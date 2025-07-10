Hearing in Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Civil Case Today Over ‘Druski’ Drew Desbordes

Judge Rita F. Lin has ordered a hearing in the civil lawsuit naming Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and Drew Desbordes, better known as Druski. According to the docket, there will be a video conference hearing at 3:30 PST today, where Druski’s attorneys will have to answer the judges questions.

Combs and Desbordes were named in a federal lawsuit by Ashley Parham, and John and Jane Doe, accusing them of sexual assault and RICO, among other charges.

All counsel, members of the public, and media may access the webinar information at https://www.cand.uscourts.gov/judges/lin-rita-f-rfl/

Diddy & Druski Lawsuit | Hearing on Thursday – YouTube – 7-9-25