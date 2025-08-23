From Girardi to Boies – How Gavin Newsom’s Donors Built a Pedophile & Racketeering Empire

Gavin Newsom’s Ties Already Exposed

Shockya has already connected the dots others refuse to touch. Newsom’s political rise has been bankrolled by the very figures accused of trafficking, racketeering, and systemic fraud:

Newsom’s shady nonprofit network tied to campaign donors

Billions wasted on homelessness while families rot on the streets

Conflict with Silicon Valley’s truth-tellers

And most explosively:

The Hollywood Media Mob and LimeWire Trafficking

Together, these form a dossier: Newsom’s machine is built on the very syndicate accused of LimeWire trafficking, media racketeering, and mass fraud.

Tom Girardi poured money into Newsom’s coffers while embezzling millions from widows, orphans, and plane crash victims.

Girardi's donations kept California's bar association compromised for decades — protecting predators like Boies and Allred.

Now exposed, Girardi's fall reveals what Shockya has argued for years: Newsom's machine was built on stolen blood money.



Gavin Newsom discusses Tom Girardi in a televised interview (via YouTube).

Operation Crucifix and Mel Gibson’s Crusade

As Mel Gibson runs for mayor on a Christian crusade, this context is everything. He isn’t just running against corruption — he is running against a network of enablers:

From Spielberg’s cultural shield ,

, To Boies’ courtroom fixers ,

, To Girardi’s money pipelines powering Gavin Newsom,

powering Gavin Newsom, To media hitmen smearing anyone who speaks out (as The Hollywood Reporter did to Alki David 10 years ago).

This is the system Gibson has sworn to expose.

The Verdict

Boies. De Luca. Girardi. Newsom. Redstone. Murdoch. Iger. Roberts.

The names repeat in every scandal, every courtroom, every buried story.

And yet the people were never supposed to see the full map.

They see it now. And thanks to Operation Crucifix and Shockya’s reporting, they can never unsee it.

Mel Gibson is not running for mayor. He is running to crucify the system.

Shockya’s Documented Exposés

Shockya has already exposed Newsom’s embedded ties to this criminal ecosystem:

“Governor Gavin Newsom Linked In Hollywood Child Porn Trafficking Ring As Tom Girardi Syndicate Is Served RICO Lawsuit” – Newsom was named in a federal RICO suit, spotlighting the syndicate’s connection to LimeWire trafficking. shockya.com+1shockya.com

“The Hollywood Media Mob: Unraveling the Web of Organized Crime in Tinseltown” – This article details how LimeWire was used by CBS Interactive to distribute disturbing content, and highlights Tom Girardi’s role as a major Newsom donor and enabler. shockya.com

These articles establish the clear factual backbone: Newsom’s donor network includes the operators of the media rackets, directly tied to LimeWire’s abuse.

OPERATION CRUCIFIX MANIFESTO

We at Operation Crucifix declare the following:

Expose the Networks

From Hollywood boardrooms to political backrooms, from LimeWire trafficking hubs to global courts — the silence is over. We will map the syndicate, name its members, and reveal how they profit from the suffering of millions. Protect the Children

There are 8 million missing children worldwide — with Los Angeles, the so-called “City of Angels,” as one of the largest trafficking hubs in America. Every vanished child is a reminder of media’s complicity and government’s betrayal. End Political Cover-Ups

Gavin Newsom’s empire — built on Girardi’s stolen money, protected by Boies’ legal racket, and shielded by corporate media — represents everything we fight against. We will not allow stolen blood money to govern a state, a city, or a nation. Hold Media Accountable

CBS, NBCUniversal, FOX, Paramount, Disney — they could expose child trafficking and water scarcity overnight. Instead, they cover for predators while 20 percent of the world still lives without clean water. We demand they use their platforms to heal, not to hide. Crucify Corruption

Mel Gibson is not simply running for mayor. His campaign is a spiritual and political crusade to tear down the idols of corruption, protect the innocent, and restore truth to the City of Angels.

This is our covenant. This is our fight. This is Operation Crucifix.