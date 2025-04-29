Beyonce Concert Flops! Poor Ticket Sales and Concertgoers Want Refunds – Jay-Z to Blame?

In what observers are calling chickens coming home to roost, Beyonce’s much hyped concert tour has been a resounding flop. RadarOnline is reporting that “swaths of empty seats were still available hours before her opening night at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Monday evening.”

The so-called Cowboy Carter concert tour, will take place across the United States, Europe, before finishing off in Las Vegas.

RadarOnline reports that fans are finding tickets as cheap as $20. According to others, Team Beyonce has been giving away tickets to anyone. “She’s just trying to fill up the damn place,” stated a source.

“Due to it’s low demand, Beyonce’s Cowboy Carter tour tickets ($20) are now cheaper than a McDonald’s Minecraft meal ($21.39),” they wrote.

The tour promoter Live Nation has been bracing for mass refund requests and chargebacks.

RadarOnline believes that the poor sales is connected to Beyonce and her husband Jay-Z’s close friendship with Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs. People have also expressed the disgust at Diddy being incarcerated without his friends, ‘Jay-Z and Bey.’

Among the many scandals Jay-Z is facing, is the alleged murder of his alleged former mistress, Cathy White.

Jay-Z was accused of raping a 13 year-old-girl with Diddy

As you may recall, Jay-Z was accused of raping a 13 year-old-girl with Diddy. Jay-Z’s allegedly conniving attorney, Alex Spiro (rhymes with Pyro), is alleged to have sent private investigators to harass and intimidate the 13-year-old victim at her home. The PI’s then attempted to manufacture a confession from the victim, by manipulating the audio recorded under duress.

Spiro and his attack team attempted to smear the 13 year-old-victim as a liar. It later came out that the victim’s attorney, Tony Buzbee, had reached a confidential settlement which Spiro then reneged on. As part of a one two punch, Spiro filed a lawsuit against Buzbee once he was able to allegedly deceived him into dismissing the lawsuit for a settlement.

To date, the accuser stands by her story.

Incredulously, Spiro is alleged to have also sent private investigators to solicit famed attorney Tony Buzbee’s former clients, offering them thousands of dollars to sue him. Barratry, as it’s known, is highly illegal. Buzbee is currently countersuing Jay-Z.

…

This is part of an ongoing investigative series.

Have tips or info? Contact us via email or Session.

email: tips.mahogany428 @ simplelogin.com

Session: 055cbe43cc0dff766ddd5eb3316d7c80be8a74aebbf9f578971d65a29b41a7590c