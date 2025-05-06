Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Attorney Mark Geragos In Hot Water Once Again – Read Filing #319

In what has become a recurring theme for Mark Geragos, he and Team Diddy have found themselves in hot water once again. The prosecution in Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs criminal trial just filed a letter, asking the judge to admonish him for his bad behavior.

Today’s filing (#319) by the prosecution, chronicles Mark Geragos’ long running relationship with client Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, and his ever present media campaign on his behalf. The prosecution specifically calls out TMZ and lackey Harvey Levin, using their aptly named podcast ‘2 Angry Men’ to help Geragos spread his pro-Diddy propaganda.

As we highlighted in previous stories, the Diddy trifecta of Harvey Levin, Mark Geragos, and daughter Teny Geragos, have been engaging in a transparent media campaign on behalf of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs.

The prosecution argues that Geragos and his law firm, Geragos & Geragos, are violating court rules by not filing a notice of appearance, while ‘consulting‘ with Diddy’s defense. Given Mark Geragos’ track record, most legal observers are not surprised.

Both Mark Geragos and his law firm partner, Ben Meiseles, were named by Diddy victim Jonathan Oddi as silencing him with a pay off, to not speak about Diddy trafficking cocaine using his private jet, among other crimes.

Mark Geragos thought he had fooled the public, with his back and forth performance of being Diddy’s spokesperson in the media, while directing Diddy’s defense team.

Mark Geragos is alleged to have done “anything” Combs wanted during his reign as his attorney for decades. Victims have alleged this included delivering threats, intimidation, and physical attacks, that further retraumatized the victims.

…

Mark Geragos is currently a licensed attorney in California, bar license #108325. Anyone with information regarding any ethical violations or criminal violations, is able to contact appropriate law enforcement, and submit a complaint with The State Bar of California, and may submit a complaint with the Attorney Disciplinary / Grievance Committee, for the State of New York.

…

This is part of an ongoing investigative series.

Have information? Contact us via email or Session.



email: tips.mahogany428 @ simplelogin.com

Session: 055cbe43cc0dff766ddd5eb3316d7c80be8a74aebbf9f578971d65a29b41a7590c

This article may contain AI generated content.