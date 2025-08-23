Jay-Z’s Roc Nation and Caesars Casino Bid In Question After Allegations of Money Laundering, RICO, Trafficking

Following allegations of Jay-Z’s company Roc Nation being involved in money laundering, racketeering, and human trafficking, critics are questioning why Caesars Entertainment would risk their proposed $5 billion Times Square casino, by partnering with an alleged criminal organization.

Roc Nation’s “Racketeering, Trafficking, and Related Unlawful Activity.”

Recently, we covered the lawsuit filed by Terrence Dixon (T.A.), accusing Jay-Z’s company Roc Nation of trafficking, racketeering, money laundering, and other federal crimes.

The lawsuit details an alarming pattern of criminality by Roc Nation.

Caesars Palace Gambling Reputation With Roc Nation Partnership – Money Laundering Alleged

The Broadway community has been getting increasingly vocal in their opposition of the proposed casino, which includes a partnership between Jay-Z’s Roc Nation and Caesars Entertainment. The Caesars Palace Times Square casino proposal is one of eight competing for one of three available casino licenses.

Roc Nation’s association with numerous federal crimes, especially money laundering, is alarming both critics and the community.

Per the August 8, 2025 filing against Fat Joe, Roc Nation and others:

“The pleading sets forth specific acts by Roc Nation personnel, including the coordination of financial cover-ups, the laundering of illicit proceeds through corporate accounts, and the provision of resources to conceal ongoing criminal conduct.”

“Roc Nation, through it’s leadership and personnel, coordinated with Defendant Cartagena (Fat Joe) to launder illicit proceeds, shield criminal activity from law enforcement scrutiny, and provide operational cover for the enterprise.”

Proposed Casino Will Increase Crime

“A Beacon for Gangs, Crime, as Well as Drug and Human Trafficking”

Among critics’ concerns, are that the casino will increase crime. “The mere association with a perceived criminal organization like Roc Nation could make the casino a beacon for gangs, crime, as well as drug and human trafficking,” stated an anonymous source. “At this point, Jay-Z and Roc Nation are synonymous with crime.”

Alarming Allegations Against Roc Nation

The alarming allegations in the complaint against Roc Nation, has people questioning if this type of criminality will manifest in the proposed Times Square casino:

“Roc Nation (sic) coordinated … to shield criminal activity from law enforcement scrutiny.”

Shawn Carter, better known as Jay-Z, has faced a slew of allegations recently.

Among those are his alleged involvement in the rape of a 13 year old girl with close associate Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, his alleged involvement in murders, and his company Roc Nation’s and convicted-felon CEO Desiree Perez’s alleged involvement in racketeering, illegally surveilling and committing Perez’s own daughter.

Roc Nation’s CEO Desiree Perez, also known as ‘The Shady Lady,’ was convicted of attempting to smuggle 35 kilos of cocaine.

Public Hearing Next Month

According to Fox5 New York, “A six-member Community Advisory Committee will hold another public hearing next month before voting on whether the project moves forward.”

…

This is part of an ongoing investigative series.

