Gloria Allred Has Been Getting Away With Murder – Literally. 50 Cent’s Truth Bomb

Rapper 50 Cent has taken to Instagram to humiliate already disgraced attorney, Gloria Allred, with his recent Instagram post that’s been turning heads. The famed rapper writes, “Hey Gloria so the FED’s are on your ass now hun, LOL ? I told you I’m not paying you a fvcking dime. ?ya been getting away with MURDER !”

We’ve been sounding the alarm about Gloria Allred and her daughter, Lisa Bloom for years. Allred has herself been implicated in numerous murders, including of private investigator, John Quirk. Representing organized crime interests, Gloria Allred and Lisa Bloom have been alleged to be involved in numerous acts of racketeering to further criminal syndicate interests.

Following the Wall Street Journal’s bombshell report in March, it is now known that there is an open, active State Bar of California investigation into Gloria Allred.

As we’ve previously covered, Allred is also being sued by Joseph Sherman, Diddy’s ex-bodyguard.

Gloria Allred: RICO Allegations

This lawsuit is not the first time Gloria Allred has been accused of criminal acts. Allred has been the focus of several previous State Bar of California investigations, in which she has been accused of a litany of violations, including Moral Turpitude, Dishonesty or Corruption Irrespective of Criminal Conviction.

Allred and company have been linked to disgraced attorney Tom Girardi. Girardi was recently found guilty for embezzling tens of millions in client funds.

Gloria Allred has been accused of racketeering and masterminding a series of lawsuits. Further, it is alleged that Allred was involved in the murder of several attorneys: Mark Lieberman, Phil Kaye, Barry Rothman, and Rebecca Rini.

Another former client of Gloria Allred’s, who has asked to remain anonymous, has also accused her of racketeering against him. The former client also points to the murders of his subsequent attorneys by Gloria Allred and company, following the filing of his lawsuit against Sony, and others.

Stay tuned for updates.

This is part of an ongoing investigative series.

