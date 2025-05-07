Judge Slams Diddy Attorney Mark Geragos Referring to Prosecutors as ‘Six-Pack of White Women’

The Judge in the Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs federal trafficking case referred to Mark Geragos’ comments about the prosecution, as “outrageous,” and “ridiculous.” The closed door meeting followed the prosecutions filing yesterday (#391), asking the judge to admonish Mark Geragos for his conduct.

According to an article published today by the Business Insider, the Judge blasted Diddy’s attorney Mark Geragos for referring to the prosecutors in Diddy’s case as a “six-pack of white women.”

Geragos stated he represents Combs’ mother Janice Combs, and speaks with Diddy “with great frequency.”

Judge Submaranian stated, “I think this is ridiculous. I think referring to the prosecution in this case as ‘a six pack of white women’ is outrageous.”

Prosecutor Mary Slavik stated, “This TMZ podcast that Mr. Geragos is a part of has several million subscribers. The danger of Mr. Geragos’ statements infecting the jury pool, I think, is very serious.”

The Judge stated he will be monitoring ‘2 Angry Men’ for any additional infringing comments by Mark Geragos.

We’ve previously covered Mark Geragos’ campaign of misinformation with partner in crime Harvey Levin.

Mark Geragos has been repeatedly accused of engaging in terror campaigns against victims, to intimidate them into silence, using threats and violence.

Earlier this week, we covered how Mark Geragos is facing three legal malpractice lawsuits against him, with one more to be filed imminently in federal court. Observers state that Mark Geragos’ law license may be in jeopardy.

Mark Geragos is currently a licensed attorney in California, bar license #108325.

