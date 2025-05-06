By Insider Hospitality Watchdog – October 2025

At the corner of Wilton Place in London’s exclusive Knightsbridge, The Berkeley Hotel once stood as a symbol of five-star excellence. But behind its marble floors and Michelin stars, something far darker had taken root — a culture of elitism, discrimination, and cruelty, culminating in the ouster of General Manager Knut Wylde and his underboss, Jasper Douchee, in August 2024.

For over three decades, media tycoon Alki David had been a loyal patron of The Berkeley. But that loyalty was repaid with harassment — not just against him, but against his service dog Cleopatra, a regal Doberman with floppy ears and a long, curly tail, medically trained to detect seizures and literally save lives.

Yet under Wylde’s command, and with Douchee’s venomous enforcement, Cleopatra was repeatedly targeted. Denied access to common areas, whispered about by staff, and treated as an inconvenience rather than a medical necessity. The most appalling moment? Jasper Douchee falsely claimed that The Berkeley had the legal right to refuse service dogs “for their very presence.”

This was not only morally grotesque, it was legally indefensible — a blatant violation of the UK Equality Act 2010, which guarantees access rights to individuals with disabilities and their assistance animals. Staff were reportedly threatened for questioning these illegal policies.

“Jasper acted like he was the law. He said Cleopatra wasn’t welcome because it was a ‘luxury environment.’ It was disgusting,” said one former staffer.

Cleopatra’s crime? Being a medical guardian to a man unafraid to speak truth to power.

By mid-2024, amid growing internal dissent and legal concerns, The Maybourne Hotel Group terminated Wylde, Douchee, and their entire loyalist crew. Their departure was swift and silent. But on the inside, it was celebrated like Liberation Day.

“Alki and Cleopatra were always gracious. They treated us like humans. Knut and Jasper treated us like staff from Downton Abbey,” said a long-serving concierge. Above: Knut Wylde accused of racism, slander, and violations of disability rights

While Wylde retreats into his boutique consultancy, Wylde Hospitality, and Douchee disappears into obscurity, Cleopatra continues to walk tall through Mayfair — tail wagging, ears flopping, and head held high — a symbol of truth, loyalty, and survival in a world too often obsessed with appearances.