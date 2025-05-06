Diddy’s Wanna-Be Attorney Mark Geragos Admonished by Prosecution – ‘Carnival Atmosphere’

The prosecution issued a scathing letter against attorney Mark Geragos today, for breaking procedure in his role as Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs quasi-attorney and consultant. According to filing #319, Mark Geragos is present in the court room, consulting for Diddy’s defense, yet refuses to file a notice of appearance.

The letter stated, “The defense team appeared to consult with Mark Geragos and other members of the Geragos & Geragos law firm who were present in court.”

As we’ve stated many times previously, Mark Geragos has been lurking in the shadows running Diddy’s defense team, without formerly filing as his attorney in court.

Mark Geragos – Diddy’s ‘Fixer’ Attorney

Despite representing Diddy for decades, Mark Geragos has been hiding his hand in Diddy’s criminal trial – some say due to his role as a ‘fixer’ for Diddy, which includes threatening and intimidating victims – and much worse.

We’ve written extensively about Team Diddy’s harassment and intimidation campaigns, including against attorneys.

Also at issue, is Mark Geragos’s numerous media appearances designed to sway public opinion against the prosecution. Geragos’ media campaign on behalf of Diddy goes all the way back to November 2024 on NewsNation, when he attempted to cast doubt on grand jury witness Courtney Burgess.

The prosecution seems to be well-aware of Mark Geragos’ tainted history with Diddy, and calls him out for not filing a notice of appearance in the case.

“Mr. Geragos and his firm have a long-standing relationship with the defendant (see Gov’t Mot. filed Feb. 25, 2025 (filed under seal)), but neither Mr. Geragos nor any member of his firm has filed a notice of appearance in this case,” states the filing.

Mark Geragos’ Pro-Diddy Propaganda

The prosecution goes on to request the Judge admonish Mark Geragos for his off-again on-again lawyer act, while using his TMZ podcast with Harvey Levin to spew his pro-Diddy propaganda.

The filing continues: “The need for the Court’s admonishment is necessary given that as recently as three days ago, Mr. Geragos spoke at length about the trial in this case in his podcast called “2 Angry Men,” Mr. Geragos’s podcast with Harvey Levin, the creator of the tabloid news organization TMZ.”

We called out Mark Geragos in early March, for his publicity stunt with TMZ’s Harvey Levin and his ‘nepo-baby’ daughter, Teny Geragos.

Since then, Mark Geragos has been doubling-down on broadcasting pro-Diddy propaganda, continually opining in defense of Diddy.

Mark Geragos Creating a ‘Carnival Atmosphere’?

The filing concludes:

“As the defendant has repeatedly observed in the context of seeking relief pursuant to Local Rule 23.1, courts have an “independent obligation to ‘avoid the creation of a ‘carnival atmosphere’ in high-profile cases.’” … Additionally, in seeking Court intervention under the Rule as recently as April 28, 2025, the defendant has complained that “lawyers for government witnesses have commented on pretrial litigation and continued to broadcast prejudicial statements.” (Dkt. No. 299). Here, for the same reasons of concerns of the effect of pretrial publicity on a fair trial, the Government respectfully requests the Court to remind Mr. Geragos and the defense team of their obligations pursuant to Local Rule 23.1.”

Three Active Legal Malpractice Cases Filed Against Mark Geragos – More On The Way.

Just days ago, we wrote how Mark Geragos is facing three legal malpractice cases against him, with at least one more on the way.

An observer states it appears that, “Team Diddy thinks they can do whatever they want, wherever they want, and how they want, while others have to follow the rules.”

Mark Geragos is currently a licensed attorney in California, bar license #108325. Anyone with information regarding any ethical violations or criminal violations, is able to contact appropriate law enforcement, and submit a complaint with The State Bar of California, and may submit a complaint with the Attorney Disciplinary / Grievance Committee, for the State of New York.

…

This is part of an ongoing investigative series.

Have information? Contact us via email or Session.



email: tips.mahogany428 @ simplelogin.com

Session: 055cbe43cc0dff766ddd5eb3316d7c80be8a74aebbf9f578971d65a29b41a7590c

This article may contain AI generated content.