blood’ from him.”

“Clients Get ‘Blood’ From Him”

Diddy may feel his current attorneys aren’t doing enough. As we’ve previously reported, Diddy’s attorneys have been accused of witness intimidation and harassment, barratry, and worse.

Insiders state that Tacopina joining the fray would be very dangerous to victims, witnesses, and court personnel.

Diddy’s ‘Fixer’ Attorneys

Mark Geragos is alleged to have been Diddy’s ‘fixer’ attorney since the early 2000’s, hiring now convicted-felon private investigator, Anthony Pellicano, to intimidate, threaten, and attack victims.

Geragos is said to be credited by Diddy as keeping his victims silent for decades through violence and intimidation. Geragos’ partner at his law firm Geragos & Geragos, is none other than Ben Meiseles, son of famed entertainment attorney Kenneth Meiseles. Ben Meiseles was also Diddy’s assistant.

Ben Meiseles and Mark Geragos were named by Trump Doral shooter Jonathan Oddi, as paying him to not speak about Diddy’s blackmail sex videos, and Diddy drug trafficking using his private jet.

Many victims have complained that Geragos and his hired guns have kept their complaints quiet through force and intimidation, often with the help of corrupt law enforcement.

The recent avalanche of civil lawsuits, which followed the criminal indictments of Diddy by the Southern District of New York, have opened the door to take down Diddy’s alleged criminal syndicate.

Is Joe ‘Taco-Shell’ Tacopina, Working for Jay-Z?

Diddy may feel Mark Geragos is getting soft and needs a new ‘enforcer,‘ like Joe Tacopina. With Anthony Pellicano under increased scrutiny for his alleged role in multiple murders, Geragos and company apparently need new muscle to silence victims and witnesses.

Tacopina is known for representing rapper A$AP Rocky, Donald Trump, and Diddy associate, Meek Mill.

Some are speculating that Tacopina may be working for Jay-Z, to throw Diddy under the bus, or in this case, the runaway freight train.

Jay-Z has fought fiercely to keep his name separate from Diddy, with his attorney Alex Spiro’s comical powerpoint presentation becoming the laughing stock of the internet back in December 2024.

Update 12:52 EST:

“Jay-Z Sends Legal Help?”

Three weeks ago, popular YouTube personality Tisa Tells covered how Jay-Z may be sending “legal help” to his friend Diddy, through Joe Tacopina. Watch below.

BREAKING: Jay-Z’s Power Lawyer, Joe Tacopina In Talks To Represent Diddy | So They’re Friends Again?!? – Tisa Tells – 4/4/2025, YouTube.