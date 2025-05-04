Jay-Z’s Attorney Alex Spiro Alleged to Be “Brazenly Engaged in Unauthorized Practice of Law”

Alex Spiro’s “Ridiculous Unprofessional” Manner

“Outrageous Conduct. Most Obnoxious Manner One Could Contemplate”

In April 2024, Alex Spiro wrongly appeared at a Texas deposition without pro hac vice admission, and then proceeded to act in a “ridiculously unprofessional” manner, according to a sanctions motion by a Los Angeles man.

The ABA Journal reported:

“Alex Spiro acted in a way that was “astonishingly unprofessional, as he continually interrupted the deposition with commentary, gave numerous improper instructions not to answer, berated opposing counsel, insulted plaintiff’s claims, mocked counsel’s questions, and generally acted in the most obnoxious manner one could contemplate without crossing into parody,” according to allegations in the April 8 sanctions motion.

The motion claims that Spiro’s “sense of entitlement” led to his surprise appearance at the March 27 deposition and to his “outrageous conduct” at the proceeding.

Spiro, who “brazenly engaged in unauthorized practice of law,” according to the sanctions motion, tried to seal the transcript—without success.

Spiro’s name appeared 170 times in the transcript of the 110-page deposition. He continuously interrupted with “snide and ridiculous commentary” while coaching the witness, the motion alleged.”

Spiro had filed a motion for pro hac vice permission to participate in the case, even though he is not licensed in Texas, but it had not been granted at the time of the deposition, according to Reuters.

…

Alex Spiro is currently a licensed attorney in New York, bar license #4656542.

Anyone with information regarding any ethical violations or criminal violations is able to contact law enforcement, and submit a complaint with the Attorney Disciplinary / Grievance Committee, NYUCS.

This article is an excerpt from the article, Jay-Z Attorney Alex Spiro’s Scandalous Past With Harvey Weinstein & Lisa Bloom Exposed