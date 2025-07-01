Jay-Z’s Major Defeat in Court, While Attorney Alex Spiro Traipsing in Italy – Defamation Case Dismissed!

In a major defeat for Alex Spiro’s client Jay-Z, an L.A. County Judge has dismissed his extortion and defamation case against attorney Tony Buzbee. Jay-Z’s

“retaliatory” counter-suit, is now dead in the water.

On Saturday, we reported that Jay-Z’s attorney Alex Spiro (rhymes with pyro) was in Venice, Italy, gallivanting with Diddy and Jay-Z’s ‘bagman,’ Corey Gamble.

Alex Spiro’s Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day

The Fall of ‘Fixer’ Attorney Alex Spiro

Jay-Z’s unscrupulous attorney, Alex Spiro, is said to be having a bad year. Besides being accused of “unauthorized practice of law,” impersonating law enforcement, victim intimidation, and many other unscrupulous acts, Alex Spiro seems to be facing a career meltdown.

Spiro is representing Jay-Z and Roc Nation in several lawsuits, including a lawsuit by Terrence Dixon against Diddy and Jay-Z associate, Fat Joe. Spiro went on a campaign to attempt to distance Jay-Z from Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs in the public eye, with his infamous power-point presentation backfiring last fall.

Alex Spiro’s Obstruction of Justice

Jay-Z “orchestrat[ed] a conspiracy of harassment, bullying and intimidation”

Spiro had filed a counter-suit late last year, against Houston plaintiff’s attorney Tony Buzbee, who represents the 13 year-old victim who alleged Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and Jay-Z raped her. The counter-suit was said to be filed as a means to silence both the victim and her attorney.

Buzbee referred to the counter-suit and how Jay-Z “orchestrat[ed] a conspiracy of harassment, bullying and intimidation against Plaintiff’s lawyers, their lawyers, employees, and former associates in an attempt to silence Plaintiff from naming Jay-Z herein.”

Back in December, 2024, we covered how Buzbee alleged that Alex Spiro was sending unlicensed private investigators to his former clients to solicit them in suing him, a crime known as barratry. Buzbee caught the ‘investigators’ red-handed, with one of his clients video taping the whole conspiracy.

Worse yet, apparently Spiro had sent investigators to surreptitiously record the 13 year-old victim at her residence, and then manipulated the audio to make it appear that she admitted to lying.

‘Legal snake’ Spiro is said to have tricked Buzbee into dropping the lawsuit against Jay-Z, by stating he was willing to settle with the victim. Once the lawsuit was dropped however, Spiro launched a meritless counter-suit.

Spiro has been working in overdrive to destroy the 13 year-old victim in the media, using an NBC interview to try and poke holes in her account of what happened.

Our sources state that the alleged “inconsistencies” cited in the story are due to the victim being extremely drugged and tired from all the abuse, and sleeping through the ride to the gas station, and then home. Her father not remembering driving 5 hours each way, is apparently due to her being dropped off by other people.

We highlighted how Spiro’s allegedly illegal tactics mirrored his associate, Diddy attorney Mark Geragos use of now convicted-felon and ex-PI, Anthony Pellicano, to silence and intimidate victims.

Jay-Z Is Next – The Beginning of the End

A “Real Problem for [Shawn] Carter”

“There is no demand for a particular sum of money, although that is not enough to protect the Letters. The real problem for Carter is that the mediation request is about the sexual abuse allegations underpinning a potential civil case, and nothing else. There are no extraneous allegations as to publicizing other unrelated and unsavory things related to Carter and there are no promises to refrain from going to law enforcement if Carter agrees to mediate and does settle,” Judge Epstein wrote in decision.

Stay Tuned.

Alex Spiro is currently a licensed attorney in New York, bar license #4656542.

Anyone with information regarding any ethical violations or criminal violations is able to contact law enforcement, and submit a complaint with the Attorney Disciplinary / Grievance Committee, NYUCS.

