Alex Spiro’s Scandalous Past – How Jay-Z’s Attorney Worked with Harvey Weinstein & Lisa Bloom

Jay-Z’s attorney Alex Spiro’s past appears to be catching up to him, with his role as Harvey Weinstein’s ‘fixer’ attorney and scandals coming to light.The newly discovered allegations expose Alex Spiro, Lisa Bloom, Harvey Weinstein, David Boies, and others, in participating in a coordinated pattern of victim intimidation and threats.

Back in 2018, Alex Spiro (rhymes with pyro), was working as an associate lawyer for Benjamin Brafman in his defense of convicted rapist, Harvey Weinstein. Brafman was formerly Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ attorney, before stepping down in 2024.

Current Diddy attorneys, Teny Geragos and Marc Agnifilo, both hail from Brafman’s law firm. Both left to open their own law firm in March 2024, dubbed Agnifilo Intrater.

Weinstein’s other attorneys, Lisa Bloom, and David Boies, were accused by actress Rose McGowan of working with intelligence firm Black Cube, and associated private investigators, to intimidate and silence victims.

The Hollywood Reporter famously covered the lawsuit, and documented the “diabolical and illegal effort” by attorney Lisa Bloom and Black Cube.

“Diabolical and Illegal Effort” to Silence Her Rape Allegations

Apparently, Lisa Bloom wasn’t the only attorney involved. Alex Spiro also participated, according to one of Weinstein’s victims, Melissa Thompson.

The Harvey Weinstein and Jay-Z Connection Leads to Spiro

“One of the plaintiffs, Melissa Thompson, claims Spiro tricked her into turning over “visual and audio evidence of Weinstein’s actions” by convincing her that he and Brafman were “working for the victims” of the movie mogul,” according to the NY Post.

“Earlier this month, Spiro — who now represents Jay-Z as a partner at global powerhouse Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan — and Brafman were referenced in a class-action suit filed against Weinstein by three other accusers.”

Alex Spiro now appears to be tied to several other allegations of witness intimidation and threats.

As our readers know, Jay-Z, real name Shawn Corey Carter, was very good friends as well as business associates with Harvey Weinstein. Their long running partnerships and business deals are laid out meticulously. Included is Jay-Z’s bid for Weinstein’s companies.

Alex Spiro’s Alleged Criminal Conduct

How He Was Caught Lying and Impersonating Law Enforcement

It comes as no surprise that Alex Spiro not only represented Harvey Weinstein, but is now representing his good friend Jay-Z, too.

Alex Spiro is accused of numerous violations, including that in 2013, he lied and impersonated law enforcement.

According to the NY Post:

“Alex Spiro — who left the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office in July 2013 — flashed his badge the following year while attending a legal conference in Miami, where he bragged that he was head of the DA’s “homicide bureau,” sources said.

There is no such bureau in the DA’s Office, and one of the women — who knew that fact — called his bluff, sources said.”

In addition to the Miami incident, Spiro repeatedly used his old badge to get into a restricted area in the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse known as the Early Case Assessment Bureau, where prosecutors and cops prepare criminal complaints against newly arrested defendants, sources said.

“I saw him several times after he had left, sitting in ECAB in the seats where police officers sit with prisoners,” said one person who was a prosecutor at the time.

Former Manhattan prosecutors are allowed to keep their badges on the condition that they don’t display them in public, according to several former prosecutors.

At the time of the Miami and ECAB incidents, Spiro was an associate of defense lawyer Ben Brafman, who is currently representing Weinstein against charges that the movie mogul raped a woman in 2013 and sexually assaulted another in 2004.

…

Alex Spiro “Ridiculous Unprofessional” Manner

“Outrageous Conduct. Most Obnoxious Manner One Could Contemplate”

In April 2024, Alex Spiro wrongly appeared at a Texas deposition without pro hac vice admission, and then proceeded to act in a “ridiculously unprofessional” manner, according to a sanctions motion by a Los Angeles man.

The ABA Journal reported:

“Alex Spiro acted in a way that was “astonishingly unprofessional, as he continually interrupted the deposition with commentary, gave numerous improper instructions not to answer, berated opposing counsel, insulted plaintiff’s claims, mocked counsel’s questions, and generally acted in the most obnoxious manner one could contemplate without crossing into parody,” according to allegations in the April 8 sanctions motion.

The motion claims that Spiro’s “sense of entitlement” led to his surprise appearance at the March 27 deposition and to his “outrageous conduct” at the proceeding.

Spiro, who “brazenly engaged in unauthorized practice of law,” according to the sanctions motion, tried to seal the transcript—without success.

Spiro’s name appeared 170 times in the transcript of the 110-page deposition. He continuously interrupted with “snide and ridiculous commentary” while coaching the witness, the motion alleged.”

Spiro had filed a motion for pro hac vice permission to participate in the case, even though he is not licensed in Texas, but it had not been granted at the time of the deposition, according to Reuters.

…

Alex Spiro is currently a licensed attorney in New York, bar license #4656542.

Anyone with information regarding any ethical violations or criminal violations is encouraged to contact law enforcement, and submit a complaint with the New York State Bar.

Lisa Bloom: Fruit of the Poisonous Tree

Bloom’s underhanded work to silence victims with murdered private investigator, Jack Palladino, is well documented in the New Yorker article, “Harvey Weinstein’s Army of Spies.” The article details the desperate lengths Weinstein, Bloom, and their hired army of strongmen, went to, in order to silence victims.

Bloom’s mother, disgraced attorney Gloria Allred, has been accused of being involved in numerous murders for the organized criminal syndicate.

“The three decades crime spree of Diddy, Jay-Z, and Weinstein, was enabled by crooked attorneys like Allred, Bloom, Girardi, Geragos, and Meiseles, and fixers like Pellicano and Palladino,” stated the confidential source.

“The bodies are being uncovered, one by one. The attorneys at the top of the criminal syndicate are terrified.”

A Pattern of Witness Intimidation and Threats

How ‘Fixer’ Attorney Alex Spiro Attacks Victims

Harvey Weinstein also happens to be a longtime business associate of rapper Jay-Z.

Jay-Z is currently under fire for his alleged role in the rape of a then 13-year-old girl in New York. Both Jay-Z and Diddy’s legal teams have also been accused of underhanded and illegal tactics to silence and intimidate their victims.

Recently, Jay-Z’s attorney Alex Spiro has gone after plaintiff’s attorney Tony Buzbee, a move many critics refer to as the Gloria Allred & Tom Girardi playbook.

Tom Girardi is a disbarred California attorney convicted of stealing tens of millions of dollars from his clients. Both Girardi and Allred are alleged to have stolen clients funds, and engaged in attacks on victims and their attorneys.

We previously covered how Alex Spiro setup the 13-year-old victim and her attorney:

Alex Spiro, is alleged to have sent private investigators to harass and intimidate the 13-year-old victim at her home. The PI’s then attempted to manufacture a confession from the victim, by manipulating the audio recorded under duress.

Spiro and his attack team attempted to smear the 13 year-old-victim as a liar. It later came out that the victim’s attorney, Tony Buzbee, had reached a confidential settlement which Spiro then reneged on.

As part of a one two punch, Spiro filed a lawsuit against Buzbee once he was able to allegedly deceived him into dismissing the lawsuit for a settlement.

Gloria Allred frequently utilized the services of disgraced former private investigator Anthony Pellicano, who is now a convicted felon. Allred is reportedly part of the Hollywood Criminal Syndicate, along with other prominent attorneys including Mark Geragos, and former Diddy assistant, Ben Meiseles, who are tasked with protecting the Hollywood elite and their criminal operations, at any cost.

Mark Geragos recently came out publicly a few weeks ago as Diddy’s attorney, after many speculated he was running the show from the shadows utilizing his daughter, Teny Geragos.

Gloria Allred was recently exposed by the Wall Street Journal, who interviewed numerous former clients about her double-dealing, theft, and high pressure manipulation. According to WSJ, Allred kept up to 75% of her clients settlements.

Other victims have alleged in some cases, she kept 100% of the settlements, in a scheme dubbed ‘Catch, Pocket, and Kill.’

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and Jay-Z are alleged to utilize ‘fixers’ to physically intimidate, and if needed, eliminate people who pose a threat to their organized criminal syndicate.

Numerous Murders Alleged

Numerous alleged murders have been attributed to both Diddy and Jay-Z, and which are currently under investigation. Included is the murder of Jay-Z’s former alleged mistress, Cathy White.

Jay-Z was recently named in reports covering the suspicious death of his former bodyguard, Uncle Ron at age 59. Uncle Ron had gone live on social media prior to his death, vowing to expose Jay-Z, Diddy, and others in Hollywood.

Jay-Z Former Bodyguard Uncle Ron, shortly before his passing. YouTube.

…

This is part of an ongoing investigative series.

Have information? Contact us via email or Session.



All communications are confidential, and all credible info will be forwarded to law enforcement, including but not limited to, Homeland Security Investigations.

email: tips.mahogany428 @ simplelogin.com

Session: 055cbe43cc0dff766ddd5eb3316d7c80be8a74aebbf9f578971d65a29b41a7590c