Fat Joe Repped by Joe Tacopina in Lawsuit Against Tyrone Blackburn – Proxy War by Diddy & Jay-Z?

Rapper Fat Joe is countersuing alleged victim Terrance Dixson and his attorney Tyrone Blackburn, for defamation and an “attempted extortion scheme.” Representing Fat Joe is attorney Joe Tacopina.

Tyrone Blackburn told TMZ Hip Hop, ‘”the new lawsuit is just a cover-up attempt and isn’t backing down … saying Joe filed “a baseless lawsuit in an effort to soften the blow of what’s to come. It won’t work. Fat Joe has a lot of explaining to do.”‘

As we reported yesterday, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is rumored to be hiring attorney Joe Tacopina to represent him in his criminal case. Some sources have claimed that Jay-Z is attempting to ‘help out‘ Diddy, by having Tacopina represent him. Others believe Tacopina may be a trojan horse designed to sink Diddy once and for all, for Jay-Z.

The cloak and dagger relationship between attorneys involved in the Diddy case, and potential Jay-Z case, has many people guessing who where allegiances lie.

In 2017, Fat Joe was pictured with Jay-Z and Diddy at Jay’s Roc Nation Brunch, below.

Proxy War Between Diddy and Jay-Z, Against Tyrone Blackburn?

In what some are referring to as a proxy war, Tyrone Blackburn and his client are being countersued by Fat Joe and Joe Tacopina. Tyrone Blackburn is best known for representing Diddy victim, Rodney ‘Lil Rod’ Jones in his civil case. Fat Joe is long time friends of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and Jay-Z.

Jay-Z has been scrambling to distance himself from Diddy and his criminal enterprise charges. Jay-Z’s attorney, Alex Spiro (rhymes with Pyro), was caught in several scandals relating to attacking plaintiff’s attorney, Tony Buzbee, who is suing Diddy and Jay-Z on behalf of his clients. It is also alleged that they also intimidated Buzbee’s client, a 13 year-old-girl who accused Jay-Z and Diddy of rape.

Allegedly, Fat Joe is very close to both Diddy and Jay-Z. When not reminding his kids he “doesn’t have money like Jay-Z and Diddy,” Fat Joe has numerous projects with Diddy, including a TV series with Diddy for Starz network.

Recently, rumors have been flying around that Diddy is considering hiring Joe Tacopina to represent him in his criminal case in SDNY. Diddy’s Goliath legal team already includes Mark Geragos, Teny Geragos, Marc Agnifilo, Brian Steele, and several others.

The Fat Joe Show Interview with Diddy, 2020. YouTube.