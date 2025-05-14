Recap: Diddy Attorney Mark Geragos Facing Three Legal Malpractice Cases, More Imminent

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs infamous ‘fixer’ attorney Mark Geragos, is now facing at least three legal malpractice cases, with more said to be imminent. Diddy’s long time ‘fixer’ attorney is facing an onslaught of legal malpractice claims, at the same time he is tasked with defending Diddy against federal charges in SDNY. Diddy’s federal case is now in it’s second week, following jury selection.

Mark Geragos has recently suffered a series of humiliating blows in the Diddy case, including admonishment from the Judge in the case, for making off color remarks about the prosecution.

Mark Geragos and his daughter Teny Geragos have also been accused of using TMZ to air their bogus Diddy defenses, in violation of court procedure. While Mark has admitted to being Diddy’s mother, Janice Combs attorney, he still refuses to definitively identify as Diddy’s attorney in the federal case.

Mark Geragos has previously been named by several Diddy victims as being involved in campaigns to threaten and intimidate witnesses and victims from coming forward. The ‘mob attorney’ is known for having a “long-standing relationship” with Diddy, according to prosecutors.

Mark Geragos Law License Suspension?

Observers are calling for Geragos’ law license suspension while the legal malpractice cases are litigated. Our sources state that a fourth legal malpractice case against Mark Geragos is pending filing in federal court.

As you may recall, we’ve covered the numerous allegations against Mark Geragos over the years. Geragos has faced previous State Bar of California investigations against him.

The three filed legal malpractice cases against Geragos include:

The Estate of Anisa Farhadi v. Geragos

BC690815. Trial date scheduled for 12/2025.

Franklin v. Geragos

20stcv37797. Trial date 7/7/25

Teresa Hershey Et Al v. Geragos

19STcv17855. Trial date 9/8/25

Mark Geragos is currently a licensed attorney in California, bar license #108325. Anyone with information regarding any ethical violations or criminal violations, is able to contact appropriate law enforcement, and submit a complaint with The State Bar of California.

We would like to thank our readers for the outpouring of tips and information regarding Mark Geragos, and associated attorneys. We’ve received so much information it’s frightening. Please bear with us as we investigate.

This is part of an ongoing investigative series.

