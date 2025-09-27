Trump Taps Ben Carson to Help Carry Out “Make America Healthy Again” Agenda

President Donald J. Trump has once again turned to a trusted ally and proven leader, appointing former HUD Secretary Dr. Ben Carson to play a key role in advancing his administration’s “Make America Healthy Again” (MAHA) initiative. The move underscores Trump’s commitment to restoring common sense, faith, and science to America’s health policies.

A Doctor with Proven Leadership

Dr. Carson, a world-renowned neurosurgeon and longtime Trump supporter, previously served as Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, where he was praised for revitalizing housing programs and cutting bureaucratic waste. Now, Trump has tasked him with applying the same results-driven leadership to health and wellness.

Dr. Ben Carson

Carson’s role will focus on nutrition, preventive care, and rural health access—areas long neglected by Washington insiders. His medical expertise and moral clarity make him uniquely qualified to shape a health policy rooted in facts, faith, and family values.

Advancing MAHA’s Vision

The “Make America Healthy Again” agenda is Trump’s bold plan to tackle issues that career politicians have ignored for decades. Key priorities include:

• Removing harmful additives like petroleum-based dyes from food supplies.

• Improving rural health care access, ensuring that Americans outside big cities are no longer left behind.

• Promoting preventive care and nutrition education, helping families make healthier choices.

• Strengthening American families, recognizing that strong homes lead to healthier communities.

Trump’s decision to bring Carson back into the fold highlights a renewed focus on health policies that are practical, cost-effective, and family-centered.

Putting Americans First

Unlike bureaucratic health schemes of the past, MAHA rejects one-size-fits-all mandates and bloated government spending. Instead, it prioritizes empowering communities, reducing preventable disease, and cutting costs for families.

Dr. Carson’s appointment is also a signal that Trump values trusted experts who share his America First vision. Carson’s blend of medical excellence, humility, and patriotism resonates with millions of Americans who want leaders that reflect their values.

President Trump’s decision to enlist Ben Carson for the MAHA agenda is another example of his results-oriented leadership. By placing a respected physician and proven cabinet official at the forefront of health reform, Trump is showing once again that he is serious about delivering real improvements for the American people.

With Carson’s steady hand guiding the program, “Make America Healthy Again” is poised to become one of the administration’s signature successes.