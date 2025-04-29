Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs “Attempt to Exclude Powerful Evidence Against Him” – Read the New Filings

Yesterday, four new filings (filings #295 – 298) offered a glimpse of the legal back and forth between the prosecution and Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs desperate defense team.

The docket for the state’s case against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, shows 17 sealed documents filed yesterday, along with four letters by both the US Attorneys, and Team Diddy.

These documents follow the Motion in Limine (filing #277), which was the government’s motion to preclude potential expert witness for Combs, Connor McCourt, a “purported forensic video expert.”

The strategy appears to be another desperate attempt by Team Diddy to prevent the video evidence of Diddy attacking Cassie Ventura from being used in his trial.

#295: “Investigation Remains Ongoing”

Filing #295 is a four-page letter from Team Diddy, dated 4/23/2025, is Combs’ objection to the prosecution’s enterprise letter. Team Diddy complains about the prosecution’s assertion that the “investigation remains ongoing.”

“…the government also asserts that its “investigation remains ongoing” and it may yet still add additional allegations.”

Insiders state that Diddy’s attorneys are beside themselves, bracing for more charges, more superseding indictments, and more co-conspirators, to start flowing in like a flood.

The letter goes on to try and pigeon hole the governments case regarding forced labor allegations. Team Diddy makes the weak argument that the grand jury never approved the allegations:

“In other words the government had previously raised forced labor allegations only as to Victim-4 in the second superseding indictment, the government now seeks to raise forced labor allegations [REDACTED]. There is no reason to believe these allegations were ever presented to, and thus approved by, the grand jury.”

Read the filing here.

#296: “Attempt to Exclude Powerful Evidence Against Him”

Filing #296 is a four page filing by the US Attorney, dated 4/25/2025, attacking the defense “seeking exclusion of evidence.”

“The defendant’s request is yet another pretextual attempt to exclude powerful evidence against him without a proper legal basis.”

The filing goes on to discuss the two counts in Superseding indictment 3, mentioning “continuous sex trafficking conduct over a period of years.”

The letter finishes: “The defendant’s letter motion is a transparent attempt to narrow the scope of the proof against him at trial by any means necessary, and to yet again make a last-ditch effort to secure an adjournment of trial.“

Read the filing here.

Read filings #297 and #298 in Part Two, to be posted soon.