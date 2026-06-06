From Imperial Era to Modern Times: The Evolution of Prostitution in China

SummaryProstitution in China has a long, complex history that mirrors the country’s political, social, and economic shifts. From the regulated brothels of imperial courts to the clandestine “invisible” services during the Cultural Revolution, the industry has evolved in response to changing state attitudes and market forces. The post‑1978 opening‑up era saw a dramatic resurgence, turning prostitution into a multi‑trillion‑RMB sector that intersects with corruption, gender imbalance, and public health. This article traces these phases chronologically, examines key policies, and highlights how the industry reflects broader societal transformations.

Prostitution was eradicated by early 1960s in China — unverified By the early 1960s, prostitution was basically wiped out in mainland … — unverified Prostitution reemerged after 1978 in China — unverified Prostitution is illegal in mainland China — unverified Prostitution is officially illegal in mainland China — unverified

Introduction

Prostitution is often seen as a marginal or illicit activity, yet its history in China is deeply intertwined with the nation’s political evolution, social norms, and economic development. From the regulated brothels of imperial courts to the clandestine “invisible” services during the Cultural Revolution, the industry has evolved in response to changing state attitudes and market forces. This article traces the major phases of prostitution in China, exploring how each era—dynastic, wartime, revolutionary, and reform—shaped the industry and its perception.

Prostitution in Imperial China

During the imperial era, prostitution was not merely a street‑level phenomenon; it was an institutionalized part of court life and urban culture. The History of prostitution article notes that ancient China, like many other civilizations, had regulated brothels that served both entertainment and social functions. In the Tang dynasty (618‑907 CE), for example, the capital Chang’an had a dedicated “jiao” district where licensed courtesans (known as qǐng or yú) performed for elite patrons. The government regulated these establishments through licensing, taxes, and moral codes, reflecting a broader Confucian emphasis on order and propriety. Wikipedia

In the Song (960‑1279) and Ming (1368‑1644) dynasties, prostitution continued to flourish in urban centers such as Hangzhou, Nanjing, and Guangzhou. These cities were commercial hubs where foreign traders and local merchants alike sought entertainment. The state’s approach varied: some dynasties imposed strict licensing and taxation, while others tolerated the industry as a source of revenue. The Ming court, for instance, documented a system of “jiao” houses that were regulated by local magistrates and subject to periodic inspections. Wikipedia

The Turbulent Wartime Era

The early 20th century brought unprecedented upheaval. The Second Sino‑Japanese War (1937‑1945) and the Chinese Civil War (1927‑1949) created conditions that both expanded and destabilized the sex industry. According to the Wikipedia article on prostitution in China, Shanghai’s number of sex workers grew to an estimated 100,000 following the war, as refugees, soldiers, and displaced civilians sought relief from the hardships of conflict. The war economy also facilitated the rise of “kāi” (street) brothels that operated outside formal regulation, often in the shadows of military camps and refugee camps. Wikipedia

During the war, the Japanese occupation introduced a new layer of sexual exploitation. Forced prostitution, known as “comfort women,” was a wartime atrocity that left deep scars on the Chinese population. The influx of foreign troops and the breakdown of traditional social structures further complicated the industry’s regulation. In this chaotic environment, prostitution became a survival strategy for many women, especially those from rural areas who migrated to cities in search of work. Wikipedia

The Cultural Revolution and Invisible Prostitution

After the founding of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) in 1949, the Communist Party launched a series of campaigns to eradicate prostitution. By the early 1960s, the party claimed that visible prostitution had been largely eliminated. However, Wikipedia notes that “invisible prostitution” persisted—women providing sexual services to cadres in exchange for privileges, especially toward the end of the Cultural Revolution (1966‑1976). This form of prostitution was not publicly acknowledged but was a significant feature of the era, revealing a paradox between ideological purity and the realities of power dynamics.

During the Cultural Revolution, the state’s focus on class struggle and the persecution of “bourgeois” elements inadvertently created a clandestine market for sex. The lack of formal regulation meant that many women who were persecuted or displaced turned to prostitution as a means of survival. The government’s attempts at “reeducation” and the emphasis on collective morality were often at odds with the underground economy that thrived in the shadows of the revolution. Wikipedia

The Opening‑Up and Resurgence

In 1978, Deng Xiaoping’s reform and opening‑up policies ushered in a new era of economic liberalization. The Wikipedia article documents that prostitution reemerged in tandem with the opening‑up, with the number of sex workers rising annually since 1982. The policy shift allowed for the rise of private enterprises, increased foreign investment, and a growing middle class—all of which created new demand for sex services. The industry expanded from coastal cities to the hinterlands, including Yunnan, Guizhou, and Tibet, as rural migrants sought employment opportunities. Wikipedia

By the 1990s, the sex industry had become a significant economic sector. Estimates suggest that up to 10 million people were involved, with an annual consumption of roughly 1 trillion RMB. The industry intersected with organized crime, corruption, and public health concerns such as sexually transmitted infections. The government’s response oscillated between crackdowns and pragmatic regulation, as the industry’s economic impact became undeniable. Wikipedia

Contemporary Landscape and Economic Impact

Today, prostitution remains illegal in mainland China, but the enforcement varies across regions. While most cities conduct periodic crackdowns, some localities—most notably Foshan in Guangdong—have legalized erotic massage, which is often conflated with prostitution. The legal ambiguity has led to a complex regulatory environment where sex workers operate in a gray zone between legality and criminality.

Economic Scale: The sex industry is estimated to generate up to 1 trillion RMB annually, employing millions of workers across urban and rural areas.

The sex industry is estimated to generate up to 1 trillion RMB annually, employing millions of workers across urban and rural areas. Public Health: The industry is linked to the spread of sexually transmitted diseases, prompting public health campaigns that often target sex workers for testing and education.

The industry is linked to the spread of sexually transmitted diseases, prompting public health campaigns that often target sex workers for testing and education. Corruption and Governance: Local officials sometimes tacitly or overtly facilitate prostitution to boost tourism or generate revenue, blurring the lines between public duty and personal gain.

Local officials sometimes tacitly or overtly facilitate prostitution to boost tourism or generate revenue, blurring the lines between public duty and personal gain. Gender Dynamics: The one-child policy and gender imbalance have contributed to a higher demand for female sex workers, especially in urban centers.

Despite the illegal status, the industry’s persistence highlights the enduring demand for sexual services and the limitations of state regulation in a rapidly changing economy. The government’s approach—alternating between crackdowns and pragmatic regulation—reflects the broader tension between ideological purity and economic pragmatism.

Conclusion

From the regulated brothels of imperial courts to the clandestine “invisible” services during the Cultural Revolution, and finally to the sprawling, economically significant industry of the opening‑up era, prostitution in China has mirrored the nation’s broader social and political transformations. The industry’s resilience underscores the complex interplay between state power, market forces, and individual agency. As China continues to evolve, the future of prostitution will likely hinge on how the government balances public health, economic development, and human rights—an ongoing challenge that will shape the industry for years to come.

Related visual from gathered sources

Conclusion Prostitution in China, far from being a peripheral issue, offers a window into the nation’s shifting priorities, from imperial regulation to revolutionary ideology and economic liberalization. The industry’s evolution reflects the tension between state control and market forces, the persistence of gender dynamics, and the enduring human need for intimacy and survival. As China continues to navigate its future, the sex industry will remain a barometer of societal change, demanding nuanced policy that balances public health, economic realities, and individual rights.