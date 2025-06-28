Alex Spiro Spotted with Diddy and Jay-Z Associate Corey Gamble ‘The Bagman,’ at Jeff Bezos Wedding

Alex Spiro was spotted with alleged Diddy accomplice and Jay-Z associate, Corey Gamble, at the Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez wedding yesterday in Venice, Italy. Both Gamble and Spiro (rhymes with pyro) have a tainted history with disgraced rappers, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and Jay-Z. Their dubious presence is being referred to as a ‘black eye on the wedding.”

Diddy is currently facing a highly publicized criminal trial, accusing him of racketeering, with a verdict likely to be reached next week. With new civil lawsuits coming out against him and his company Roc Nation regularly, Jay-Z is rumored to be next.

Alex Spiro, a Walking Travesty of Justice

Many critics are questioning why Amazon CEO, Jeff Bezos, would associate with shady characters like ‘fixer’ attorney Alex Spiro and ‘bagman’ Corey Gamble. Spiro has been accused of being a ‘fixer’ attorney that celebrities run to when they need the ‘unmentionable’ done. Alex Spiro’s own alleged indiscretions include “unauthorized practice of law,” impersonating law enforcement, victim intimidation, and many other unscrupulous acts.

Alex Spiro was seen yesterday on a boat in Venice, with Corey Gamble, Tom Brady, Orlando Bloom, and several other unidentified people. Spiro has become infamous as of late, for representing Jay-Z in the alleged rape of a 13 year-old girl, suing said victims attorney Tony Buzbee, barratry against that attorney, allegedly being behind the false incarceration of Tory Lanez, along with defending Jay-Z’s company Roc Nation, in an avalanche of civil lawsuits.

Alex Spiro Gallivanting with Corey Gamble the ‘Bagman’

Strange Bedfellows

Corey Gamble has been a person of interest in the suspicious death of Diddy’s ex, Kim Porter in 2018. Gamble has been said to be Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ bagman, always around when the unthinkable happens. In 2024, Gamble publicly thanked Diddy.

Kim Kardashian suspiciously and conveniently unfollowed Diddy on Instagram, the day before the secret HSI raids on his properties. Kim Kardashian has also been accused of being involved in money laundering with Tri-Star Sports and Entertainment figures, Robin Greenhill, and Lou Taylor.

Both Greenhill and Taylor have been named in Diddy’s federal trial.

Birds of a Feather

Corey Gamble also happens to have a very long history with Jay-Z, and even regularly flies on Jay’s private jet.

Diddy associate Kanye West aired his suspicions about Corey Gamble’s associations with Diddy and the Kardashians. West accused the Kardashians of being “human traffickers,” and called Gamble “Godless.”

Kanye West’s Accusations of Sex Trafficking

In a 2022 Kanye West post on Twitter, he wrote: “He (Gamble) got my wife linked with the liberals in a deep way. That was his Job.”

In 2025, West ramped up his attacks, attacking Jay-Z and Beyonce. He then wrote on X: “I AM 100 PERCENT CONVINCED THAT MY CHILDREN ARE IN A SEX TRAFFICKING RING,” following his outburst against Jay-Z and Beyoncé.

Kanye West, who was married to Kim Kardashian for nearly a decade, was reportedly scared of being entangled in the federal charges levied against close friend Diddy. Kanye West has since made multiple shows of support for Diddy, including showing up to his federal trial in New York.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Common Associates

Both Tom Brady and Corey Gamble attended Michael Rubin’s White Party in 2024. Other guests in Diddy’s orbit that attended the event, included DJ Khaled, Kevin Hart, Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez, Leonardo DiCaprio, Odell Beckham Jr., Travis Scott, Justin Beiber, Jack Harlow, Usher, and of course, Jay-Z.

While Alex Spiro hasn’t been spotted at any other events, he is currently representing both Jay-Z and Roc Nation in several lawsuits. Spiro put on a disastrous power-point presentation in late 2024, attempting to distance Jay-Z from Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs.

Jay-Z, Jeff Bezos, and … Corey Gamble?

Jay-Z’s business relationship with Jeff Bezos seems to go back to at least 2022, when they met up in Los Angeles to join forces to potentially make a bid to purchase the NFL team, the Washington Commanders. According to the NY Post article, “Bezos and Jay-Z are longtime friends, and Jay-Z spent time aboard Bezos’ yacht in September.”

TMZ described it as a “secret meeting,” and wrote: “Lauren Sanchez accompanied JB (Jeff Bezos) — while Corey Gamble appeared to be there alongside HOV (Jay-Z) — not sure why.”

The Company We Keep

In July 2023, Jay-Z held a fundraiser in New York, in which Jeff Bezos was in attendance, along with… Corey Gamble. The event featured the usual suspects, along with Michael Rubin, Robert Kraft, and others. Gamble is pictured at the event with Jay-Z’s mother Gloria Carter, and embattled Roc Nation CEO, Desiree Perez. Perez is currently facing a newly-filed racketeering lawsuit by her daughter, Demoree Hadley, for conspiracy and illegal wiretapping.

White Parties With Similar Guest Lists

Back in 2024, Corey Gamble was spotted in the back of an SUV being driven by Jay-Z, to Michael Rubin’s White Party in the Hamptons. Michael Rubin is the CEO of Fanatics, a sports licensing company. Rubin’s White Parties share a similar guest list to Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ White Parties.

The unusual groupings have some asking if Diddy and Jay-Z have blackmail on these people, with critics asking if that has anything to do with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation gaining the lucrative contract with the NFL in 2019.

Corey Gamble Was at Kim Porter’s House the Day She Died

Corey Gamble has been named as a potential accomplice of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs alleged role in the murder of his ex, Kim Porter. Fellow Diddy victim, Al B. Sure, has been vocal about his belief that Diddy had a role in Kim Porter’s unusual death.

Kim Porter’s cause of death was originally listed as “Deferred” on the death certificate, later being changed to “pneumonia.”

Diddy’s Handler – Corey Gamble and Justin Bieber

Finally, Corey Gamble has been named as a handler for Diddy, having a direct role in controlling him and silencing victim Justin Bieber. Bieber has also made accusations of theft against Diddy affiliated, Robin Greenhill and Lou Taylor.

This is part of an ongoing investigative series.

