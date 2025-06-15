Jay-Z’s Roc Nation and It’s Shady Business – Entertainment Company or Criminal Syndicate?

A newly filed lawsuit accuses current Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez AND Jay-Z’s company, Roc Nation, of numerous illegal acts including racketeering. The 64 page complaint was filed in federal court, and makes a point to highlight Perez’s conviction for cocaine trafficking, and status as a convicted felon. How Perez ended up as Roc Nation’s CEO seems to be yet another mystery.

The lawsuit alleges that Desiree Perez engaged in a campaign of illegal acts against her own daughter, utilizing the resources of Roc Nation. This includes allegedly engaging in racketeering, and a conspiracy to illegally wiretap and plant a hidden camera, in order to illegally surveil the plaintiff. The worst allegations center around an attempt by Perez to Baker Act her daughter, similar to a 5150.

The lawsuit, filed by Perez’s own daughter, have many questioning why Roc Nation’s leadership, has such strong connections to alleged criminal acts, and more specifically, drug trafficking.

“Opioid Trafficking”

Another Roc Nation whistleblower exclusively revealed to us just days ago, that Jay-Z was going to invest in recently-indicted music streaming fraudster, Michael Smith’s medical clinics. Was there a connection between “opioid trafficking,” and Michael Smith’s access to music industry artists? Our insider states so.

Read all about the ties between Jay-Z, Roc Nation, Tidal, Sound Royalties, and federally indicted music-streaming fraudster, Michael Smith.

Michael Smith is currently being repped by Diddy’s attorneys, Anna Estevao and Justine Harris.

Jay-Z has his own shady history. As Norwegian newspaper Dagens Næringsliv has stated, Jay-Z is known for dealing crack as a teenager, and stabbing a record producer in 1999.

Roc Nation’s “Shady Business”

The onslaught of allegations of wrong doing by Jay-Z’s Roc Nation, seems to grow by the day. We previously wrote about the multiple accusations against Roc Nation, and their attorney Alex Spiro (rhymes with pyro), being directly involved in the wrongful incarceration of Torey Lanez. Lanez’s father has been a vocal whistleblower against Spiro and Roc Nation.

Roc Nation attorney Alex Spiro has a long, shady history of “outrageous conduct,” and alleged to be involved in “efforts to silence victims” on behalf of former client Harvey Weinstein, and lawyer Lisa Bloom. The ‘fixer attorney’ is also said to have impersonated law enforcement. Many of the claims against Spiro seem to echo the allegations set forth in the lawsuit by the Roc Nation CEO’s own daughter, where conspiracy is alleged.

Capital M

The worst allegations against Jay-Z and Roc Nation center around the alleged murder of Jay-Z’s former bodyguard, Uncle Ron. The harrowing video below was made after Uncle Ron was violently attacked, after speaking out about Jay-Z, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, and others. Uncle Ron died shortly after.

Jay-Z Former Bodyguard Uncle Ron, shortly before his passing. YouTube.

This is part of an ongoing investigative series.

Have information? Contact us via email or Session.



All communications are confidential.

email: tips.mahogany428 @ simplelogin.com

Session: 055cbe43cc0dff766ddd5eb3316d7c80be8a74aebbf9f578971d65a29b41a7590c