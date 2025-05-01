Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Will Be Allowed to Wear ‘Non-Prison Clothing’ – Read Filing #309

Yesterday, a new filing (Filing #309) in Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs criminal case, ruled that he will be permitted to receive ‘non-prison clothing.’ Judge Subramanian approved the application of Diddy’s attorney, Teny Geragos. Insiders state Team Diddy is desperate and will take any win they can, no matter how small.

Some criminal defense attorneys request their clients be allowed to wear ‘normal clothing,’ as opposed to prison clothing, with the belief that it would impact their right to a fair trial.

Our source stated, “In Diddy’s case, popular opinion is not in his favor. No fancy wardrobe change can save him at this point.”

The order read:

Defendant Sean Combs, Inmate # 37452-054, will be permitted to receive non-prison clothing at the MDC to wear for his trial scheduled to begin on May 5, 2025. He is permitted to have up to five button down shirts, up to five pairs of pants, up to five sweaters, up to five pairs of socks, and up to two pairs of shoes without laces to wear to court.

Read the filing here.